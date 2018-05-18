Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION (MSFT)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Microsoft : Author Malcolm Gladwell to keynote at Microsoft Business Applications Summit in July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/18/2018 | 06:45pm CEST

We're bringing our BizApps community together for the first-ever Microsoft Business Applications Summit, the place for Dynamics 365, Power BI, Excel, PowerApps and Flow superfans to connect, collaborate and pack in as much learning as possible, July 22-24 in Seattle. Whether you're a BizApps whiz or one in the making, this all-new conference has something for you.

Get inspired - Closing keynote with Malcolm Gladwell

Hear from bestselling author and like-minded analytics aficionado Malcolm Gladwell in a special closing keynote. A pop-culture detective who uses data to drive insights about the everyday - and to uncover fads, trends and subcultures we never knew existed - Gladwell brings new clout to analytics and intelligence. He's a 20+-year New Yorker staff writer with a deep affinity for data, and his 10-part podcast Revisionist History is currently in its second season.

In his keynote, he'll explore how data and analytics can drive large-scale change, and how business intelligence can help you positively disrupt your org.

Get immersed - Check out the session catalog

If we didn't have you at 'Gladwell,' check out our session catalog. You can explore all the sessions, workshops, breakouts and networking opportunities the event has to offer, and start outlining your best conference experience.

Sessions cover a range of tools and topics to help you combine insights, applications and platform in innovative, seamless ways that flex to your needs. Plus, you'll learn about the latest and greatest products before anyone else. Here's a sneak peek at some of the Dynamics 365 sessions, and be sure to check the session catalog for the full rundown and latest updates:

  • Dynamics 365 Business Central Roadmap and Overview
  • Building your end-to-end experience with Dynamics 365 for Talent
  • Customizing pricing for project resources in Dynamics 365 for Project Service Automation

Get connected - Register today and join our community

Summertime in Seattle, exclusive access to expert insights, and a vibrant community of power users, analysts, architects and knowledge explorers: it doesn't get much better. We hope to see you there!

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 18 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2018 16:44:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
06:45pMICROSOFT : Author Malcolm Gladwell to keynote at Microsoft Business Application..
PU
06:10pMICROSOFT : Quantum helps Case Western Reserve University advance MRI research
PU
03:54pMICROSOFT : ‘State of Decay 2’ early access starts today
PU
01:28aGLOBAL IOT DEVICE MANAGEMENT MARKET : Global IoT Device Management Market: Anal..
AQ
05/17MICROSOFT : Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon ef..
PR
05/17British gaming firm enlists army of players to create Worlds Adrift
RE
05/17MICROSOFT : May Xbox update becomes available
PU
05/17YUSUF MEHDI : Celebrating Global Accessibility Awareness Day with Windows for ea..
PU
05/17GLOBAL ACCESSIBILITY AWARENESS DAY : Ensuring inclusive learning for all your st..
PU
05/17MICROSOFT : Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:43pRoth IRAs From A Retiree's Perspective - Great For The Young And Young At Hea.. 
11:02aMarket 'Risk Off' Update Courtesy Of Bloomberg's Bond Page 
05/17Google Will Blossom With AI 
05/17The Dark Side Of The Mountain 
05/17Microsoft set to unveil Xbox Adaptive Controller 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 110 B
EBIT 2018 34 265 M
Net income 2018 15 862 M
Finance 2018 59 672 M
Yield 2018 1,73%
P/E ratio 2018 46,90
P/E ratio 2019 23,68
EV / Sales 2018 6,20x
EV / Sales 2019 5,55x
Capitalization 739 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MSFT | US5949181045 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION13.57%738 970
RED HAT34.85%28 620
SPLUNK INC40.09%16 395
CITRIX SYSTEMS20.61%14 318
SYNOPSYS4.35%13 222
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.22.33%11 790
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.