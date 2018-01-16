Log in
News

Microsoft : Azure IP Advantage extended to Azure Stack, enabling hybrid cloud scenarios and more

01/16/2018

Azure IP Advantage now covers workloads deployed to Azure Stack. As customers rely on Azure Stack to enable hybrid cloud scenarios and extend the reach of Azure to their own data centers or in hosted environments, they increasingly need to navigate unfamiliar IP risks inherent in the digital world. The Azure IP Advantage benefits, such as the uncapped IP indemnification of Azure services, including the open source software powering these services, or the defensive portfolio of 10,000 patents, are available to customers innovating in the hybrid cloud with Azure Stack.

Customers use Azure Stack to access cloud services on-premises or in disconnected environments. For example, oil and gas giant Schlumberger use Azure Stack to enhance its drilling operations. Customers such as Saxo Bank also use Azure Stack in sovereign or regulated context where there is not an Azure region, while reusing the same application code globally. With Azure Stack, customers can rely on a consistent set of services and APIs to run their applications in a hybrid cloud environment. Azure IP Advantage IP protection benefits now cover customers consistently in the hybrid cloud.

With Azure IP Advantage, Azure Stack services receive uncapped indemnification from Microsoft, including for the open source software powering these services. Eligible customers can also access a defensive portfolio of 10,000 Microsoft patents to defend their SaaS application in Azure Stack. This portfolio has been ranked among the top 3 cloud patent portfolios worldwide. They can also rely on a royalty free springing license to protect them in the unlikely event Microsoft transfers a patent to a non-practicing entity.

As the cloud is often used for mission critical applications, considerations for choosing a cloud vendor are becoming wide-ranging and complex. When they select Azure and Azure Stack, customers are automatically covered by Azure IP Advantage, the best-in-industry IP protection program, for their hybrid cloud workloads.

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 16 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2018 18:09:01 UTC.

Income Statement Evolution
