Dropbox sees IPO price between $16 and $18 per share

A series of funding rounds had valued Dropbox at $10 billion (£7.2 billion), but investment bankers were doubtful about matching that valuation.

Dropbox, which plans to raise $648 million at the top end of the range, expects its debut price to be between $16 and $18 per share, the company said in a filing. (http://bit.ly/2FwgJJ2)

The venture capital arm of Salesforce.com Inc has agreed to buy $100 million of Dropbox's Class A common stock in a private placement at a price per share equal to the IPO.

Dropbox along with music streaming service company Spotify are the year's two most anticipated tech IPOs.

San Francisco-based Dropbox, which started as a free service to share and store photos, music and other large files, competes with much larger technology firms such as Alphabet Inc Google, Microsoft Corp (>> Microsoft Corporation) and Amazon.com Inc as well as cloud-storage rival Box Inc.

In its regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Dropbox reported 2017 revenue of $1.11 billion, up 31 percent from $844.8 million, a year earlier.

The company's net loss narrowed to $111.7 million in 2017 from $210.2 million in 2016.

Dropbox, which has 11 million paying users across 180 countries, said that about half of its 2017 revenue came from customers outside the United States.

Goldman Sachs & Co, JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank Securities, BofA Merrill Lynch are the lead underwriters for the public offer.

(This version of the story corrects to show Salesforce.com Inc has agreed to buy $100 million of Dropbox common shares, not $1 million in the fourth paragraph)

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)