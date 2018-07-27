Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Microsoft : Find out how easy it is to make videos in Microsoft Photos

07/27/2018 | 08:02pm CEST
July 26, 2018 9:00 am

When Alex Thomopoulos says 'Get down, rise up,' she's asking you what you're passionate about and what makes you get up every day to pursue it. It's a motto she reinforces as a Burton Girls Ambassador. The program encourages strength, independence and creativity for young women.

Food is one thing that makes Thomopoulos get down and rise up.

As a chef and entrepreneur, Thomopoulos can tell you how to make a gluten-free Meyer lemon cake, but she admits making videos that will take her business to the next level is not her forte.

'I know how to cook, but I don't understand technology at all,' she says.

Fortunately, she gets help from Ashlie Little, a Microsoft product specialist, who shows Thomopoulos how to use the Microsoft Photos app in Windows 10 to edit existing video clips and still images into a movie that's ready to share on social media.

Check out the tutorial, which goes over importing photos and videos; as well as adjusting lighting and cropping; syncing music; and adding text (recipe instructions and ingredients), filters and 3D effects.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 18:01:05 UTC
