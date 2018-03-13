Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION (MSFT)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Microsoft : announces quarterly dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 01:31am CET

REDMOND, Wash., March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Monday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share. The dividend is payable June 14, 2018, to shareholders of record on May 17, 2018. The ex-dividend date will be May 16, 2018.

Microsoft company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Microsoft Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Microsoft Corp.)

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microsoft-announces-quarterly-dividend-300612764.html

SOURCE Microsoft Corp.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
01:31aMICROSOFT : announces quarterly dividend
PR
03/12Dropbox IPO price range puts valuation nearly a third below peak
RE
03/12GLOBAL DATA SERVICES FOR HYBRID CLOU : Data Services For Hybrid Cloud Market: Te..
AQ
03/12MICROSOFT : Global 2 in 1 Laptops market 2018 - Dell, Apple, Microsoft Corporati..
AQ
03/12Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack
RE
03/11Trump considers ex-Microsoft executive as top economic adviser - official
RE
03/09Twitter appoints Parag Agrawal as Chief Technology Officer
RE
03/09GLOBAL EMBEDDED ANALYTICS MARKET BY : Embedded Analytics Market Posting +14% CA..
AQ
03/08Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple
RE
03/08MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Blog Exposure - Microsoft Announces First Renewable Ener..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/12AMAZON : Homes Become Assistants 
03/12ROKU : Very Bullish On The Company, But More Neutral On Its Shares 
03/12MICROSOFT : 200K organizations now use Teams 
03/12Why Semiconductors Are Hot And 'Retail' Tech Is Not - Yet 
03/12Back Testing David Van Knapp's High Quality Dividend Growth Criteria 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.