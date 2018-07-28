Microsoft : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

SEC Form 4

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

Common Stock

F o l l o wi n g

07/26/2018

F

4,493

D

$110.83

558,662

DCommon Stock

197,883

IHeld through "contrat d'assurance vie"(1)Common Stock

59,699

I

Held through "contrat d'assurance vie(1)Common Stock

16,400

I

Held trhough "contrat de capitalisation"(2)

Common Stock

16,400

I

Held through "contrat de capitalisation"(2)Common Stock

16,400

I

Held through "contrat de capitalisation"(2)

Explanation of Responses:

1. Held through "contrat d'assurance vie," a form of life insurance program, where the reporting person maintains investment control over the Microsoft shares held in the program. Beneficiaries of the program include the reporting person's children. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of these securities, except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

2. Held through "contrat de capitalisation," a form of life insurance program for the benefit of the reporting person's two children, or inheritor, where the reporting person maintains investment control over the Microsoft shares held in the program. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of these securities, and this report shall not be deemed an admission that the reporting person is the beneficial owner of the securities for purposes of Section 16 or any other purpose.

Remarks:

Ann Habernigg, Attorney-in-

Fact for Jean-Philippe

07/27/2018

Courtois

** Signature of Reporting Person Date

