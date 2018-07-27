Microsoft : Find out how easy it is to make videos in Microsoft Photos

July 26, 2018 9:00 am

When Alex Thomopoulos says 'Get down, rise up,' she's asking you what you're passionate about and what makes you get up every day to pursue it. It's a motto she reinforces as a Burton Girls Ambassador. The program encourages strength, independence and creativity for young women.

Food is one thing that makes Thomopoulos get down and rise up.

As a chef and entrepreneur, Thomopoulos can tell you how to make a gluten-free Meyer lemon cake, but she admits making videos that will take her business to the next level is not her forte.

'I know how to cook, but I don't understand technology at all,' she says.

Fortunately, she gets help from Ashlie Little, a Microsoft product specialist, who shows Thomopoulos how to use the Microsoft Photos app in Windows 10 to edit existing video clips and still images into a movie that's ready to share on social media.

Check out the tutorial, which goes over importing photos and videos; as well as adjusting lighting and cropping; syncing music; and adding text (recipe instructions and ingredients), filters and 3D effects.