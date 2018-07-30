Log in
MICROSOFT CORPORATION (MSFT)
Windows 10 Tip: Find out all you can do with improved Game bar

07/30/2018 | 06:22pm CEST
July 30, 2018 9:00 am

Good news for PC gamers: The Windows 10 April 2018 Update delivered a makeover to the Game bar so it's even easier to find what you're looking for.

New buttons on the Game bar provide easy access to your captures, themes (dark, light, or your current Windows theme) and the time (thanks to a new clock).

You can also use the bar to toggle your microphone and camera, start a Mixer stream without any extra hardware or software, and edit the title of your Mixer stream.

Check out the improved Game bar:

If you like this, check out more Windows 10 Tips.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 16:21:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 123 B
EBIT 2019 40 064 M
Net income 2019 32 738 M
Finance 2019 70 086 M
Yield 2019 1,66%
P/E ratio 2019 25,58
P/E ratio 2020 22,17
EV / Sales 2019 6,29x
EV / Sales 2020 5,58x
Capitalization 842 B
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 122 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION25.88%842 232
RED HAT21.10%26 493
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC62.21%15 639
CITRIX SYSTEMS27.33%15 316
SPLUNK INC22.04%15 086
SYNOPSYS9.28%13 880
