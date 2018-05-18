Microsoft : Author Malcolm Gladwell to keynote at Microsoft Business Applications Summit in July

We're bringing our BizApps community together for the first-ever Microsoft Business Applications Summit, the place for Dynamics 365, Power BI, Excel, PowerApps and Flow superfans to connect, collaborate and pack in as much learning as possible, July 22-24 in Seattle. Whether you're a BizApps whiz or one in the making, this all-new conference has something for you.

Get inspired - Closing keynote with Malcolm Gladwell

Hear from bestselling author and like-minded analytics aficionado Malcolm Gladwell in a special closing keynote. A pop-culture detective who uses data to drive insights about the everyday - and to uncover fads, trends and subcultures we never knew existed - Gladwell brings new clout to analytics and intelligence. He's a 20+-year New Yorker staff writer with a deep affinity for data, and his 10-part podcast Revisionist History is currently in its second season.

In his keynote, he'll explore how data and analytics can drive large-scale change, and how business intelligence can help you positively disrupt your org.

Get immersed - Check out the session catalog

If we didn't have you at 'Gladwell,' check out our session catalog. You can explore all the sessions, workshops, breakouts and networking opportunities the event has to offer, and start outlining your best conference experience.

Sessions cover a range of tools and topics to help you combine insights, applications and platform in innovative, seamless ways that flex to your needs. Plus, you'll learn about the latest and greatest products before anyone else. Here's a sneak peek at some of the Dynamics 365 sessions, and be sure to check the session catalog for the full rundown and latest updates:

Dynamics 365 Business Central Roadmap and Overview

Building your end-to-end experience with Dynamics 365 for Talent

Customizing pricing for project resources in Dynamics 365 for Project Service Automation

Get connected - Register today and join our community

Summertime in Seattle, exclusive access to expert insights, and a vibrant community of power users, analysts, architects and knowledge explorers: it doesn't get much better. We hope to see you there!