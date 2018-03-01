Microsoft : and Sunseap sign agreement on largest-ever solar project in Singapore

Log in
MICROSOFT CORPORATION (MSFT)

03/01/2018 | 01:01am CET

SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Thursday announced a new agreement with Sunseap Group that marks Microsoft's first clean energy deal in Asia and will create the single-largest solar energy portfolio in Singapore to date.

Microsoft company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Microsoft Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Microsoft Corp.)

This 60 megawatt-peak (MWp) solar portfolio will span hundreds of rooftops across the nation. This is the largest rooftop solar project in Singapore and the first rooftop solar portfolio in the country focused on serving datacenter energy consumption.

"Our cloud services are helping to power Singapore's digital transformation, and today's agreement will ensure that transformation is increasingly powered by clean energy," said Kevin Wo, managing director, Microsoft Singapore. "We're proud to work with Sunseap, the leading solar provider in Singapore, to support the growth of the local clean energy economy. With the agreement, Microsoft will improve the sustainability of our local operations and make important progress toward our corporate sustainability goals for datacenters."

The investment in local solar energy builds on decades of Microsoft investment in Singapore and throughout the APAC region. Since it began operations in Singapore in 1990, Microsoft has sought to create local opportunity, growth and impact and supports the government's efforts to make Singapore a smart, green and liveable city. Singapore is also home to Microsoft datacenter services that deliver Microsoft Azure, Office 365 and numerous other cloud services for customers.

Lawrence Wu, co-founder and president of Sunseap, said, "Sunseap is pleased to work with Microsoft on this landmark solar project. We see exciting potential in our partnership with Microsoft to raise awareness within the tech industry of the importance of adopting renewable energy solutions. Their investment in Singapore solar indicates a growing momentum for clean energy in the country and will further the positive ripple effect for organizations in Singapore to incorporate sustainability practices in their businesses."

Through a 20-year agreement, Microsoft will purchase 100 percent of the renewable energy attributes exported to the grid. This landmark agreement also marks progress for Singapore in the renewables sector.

Gian Yi-Hsen, executive director, Cleantech, Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), commented, "This landmark agreement marks yet another milestone in Singapore's journey to grow the clean energy industry. We are seeing a distinctive trend of local and foreign companies using up to 100 percent renewable energy to power their business operations, and Singapore is positioning itself to serve that need. EDB welcomes this latest agreement between Microsoft and Sunseap, which will help proliferate adoption of clean energy, and spur further innovation in new business models and technologies."

The agreement also solidifies Sunseap's unique position in the energy markets. Dominic Garetto, Sunseap's vice president of Corporate Origination and Development based in California, added, "This contract, focused on serving Microsoft's datacenter operations, highlights how environmentally responsible energy buyers can lead Singapore's evolution as a global technology hub while fulfilling their sustainability goals. Microsoft also serves as a role model more broadly for leading corporate buyers pursuing clean energy strategies in Asia, and their support on this project inspires our work in Singapore and our operations throughout Asia as we now collaborate with our clients in multiple countries across the region."

"This deal is Microsoft's first renewable energy deal in Asia, and is our third international clean energy announcement, following two wind deals announced in Ireland and The Netherlands in 2017," said Christian Belady, general manager, Cloud Infrastructure Strategy and Architecture, Microsoft. "We're on track to exceed our goal of powering 50 percent of our global datacenter load with renewable energy this year. Once operational, the new solar project will bring Microsoft's total global direct procurement in renewable energy projects to 860 megawatts."

About Sunseap Group
Sunseap is the leading solar energy system developer, owner and operator in Singapore. It operates through three key units: Sunseap Leasing, Sunseap International and Sunseap Energy. Sunseap Leasing is the first and largest solar leasing company in Singapore. Sunseap International targets markets in the South East Asian and Pacific regions. These include a 140 MegaWatt-peak (MWp) solar farm in India, a 10 MWp solar farm in Cambodia, operations in Malaysia and active development work in Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and other markets. Sunseap Energy provides clean energy solutions utilising off-site arrangements by drawing on solar systems within the Group's portfolio of distributed generation assets.   

About Microsoft
Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) is the leading platform and productivity company for the mobile-first, cloud-first world, and its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microsoft-and-sunseap-sign-agreement-on-largest-ever-solar-project-in-singapore-300606059.html

SOURCE Microsoft Corp.


© PRNewswire 2018
