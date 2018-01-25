Microsoft : New feature update to Photos app in Windows 10 allows you to “Choose a Star”

January 25, 2018 11:00 am

Ever wanted to be the leading actor or actress in a film? With the latest feature update to Photos, now is your moment.

Launched with the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, the reimagined Photos app helps you create videos of your memories with a soundtrack, theme and cinematic transitions. Whether you're a beginner or an expert photographer and videographer, Photos makes it easy to get started. With today's update, you can take your filmmaking to the next level by selecting yourself or nominating someone to be the star in your automatically generated creation. Photos will then build a video around the person you choose, pulling in relevant photos and videos, zooming in on your star, and choosing an appropriate theme.

The new feature allows you to follow your child across the field in a montage of their soccer game, or highlight a friend at their birthday party reel. You can also choose yourself and start working on your award acceptance speech.

Here's how to get started in a few easy steps:

Identify which photos and videos you want in your story

Select the 'Create' button on the top toolbar. Choose 'Automatic video with music' and select content. Click the 'Create' button on the top toolbar again and title your video. Then select 'Create video.'

Customize your video by remixing it

Once you're happy with your content selections, sit back and watch the app do its magic. Click the 'Remix it for me' button until you find a story you like.

Choose the star of the film

Once the story is just right, use the 'Choose a star' feature and the video will focus around that special person.

Save and share with your friends

Download the file or upload to social media, so all your friends can watch your creation.

To access the new 'Choose a Star' feature, you'll just need to be running the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update. Simply open the Photos app and start creating! To learn how to get the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, check out this blog post.

Updated January 25, 2018 11:04 am