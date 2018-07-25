Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Microsoft : Create technology projects with your family using web-based Microsoft MakeCode

07/25/2018 | 08:19pm CEST

Introduction

Microsoft MakeCode (makecode.com) is a web-based learning environment for kids and teens to create with technology. MakeCode takes a unique approach to computing education by combining the magic of making with the power of code as a way to make learning about computers and technology more accessible and interesting to a wider audience.

The MakeCode team at Microsoft is small, but mighty! We are passionate about making technology fun, exciting and accessible for all kids. We work in a fun office space at Microsoft campus in Redmond, Washington and love coming to work every day!

Over the next few weeks, we'll be publishing some easy MakeCode projects that you can do with your kids at home over the summer using a different MakeCode product each week.

Grab your kids and a glue gun and come on the Summer of MakeCode tour with us!

- The MakeCode Team

MakeCode Office Space

Week 1: Micro:Pet

If your kids are like mine, they'll spend a few minutes playing with their fancy toys, and a few hours playing with good old-fashioned cardboard boxes, string and markers in the garage!

Micro:Pet is a fun project that gets your kids' creativity flowing using materials you can find around the house while incorporating electronics and coding concepts and activities with the micro:bit.

For the Micro:Pet project, you'll need:

  • A computer with internet connection and USB port
  • A micro:bit Go Kit (available at Microcenter.com) that includes a micro:bit, a USB cable, a battery pack and batteries
  • Small cardboard boxes, toilet paper rolls, paper cups/bowls or anything you have around the house to construct your pet with
  • Markers, pipe cleaners, googly eyes, colored paper, feathers and anything else you have on hand to decorate your pet!

Check out our fun video about our micro:pets!

Step 1: What's your dream pet?

The first thing you'll want to do is think about what kind of pet you want to create. It could be something you've always wanted to have as a pet, but couldn't - say a unicorn, a dragon or a skunk.

Step 2: Make your pet

Using the materials at hand, create your dream Pet. Remember to include enough space in your design to attach your micro:bit and the battery pack.

Step 3: Code the micro:bit

If you have a Windows 10 computer, you can download and install the micro:bit app at http://aka.ms/microbitapp. Otherwise, go to https://makecode.microbit.org/.

You can use your micro:bit in many different ways on your pet. Here is an example of a program for your Micro:Pet, but be creative and come up with your own unique project!

Optional steps:

1. Adding audio

You can add audio and play sounds through your micro:bit by connecting it to headphones, earbuds or an external speaker. Note: there is only one volume level at which the micro:bit plays - and it is very loud! Don't put earbuds in your ear when you run your program. In addition to the micro:bit, you will need:

Figure 3 - Example program using sounds.

2. Adding motion

You can add motion to your Micro:Pet - for example, wagging its tail when your pet is fed. To do this, you will need to attach a servo motor to your micro:bit. You will need:

Figure 5 - Example program using a servo motor.

Check back next week to learn how to make your own Fortune Teller using the Circuit Playground Express and some simple crafting materials!

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 18:18:04 UTC
