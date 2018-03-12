MicroStrategy Incorporated : Unveils Plan to Add 300 Jobs and Improve Facilities at its Fairfax County Headquarters

MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a leading worldwide provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, today announced it has renewed the lease for its Fairfax County headquarters at 1850 Towers Crescent Plaza, and plans to invest $6 million in capital improvements. The investment includes plans to hire 300 employees for R&D, Sales, Marketing, and Services roles over several years, and undertake initiatives to improve the facilities and workspaces at its headquarters location.

MicroStrategy is committed to helping to ensure Virginia remains at the forefront of innovation and a top place to do business in the United States. The renewed lease reflects MicroStrategy’s dedication to supporting the local economy and hiring more STEM talent from the community and the region’s universities.

“With a nearly 30-year history and hundreds of employees in Fairfax County, MicroStrategy is a vital business to the Commonwealth,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “It is a priority to continue to grow Virginia’s nationally recognized, robust IT workforce and technology infrastructure that attracts major corporate headquarters. We are proud of the Commonwealth's continued relationship with MicroStrategy, and thank the company for choosing Fairfax County and Virginia for this important expansion.”

“For more than two decades, MicroStrategy has been one of Fairfax County’s most dynamic technology-based employers as a pioneer in the BI and analytics space, so I am delighted to thank the company for choosing to stay and grow here,” said Gerald L. Gordon, Ph.D., president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA). “MicroStrategy is a prime example of the kind of company that can take advantage of the diversified technology ecosystem we have developed in Fairfax County and the tech-savvy workforce here.”

“We are excited to announce that MicroStrategy has renewed its headquarters’ lease in Tysons Corner, Virginia,” said Michael J. Saylor, CEO, MicroStrategy Incorporated. “We are committed to providing our talented employees with a modern work environment to drive greater collaboration and innovation. To facilitate employee interaction, we are redesigning numerous workspaces, adding café and dining spaces, and upgrading our gym. We will also be adding a large conference center that will be a draw for our employees, customers and partners. We are thrilled about growing our incredible workforce and hiring STEM talent from the region and local universities. Virginia is a top place to do business and we look forward to growing and thriving in Fairfax County for years to come.”

MicroStrategy is strategically located in Northern Virginia, the cornerstone of technology innovation on the East Coast. With its close proximity to the nation’s capital and international business community, MicroStrategy is well positioned to grow existing relationships and forge new business ties across the Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. area. In addition to MicroStrategy’s state-of-the-art facilities, frequent social events and many corporate activities, MicroStrategy employees have access to an extensive public transit system, and can take advantage of world-class restaurants, shopping, entertainment venues, museums and cultural sites, making it a great place to work, live and play.

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is a worldwide leader in enterprise analytics and mobility software. A pioneer in the BI and analytics space, MicroStrategy delivers innovative software that empowers people to make better decisions and transform the way they do business. We provide our enterprise customers with world-class software and expert services so they can deploy unique intelligence applications. To learn more, visit MicroStrategy online, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

