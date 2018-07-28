Log in
Microsoft : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

07/28/2018

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

Common Stock

F o l l o wi n g

07/26/2018

F

4,493

D

$110.83

558,662

DCommon Stock

197,883

IHeld through "contrat d'assurance vie"(1)Common Stock

59,699

I

Held through "contrat d'assurance vie(1)Common Stock

16,400

I

Held trhough "contrat de capitalisation"(2)

Common Stock

16,400

I

Held through "contrat de capitalisation"(2)Common Stock

16,400

I

Held through "contrat de capitalisation"(2)

Explanation of Responses:

1. Held through "contrat d'assurance vie," a form of life insurance program, where the reporting person maintains investment control over the Microsoft shares held in the program. Beneficiaries of the program include the reporting person's children. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of these securities, except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

2. Held through "contrat de capitalisation," a form of life insurance program for the benefit of the reporting person's two children, or inheritor, where the reporting person maintains investment control over the Microsoft shares held in the program. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of these securities, and this report shall not be deemed an admission that the reporting person is the beneficial owner of the securities for purposes of Section 16 or any other purpose.

Remarks:

Ann Habernigg, Attorney-in-

Fact for Jean-Philippe

07/27/2018

Courtois

** Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 22:26:03 UTC
