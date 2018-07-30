Windows 10 Tip: Find out all you can do with improved Game bar

July 30, 2018 9:00 am

Good news for PC gamers: The Windows 10 April 2018 Update delivered a makeover to the Game bar so it's even easier to find what you're looking for.

New buttons on the Game bar provide easy access to your captures, themes (dark, light, or your current Windows theme) and the time (thanks to a new clock).

You can also use the bar to toggle your microphone and camera, start a Mixer stream without any extra hardware or software, and edit the title of your Mixer stream.

Check out the improved Game bar:

