MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Report
CES 2018: Dell unveils the new XPS 13 powered by Windows 10

01/05/2018 | 03:29am CET
January 4, 2018 5:41 pm

This week at CES, Dell announced the reimagined XPS 13: a smaller and lighter 13-inch laptop, now with 2x the performance over the original XPS 13.

Powered by Windows 10 and the latest Intel 8th Generation Quad Core processor, the XPS 13 delivers superior mobile performance with fast booting SSDs up to 1TB in a sleek form factor. Its stunning InfinityEdge display fits this 13-inch laptop in an 11-inch frame. It's a full 30 percent (3.4mm) thinner as well as lighter, starting at just 2.67 pounds, with a higher resolution display - incorporating 2.5 million more pixels with 4K Ultra HD compared to the previous QHD+ for great, saturated and accurate color.

Activated by voice, touch, or facial recognition, access to the new XPS 13 comes through a triad of biometric doorways. Log in with a look or a touch with the infrared camera and optional fingerprint reader in the power button for Windows Hello, or talk to your device from across the room, with four integrated digital microphones and your built-in digital personal assistant, Cortana.*

  • Up to 19 hours of battery life on FHD, and up to 11 on UHD
  • New rose gold aluminum shell with an alpine white woven glass fiber that's stain-resistant and stays cool
  • GORE Thermal Insulation: A thin, flexible material that directs heat out of the device, keeping your system cool while it works hard
  • Dell Power Manager lets you customize your balance of battery life, performance, thermals, and acoustics, and Dynamic Power Mode intuitively delivers maximum power as needed, for tasks including video rendering applications and advanced spreadsheets

Pricing and availability: The new XPS 13 is available globally beginning today on Dell.com, Microsoft.com and at your local Microsoft Store, starting at $999.99. Dell is also offering an Ubuntu-based developer edition with Linux preloaded starting at $949.99 beginning today on Dell.com in the US and Europe as well.

*Cortana available in select markets.

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 05 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2018 02:29:05 UTC.

