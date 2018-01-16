At Microsoft Connect(); last November, we announced the general availability of Visual Studio App Center to help (Obj-C, Swift, Java, React Native, and Xamarin) developers quickly build, test, deploy, monitor, and improve their phone, tablet, desktop, and connected device apps with powerful, automated lifecycle services. As a .NET developer, you may already use the power of Visual Studio Tools for Xamarin to develop amazing apps in C#.

Now, with Visual Studio App Center, you can easily tap into automated cloud services for every stage of your development process, so you get higher quality apps into your users' hands even faster.

To learn how to simplify and automate yourapp development pipeline, join Mark Smith for 'Xamarin University Presents: Ship Better Apps with Visual Studio App Center' on Thursday, January 25th at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET / 5 pm UTC. Mark will demo the services available in App Center - from setting up continuous cloud builds to automated testing and deployment to post-release crash reporting and aggregate user and app analytics. You'll leave ready to connect your first app and start improving your development process and your apps immediately.

Jam-packed with step-by-step demos, this session has something for everyone, from app development beginners to seasoned pros who've built dozens of apps.

In this webinar, you'll:

Connect your apps and add the Visual Studio App Center SDK in minutes

Kick off continuous cloud builds, straight from your source control repo.

Run automated UI tests on hundreds of real devices and hundreds of configurations

Distribute to beta testers or app stores with every successful build, or on-demand

Use real-time crash reports and analytics to monitor app health, fix problems fast, identify trends and understand what your users need and want

Engage your users with push notifications and target specific audiences, geographies, or languages.

Get technical guidance and advice from our app experts

We understand every development process is different, so we'll show you how to use all of Visual Studio App Center services together and how to integrate specific services to work with your established processes and tools.

See you soon! Register now and get ready to start shipping amazing (five-star) apps with confidence.