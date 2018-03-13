REDMOND, Wash., March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Monday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share. The dividend is payable June 14, 2018, to shareholders of record on May 17, 2018. The ex-dividend date will be May 16, 2018.

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microsoft-announces-quarterly-dividend-300612764.html

SOURCE Microsoft Corp.