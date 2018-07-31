Microsoft : How thinking like a recruiter can open more doors in your job search

Building your career is a journey filled with challenges, excitement, and forks in the road. And journeys are easier with maps. In this column, job experts answer your questions and deliver advice to help you take the next step.

Question: I'm interested in a role that I found on a job site. I reached out to a recruiter at the company through LinkedIn, but I didn't hear back. Did I go about this the wrong way?

Answer: If you've spotted the perfect role on a job site, you may be tempted to run a quick LinkedIn search, identify a recruiter who works at that company, and reach out. Sometimes this approach works, but more often, you never hear anything back. Why?

While LinkedIn is a great way to connect with others during a job search, you may be going about your networking in the wrong way-or even with the wrong person.

Microsoft recruiter Mike Maglio offers a simple approach to using LinkedIn to increase your chance of getting a response and making a meaningful connection. His secret? Think like a recruiter.

Use LinkedIn's search tool

It's no surprise that recruiters use LinkedIn's search tool to find potential candidates for their open jobs. The trick, Maglio says, is for job seekers to use the same search tool to find recruiters who might be hiring for the jobs you want.

'In their profile, a lot of recruiters will explain what they do and what organizations they cover to show up in searches more accurately,' he said. You can find them by doing your own search.

For example, if you are a software engineer who is passionate about working on Azure technology, search for 'Azure AND recruiter AND Microsoft.' Maglio suggests job seekers use Boolean search logic with terms such as 'AND' to yield more relevant results with a more accurate listing of recruiters in that space. 'Use filters such as current company, location, etc. to get even more relevant results,' he added.

'Even within a product as big as Azure, you still want to get as specific with your search as possible,' said Maglio. 'The more targeted you are, the better.'

Check out the profiles of the recruiters you found, and then choose a couple who work with your specific qualifications, such as software engineer, recent graduate, and Azure solutions.

Introduce yourself

Now that you've located the right recruiters, it's time to introduce yourself. Craft a message that is concise, precise, and offers information that explains who you are. 'Recruiters get many messages, so being direct and specific increases the likelihood you'll get a response,' said Maglio.

Use a warm welcome, such as 'Hello [Recruiter Name]' and then be clear about what you are seeking (e.g., referral for a role, connection to a team, information, etc.). A recruiter is going to look at your profile, so you don't have to send a full resume or write an introduction with all of your experience.

Do you have a mutual connection? Mention that person in your introduction-or better yet ask your mutual connection to make an InMail introduction between you and the recruiters, Maglio suggested. This gives you an automatic 'trust boost' because the recruiters are familiar with the connection who's referring you.

Explain what you want

'If you are reaching out about a role, include the link to the job posting. Let the recruiters know that you're interested and would like to be considered for the role,' he said. It will also help recruiters connect you with other recruiters or hiring teams, in case that specific role is handled by someone else.

If you are simply wanting more information, be clear about that. If the recruiters can help, they might potentially schedule time to chat with you or even refer you to someone in the organization.

Give a reason to believe

Recruiters need to understand who you are beyond your resume and LinkedIn profile, so use your chance to show them what you can bring to the company or job.

'You should be able to demonstrate your value and show you are a knowledgeable applicant, but be concise,' said Maglio.

'You could briefly speak to a relevant article or press release that ties into your passion. Or-if possible-call out a patent, applications you've built, or a slideshow of projects that can be viewed,' he said.

These examples show your passions and interests, beyond just your resume. 'But keep it short and sweet,' Maglio said. 'The last thing you want to do is bury that kind of info.'

Keep seeking a connection

If you've followed these steps and haven't been able to connect with the first set of recruiters you've identified, keep applying and refining these steps.

The right connection is out there, along with the role of your dreams.