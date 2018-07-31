Log in
MICROVISION, INC. (MVIS)
Microvision, Inc. : to Host Earnings Call

07/31/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 31, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-64D4A5E070ADE.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 16,9 M
EBIT 2018 -25,9 M
Net income 2018 -25,9 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,09x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,89x
Capitalization 85,8 M
Chart MICROVISION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Microvision, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROVISION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,67 $
Spread / Average Target 300%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Perry M. Mulligan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian V. Turner Chairman
Sumit Sharma Chief Operating Officer & VP-Engineering
Stephen P. Holt CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Thomas M. Walker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROVISION, INC.-43.72%86
CORNING INCORPORATED2.97%27 925
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD--.--%14 477
LG DISPLAY CO LTD--.--%6 776
LEYARD OPTOELECTRONIC CO LTD--.--%4 991
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%4 352
