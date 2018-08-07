Log in
MICROSOFT CORPORATION (MSFT)

MICROSOFT CORPORATION (MSFT)
Around the world in 90 days: 2 women pilots from India take off to create history

08/07/2018 | 04:56pm CEST

Meet Mahi

Mahi is a Sinus 912 LSA Motorglider, an air-hero with multiple awards and records to its credit. Weighing less than 500 kilograms and a wing-span of 15 metres, the aircraft flies at an altitude of under 10,000 feet and can cover 1,200 kilometres with an endurance of less than 6 hours. One of the features that works in its favor is its low fuel consumption of less than 10 litres an hour at a cruising speed of 200 kilometres per hour. While all this is impressive, the Sinus 912 LSA Motorglider is super safe and has a special safety cockpit where the entire cabin is encased with energy absorbing structures made from Kevlar fibre.

All this comes at a price. Mahi can only carry 472.5 kilograms of all up weight. This means that Misquitta and Pandit would not only have to pack light but also choose their equipment very carefully. To help them navigate better in the sky, they chose the Microsoft Surface Pro as their primary navigational interface for the expedition. The Surface Pro not only weighs significantly lesser than regular laptops but also offers powerful performance without any limitations, which means all the applications and software they need for the expedition work smoothly.

'Its long-lasting battery life and rich interface make it indispensable for flight navigation, accessing critical information, record-keeping and documentation mid-air,' Pandit explains.

'It's a perfect companion, given its ultra-light weight, high performance and fast speed. It is also easy to use in the limited space we have in the cockpit,' Misquitta chimes in.

Preparing for take-off

The duo took off from the Patiala Aviation Club in the northern state of Punjab on July 30 flying westward. As they continue their flight, the enormity of the expedition is not lost on them. They are flying not only to make history but also spread the message of girl child education. Adorned with the message 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' (Save the Girl Child, Educate the Girl Child), Mahi is taking their message to the world.

'There is nothing as empowering as education. Educating one hundred girls will empower the women fraternity in myriad ways and I can't wait to see that happen,' Misquitta says. 'We're flying to give them wings,' adds Pandit fervently.

You can follow Keithair Misquitta and Aarohi Pandit's journey by following WE! Expedition on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 14:55:04 UTC
