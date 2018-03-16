Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION (MSFT)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Microsoft : hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 10:13pm CET
FILE PHOTO - A Microsoft logo is seen a day after Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) $26.2 billion purchase of LinkedIn Corp (LNKD.N), in Los Angeles

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A senior executive said Microsoft Corp thoroughly investigates issues raised by women in the workplace and fired about 20 employees last year over complaints of sexual harassment as the company seeks to counter claims that it treats female workers unfairly.

In an email to employees publicly released late on Thursday, Microsoft Chief People Officer Kathleen Hogan said Microsoft had 83 harassment complaints in 2017 out of a U.S.-based workforce of over 65,000 employees.

Nearly 50 percent were found to be supported at least in part following an investigation, she said, and more than half of those resulted in the termination of an employee who engaged in unacceptable behavior.

The unusual publication of such data comes as the world's largest software company is defending a lawsuit which alleges it systematically denied pay raises or promotions to women. Microsoft denies it has ever had such a policy.

The lawsuit, filed in Seattle federal court in 2015, is attracting wider attention after a series of powerful men have left or been fired from their jobs in entertainment, the media and politics for sexual misconduct.

Microsoft also investigated 84 complaints of gender discrimination last year, Hogan said, and found around 10 percent of those to be supported at least in part.

Earlier this week, Reuters reported on the contents of unsealed court documents which showed that out of 118 gender discrimination complaints filed by women in U.S.-based technical jobs at Microsoft between 2010 and 2016, only one was deemed "founded" by the company.

Attorneys for the women described the number of complaints as "shocking" in the court filings, and said the response by Microsoft's investigations team was "lackluster."

Hogan's email on Thursday linked to the Reuters story and said the numbers cited by plaintiffs were misleading.

"Reports that we rarely reach a conclusion in favor of the complainant are based on a faulty reading of a partial data set," Hogan wrote.

Hogan's email did not provide additional figures about the time period cited in the court documents.

The plaintiffs based their numbers on documents disclosed by Microsoft during pre-trial discovery in the lawsuit. Kelly Dermody, an attorney for the plaintiffs, declined to comment on Hogan's email.

Alaina Percival, chief executive of Women Who Code, an organization that helps companies increase their number of women developers, said publicly releasing this kind of data can help businesses learn from each other about the best ways to handle sexual harassment and gender discrimination.

"I think other tech companies should follow suit, and I would expect to see that happen," Percival said.

(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Bill Rigby)

By Dan Levine and Salvador Rodriguez

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
10:13pMICROSOFT : hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment
RE
01:15pLINKEDIN'S $27 BILLION CHALLENGE : Get People to Use It More
DJ
10:49aFUNCTION-AS-A-SERVICE MARKET IS PROJ : Key players profiled in this report are :..
AQ
07:48aBlackRock's Board Names Tech Executive -- WSJ
DJ
05:14a+70% CAGR TO BE ACHIEVED BY IOT DATA : Latest Research on Iot Data Analytics Mar..
AQ
03/15BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board
RE
03/15MICROSOFT : rides on Malaysias positive IT growth
AQ
03/14Google, Apple face EU law on business practices
RE
03/14Google, Apple face EU law on business practices
RE
03/14ACCORDING TO NEW RESEARCH, FINANCE C : New Research: Finance Cloud Market &ndash..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10:24aCowen raises its Microsoft target to 11% upside 
03/15My Best Advice For Millennials Right Now 
03/15Microsoft launches cloud gaming division, offers $250K CPU bug bounty 
03/15Alleghany Annual Letter 2017 
03/14FAAMG In Risk Zone 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 107 B
EBIT 2018 32 723 M
Net income 2018 14 390 M
Finance 2018 64 157 M
Yield 2018 1,77%
P/E ratio 2018 48,10
P/E ratio 2019 24,01
EV / Sales 2018 6,16x
EV / Sales 2019 5,57x
Capitalization 725 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MSFT | US5949181045 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 103 $
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION9.71%726 937
RED HAT29.09%27 250
HEXAGON19.83%20 638
SPLUNK INC30.42%15 372
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC31.77%13 895
SYNOPSYS3.03%13 159
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.