MICROSOFT CORPORATION (MSFT)

MICROSOFT CORPORATION (MSFT)
Microsoft : New accessibility improvements now available for Skype

07/25/2018 | 06:54pm CEST

A few months ago, we provided an update on our continued commitment to making Skype accessible. We are very grateful for the feedback you've given us-it continues to be an essential and impactful part of our work. We listened and made changes to make Skype more accessible for everyone.

Below are just some of the recent accessibility improvements available in Skype version 8:

  • Improved navigation now makes the app easier to use. Navigation is smoother and takes a more natural left-to-right and top-to-bottom path.
  • Additional information about messages that are sent and received is now displayed. For example, we now announce when messages are sent and when messages you attempt to send have failed.
  • A number of new keyboard shortcuts make it easier to start a chat, answer a call, and navigate within Skype. Visit Skype support for a full list of shortcuts.
  • Accessibility functionality was rolled out across all platforms. Skype version 8 is available on iOS, Android, Mac, Windows, and most recently iPad.

If you haven't already done so, we encourage you to upgrade now-only Skype version 8 will be available after September 1, 2018.

We continually work to improve our technology to ensure it is accessible and empowers every person and every organization to achieve more. Please share your comments and feedback via Microsoft Accessibility UserVoice or contact the Disability Answer Desk for real-time support via phone, chat, or ASL videophone. If you are an early adopter and would like to participate in early preview releases, please consider joining the Skype Insider Community.

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 16:53:09 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 123 B
EBIT 2019 39 924 M
Net income 2019 32 630 M
Finance 2019 70 086 M
Yield 2019 1,66%
P/E ratio 2019 25,64
P/E ratio 2020 22,18
EV / Sales 2019 6,20x
EV / Sales 2020 5,49x
Capitalization 830 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 121 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION25.86%829 555
RED HAT21.57%26 203
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC41.67%15 538
SPLUNK INC23.65%15 240
CITRIX SYSTEMS22.27%14 639
SYNOPSYS7.90%13 685
