Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION (MSFT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Microsoft : emerges as a Leader in Gartner MQ for Unified Endpoint Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 08:29pm CEST

Earlier today, Gartner published their analysis of the Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) market, the Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) Tools.

We believe, this is a fantastic recognition of our solutions, the massive engineering investments we made, but, even more so, it is a highlight of thousands of successful EMS deployments all over the world.

Over the past couple of years, I have blogged many times about two core things

1) The value of being deeply connected with customers, and

2) Why I feel the Microsoft teams are more customer connected than ever before.

This tightly knit customer connection has been a key part of our understanding of what customers need, where they are today, and where they want to go in the future.

Working with 1,000's of successful deployments has allowed us to learn and continue improving at a literally exponential rate.

Since the last 2017 Gartner Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) MQ was published, we have added more than 10M new devices under Intune management. There are now more than 135M PCs and mobile devices being actively managed by ConfigMgr and Intune. THAT is Unified Device Management - and that usage number is growing by more than 3M every month!

The Magic Quadrants are great resources when you want a snapshot today of the key providers and their innovations. This kind of view is important to many of the IT leaders I meet, but as they plan the future of their organization's in the 3-5 years, they look at more. In my opinion to best predict that far into the future, these leaders also consider the velocity and acceleration of the providers year over year, monitoring their evolution. Overlaying the last 3-4 Magic Quadrants (like UEM, for example) gives them a great view into how each provider is progressing over time.

The case of the UEM MQ is particularly interesting. Each year, of course, the requirements for each MQ changes a bit (e.g. changing from Mobile Device Management to Endpoint Mobile Management to Unified Endpoint Management), so, although the MQ's are different, I think this evolution mirrors well the changes happening in the industry, as different categories converge and expand. This also often mirrors the evolving needs of the customers. Understanding how these categories are changing/shifting/converging over time is something every leader has to take the time to understand in order to effectively plan for the short-term and long-term.

When we do our own research and planning for what our customers will be needing in the next few years, we see a world with not only many more cloud services and mobile devices, but also a number of categories that have converged and integrated to deliver a Modern Workplace that is 'loved by users and trusted by IT.' Specifically, solutions in Unified Endpoint Management, Identity and Access Management, and Endpoint Protection which will all need to be integrated in order to deliver the user empowerment, management, and security that is needed. I encourage you to look at all these Magic Quadrants in conjunction to make your decision. These solutions are on a convergence path, and even if you don't believe that, there is no question that all companies need them working tightly integrated.

Leaders making decisions about what to do right now (as well as in the future) need to look at the intersection of all of these and consider how they come together. Below you can see another Magic Quadrant; I think this expanded view helps us to see and understand how things are moving.

What you can see here matches the conversations I have with leaders from all over the world: The categories that are converging the fastest are Identity Protection and Endpoint Management - and customers are looking for the best ways to ensure that only trusted users, using trusted devices, using trusted apps are given access to company data no matter where it rests (e.g. in the cloud or behind the firewall).

We continue to work hard to deeply integrate these cloud services in ways that will help you simplify while also increasing your security - and all while delivering the empowering modern workplace that enables your users to unleash their creativity and teamwork.

You can read the in-depth analysis from Gartner here.

Disclaimer: This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from [insert client name or reprint URL].

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 18:28:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
08:39pMICROSOFT : Power BI simplifies integration with SharePoint 2019
PU
08:29pMICROSOFT : emerges as a Leader in Gartner MQ for Unified Endpoint Management
PU
08:19pMICROSOFT : Create technology projects with your family using web-based Microsof..
PU
07:59pMICROSOFT : The 2018 Imagine Cup world champions are… smartARM of Canada!
PU
06:54pMICROSOFT : New accessibility improvements now available for Skype
PU
04:44pMICROSOFT : How gamers with disabilities helped design the new Xbox Adaptive Con..
PU
07/24MICROSOFT : Motor sports engineer Alba Colón breaks barriers, goes digital for s..
PU
07/24MICROSOFT : TD Bank empowers employees with assistive technology in Office 365 a..
PU
07/24DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN EMERGING A : Escaping the middle-income trap
PU
07/24MICROSOFT : Council for Digital Good calls on US policymakers to promote digital..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11:13aTGV Partners Fund Shareholder Letter H1 2018 
07/24MICROSOFT OVERVALUATION CONCERNS : DéJà Vu All Over Again 
07/24DIVIDEND SENSEI'S PORTFOLIO UPDATE 4 : 5 Important Charts All Investors Need To .. 
07/24Be On Your Guard - Cramer's Mad Money (7/23/18) 
07/244 Members Of The $800+ Billion Market Cap Club 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 123 B
EBIT 2019 39 924 M
Net income 2019 32 630 M
Finance 2019 70 086 M
Yield 2019 1,66%
P/E ratio 2019 25,64
P/E ratio 2020 22,18
EV / Sales 2019 6,20x
EV / Sales 2020 5,49x
Capitalization 830 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 121 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION25.86%829 555
RED HAT21.57%26 203
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC41.67%15 538
SPLUNK INC23.65%15 240
CITRIX SYSTEMS22.27%14 639
SYNOPSYS7.90%13 685
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.