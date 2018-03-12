MicroStrategy Incorporated : Unveils Plan to Add 300 Jobs and Improve Facilities at its Fairfax County Headquarters

MicroStrategy®
Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a leading worldwide provider of enterprise
analytics and mobility software, today announced it has renewed the
lease for its Fairfax County headquarters at 1850 Towers Crescent Plaza,
and plans to invest $6 million in capital improvements. The investment
includes plans to hire 300 employees for R&D, Sales, Marketing, and
Services roles over several years, and undertake initiatives to improve
the facilities and workspaces at its headquarters location.
MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor Receives the Virginia State Flag from Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (Photo: Business Wire)
MicroStrategy is committed to helping to ensure Virginia remains at the
forefront of innovation and a top place to do business in the United
States. The renewed lease reflects MicroStrategy’s dedication to
supporting the local economy and hiring more STEM talent from the
community and the region’s universities.
“With a nearly 30-year history and hundreds of employees in Fairfax
County, MicroStrategy is a vital business to the Commonwealth,” said
Governor Ralph Northam. “It is a priority to continue to grow Virginia’s
nationally recognized, robust IT workforce and technology infrastructure
that attracts major corporate headquarters. We are proud of the
Commonwealth's continued relationship with MicroStrategy, and thank the
company for choosing Fairfax County and Virginia for this important
expansion.”
“For more than two decades, MicroStrategy has been one of Fairfax
County’s most dynamic technology-based employers as a pioneer in the BI
and analytics space, so I am delighted to thank the company for choosing
to stay and grow here,” said Gerald L. Gordon, Ph.D., president and CEO
of the Fairfax
County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA). “MicroStrategy is a
prime example of the kind of company that can take advantage of the
diversified technology ecosystem we have developed in Fairfax County and
the tech-savvy workforce here.”
“We are excited to announce that MicroStrategy has renewed its
headquarters’ lease in Tysons Corner, Virginia,” said Michael J. Saylor,
CEO, MicroStrategy Incorporated. “We are committed to providing our
talented employees with a modern work environment to drive greater
collaboration and innovation. To facilitate employee interaction, we are
redesigning numerous workspaces, adding café and dining spaces, and
upgrading our gym. We will also be adding a large conference center that
will be a draw for our employees, customers and partners. We are
thrilled about growing our incredible workforce and hiring STEM talent
from the region and local universities. Virginia is a top place to do
business and we look forward to growing and thriving in Fairfax County
for years to come.”
MicroStrategy is strategically located in Northern Virginia, the
cornerstone of technology innovation on the East Coast. With its close
proximity to the nation’s capital and international business community,
MicroStrategy is well positioned to grow existing relationships and
forge new business ties across the Virginia, Maryland and Washington,
D.C. area. In addition to MicroStrategy’s state-of-the-art facilities,
frequent social events and many corporate activities, MicroStrategy
employees have access to an extensive public transit system, and can
take advantage of world-class restaurants, shopping, entertainment
venues, museums and cultural sites, making it a great place to work,
live and play.
