MICROSOFT CORPORATION (MSFT)
Microsoft : Movies & TV app for Xbox and Windows 10 now supports Movies Anywhere

08/07/2018 | 03:16pm CEST

Today we are excited to announce that the Microsoft Movies & TV app for Xbox and Windows 10 devices now supports Movies Anywhere, which brings your favorite film libraries together in one place.

When you connect your Microsoft account with your Movies Anywhere account, all of your eligible movies from Microsoft can be enjoyed across your favorite screens at no extra cost. This includes Xbox and Windows, iOS and Android, smart TVs, and streaming devices.

In addition, eligible movies you previously purchased from other participating digital retailers will now be viewable through the Movies & TV app on Xbox and Windows 10.

As part of our launch, we have a limited time offer for anyone who connects his or her Microsoft account to Movies Anywhere for the first time. Once you connect, you will receive X-Men Days of Future Past in your digital collection on us. This offer begins today and only runs for a limited time, so head here to connect your accounts today or visit this page for complete details.

Microsoft Movies & TV allows you to watch the newest movies and TV shows across your favorite devices, before streaming services or disc, and without subscription or membership fees. You can download for offline viewing and take it on the go, or watch the latest episode of a show the day after it airs on TV. There are weekly deals in Sales & Specials to grow your collection, and all of your purchases earn you credits through Microsoft Rewards.

We have been working to bring you the best viewing experience on Xbox and Windows 10 for your favorite movies. Thank you for sharing your feedback and happy movie watching!

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 13:15:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 123 B
EBIT 2019 40 064 M
Net income 2019 32 727 M
Finance 2019 70 086 M
Yield 2019 1,66%
P/E ratio 2019 25,69
P/E ratio 2020 22,27
EV / Sales 2019 6,20x
EV / Sales 2020 5,50x
Capitalization 831 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 122 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION26.41%830 784
RED HAT18.95%25 340
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC65.97%17 680
CITRIX SYSTEMS24.93%15 074
SPLUNK INC24.19%14 918
SYNOPSYS6.92%13 758
