Middleby : Acquires Hinds-Bock Corporation

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) today announced the acquisition
of Hinds-Bock Corporation. The company is a leading manufacturer of
solutions for filling and depositing bakery and food product, an
integral part of the industrial baking and food processing line. The
company is based in Bothell, Washington and has approximately $15
million in annual revenues.
“For decades, Hinds-Bock has been a leader in filling and depositing
technologies serving industrial baking, food processing and other
specialty areas. This acquisition allows Middleby to offer a customized
and complete integrated solution for their high volume baking and
processing needs,” said Selim Bassoul, Chairman and CEO of The Middleby
Corporation. “Hinds-Bock technology will highly complement the existing
bakery and processing systems of our current brands. We can now offer
our customers more with one supplier.”
Hinds-Bock is a top manufacturer of standard and custom depositing
machines and fully automated lines for the baking industry for
depositing batters such as muffin, cupcake and cake, depositing fruit
pie fillings, mini cake lines, icing equipment and dry toppings such as
streusel and nuts. Food factories also rely on Hinds-Bock for liquid
bottle filling, high speed meal filling systems, value added protein
applications and expertise in the integration of standard and custom
filling machines for vertical and horizontal form fill seal
applications. More information is available at www.hinds-bock.com.
ABOUT THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION
The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice equipment
industry. The company develops, manufactures, markets and services a
broad line of equipment used in the commercial foodservice, food
processing, and residential kitchen equipment industries. The company's
leading equipment brands serving the commercial foodservice industry
include Anets®, Bear Varimixer®, Beech®, Blodgett®, Blodgett Combi®,
Blodgett Range®, Bloomfield®, Britannia®, Carter-Hoffmann®, Celfrost®,
Concordia®, CookTek®, CTX®, Desmon®, Doyon®, Eswood®, frifri®, Follett®,
Giga®, Globe®, Goldstein®, Holman®, Houno®, IMC®, Induc®, Jade®, L2F®,
Lang®, Lincat®, MagiKitch'n®, Market Forge®, Marsal®, Middleby
Marshall®, MPC®, Nieco®, Nu-Vu®, PerfectFry®, Pitco Frialator®,
QualServ®, Southbend®, Star®, Sveba Dahlen®, Toastmaster®, TurboChef®,
Wells® and Wunder-Bar®. The company’s leading equipment brands serving
the food processing industry include Alkar®, Armor Inox®, Auto-Bake®,
Baker® Thermal Solutions®, Burford®, Cozzini®, CVP Systems®, Danfotech®,
Drake®, Glimek®, Hinds-Bock®, Maurer-Atmos®, MP Equipment®, RapidPak®,
Scanico®, Spooner Vicars®, Stewart Systems® and Thurne®. The company’s
leading equipment brands serving the residential kitchen industry
include AGA®, AGA Cookshop®, Brigade®, Falcon®, Fired Earth®, Grange®,
Heartland®, La Cornue®, Leisure Sinks®, Lynx®, Marvel®, Mercury®,
Rangemaster®, Rayburn®, Redfyre®, Sedona®, Stanley®, TurboChef®, U-Line®
and Viking®.
For more information about The Middleby Corporation and the company
brands, please visit www.middleby.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180216005659/en/