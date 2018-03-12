Log in
MICROSOFT CORPORATION (MSFT)

MICROSOFT CORPORATION (MSFT)
03/12 05:33:01 pm
96.745 USD   +0.21%
Dropbox sees IPO price between $16 and $18 per share

03/12/2018 | 05:11pm CET
Illustration photo of the DropBox logo

(Reuters) - Data-sharing business Dropbox Inc on Monday filed for an initial public offering of 36 million shares, giving the company a value of more than $7 billion at the high end of the pricing range.

A series of funding rounds had valued Dropbox at $10 billion (£7.2 billion), but investment bankers were doubtful about matching that valuation.

Dropbox, which plans to raise $648 million at the top end of the range, expects its debut price to be between $16 and $18 per share, the company said in a filing. (http://bit.ly/2FwgJJ2)

The venture capital arm of Salesforce.com Inc has agreed to buy $100 million of Dropbox's Class A common stock in a private placement at a price per share equal to the IPO.

Dropbox along with music streaming service company Spotify are the year's two most anticipated tech IPOs.

San Francisco-based Dropbox, which started as a free service to share and store photos, music and other large files, competes with much larger technology firms such as Alphabet Inc Google, Microsoft Corp (>> Microsoft Corporation) and Amazon.com Inc as well as cloud-storage rival Box Inc.

In its regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Dropbox reported 2017 revenue of $1.11 billion, up 31 percent from $844.8 million, a year earlier.

The company's net loss narrowed to $111.7 million in 2017 from $210.2 million in 2016.

Dropbox, which has 11 million paying users across 180 countries, said that about half of its 2017 revenue came from customers outside the United States.

Goldman Sachs & Co, JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank Securities, BofA Merrill Lynch are the lead underwriters for the public offer.

(This version of the story corrects to show Salesforce.com Inc has agreed to buy $100 million of Dropbox common shares, not $1 million in the fourth paragraph)

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Stocks treated in this article : Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.com, Amazon.com, Box Inc, Alphabet
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 1.25% 1173.95 Delayed Quote.10.20%
AMAZON.COM 1.54% 1602.51 Delayed Quote.35.01%
BOX INC -0.31% 20.855 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
SALESFORCE.COM 0.07% 127.47 Delayed Quote.24.63%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 107 B
EBIT 2018 32 721 M
Net income 2018 14 387 M
Finance 2018 64 157 M
Yield 2018 1,73%
P/E ratio 2018 51,69
P/E ratio 2019 24,51
EV / Sales 2018 6,33x
EV / Sales 2019 5,73x
Capitalization 743 B
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MSFT | US5949181045 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 103 $
Spread / Average Target 6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION12.86%743 338
RED HAT29.46%27 521
HEXAGON21.08%20 764
SPLUNK INC29.42%15 060
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC34.58%13 886
SYNOPSYS3.99%13 344
