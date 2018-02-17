Middleby : Acquires Hinds-Bock Corporation

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) today announced the acquisition of Hinds-Bock Corporation. The company is a leading manufacturer of solutions for filling and depositing bakery and food product, an integral part of the industrial baking and food processing line. The company is based in Bothell, Washington and has approximately $15 million in annual revenues.

“For decades, Hinds-Bock has been a leader in filling and depositing technologies serving industrial baking, food processing and other specialty areas. This acquisition allows Middleby to offer a customized and complete integrated solution for their high volume baking and processing needs,” said Selim Bassoul, Chairman and CEO of The Middleby Corporation. “Hinds-Bock technology will highly complement the existing bakery and processing systems of our current brands. We can now offer our customers more with one supplier.”

Hinds-Bock is a top manufacturer of standard and custom depositing machines and fully automated lines for the baking industry for depositing batters such as muffin, cupcake and cake, depositing fruit pie fillings, mini cake lines, icing equipment and dry toppings such as streusel and nuts. Food factories also rely on Hinds-Bock for liquid bottle filling, high speed meal filling systems, value added protein applications and expertise in the integration of standard and custom filling machines for vertical and horizontal form fill seal applications. More information is available at www.hinds-bock.com.

ABOUT THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice equipment industry. The company develops, manufactures, markets and services a broad line of equipment used in the commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment industries. The company's leading equipment brands serving the commercial foodservice industry include Anets®, Bear Varimixer®, Beech®, Blodgett®, Blodgett Combi®, Blodgett Range®, Bloomfield®, Britannia®, Carter-Hoffmann®, Celfrost®, Concordia®, CookTek®, CTX®, Desmon®, Doyon®, Eswood®, frifri®, Follett®, Giga®, Globe®, Goldstein®, Holman®, Houno®, IMC®, Induc®, Jade®, L2F®, Lang®, Lincat®, MagiKitch'n®, Market Forge®, Marsal®, Middleby Marshall®, MPC®, Nieco®, Nu-Vu®, PerfectFry®, Pitco Frialator®, QualServ®, Southbend®, Star®, Sveba Dahlen®, Toastmaster®, TurboChef®, Wells® and Wunder-Bar®. The company’s leading equipment brands serving the food processing industry include Alkar®, Armor Inox®, Auto-Bake®, Baker® Thermal Solutions®, Burford®, Cozzini®, CVP Systems®, Danfotech®, Drake®, Glimek®, Hinds-Bock®, Maurer-Atmos®, MP Equipment®, RapidPak®, Scanico®, Spooner Vicars®, Stewart Systems® and Thurne®. The company’s leading equipment brands serving the residential kitchen industry include AGA®, AGA Cookshop®, Brigade®, Falcon®, Fired Earth®, Grange®, Heartland®, La Cornue®, Leisure Sinks®, Lynx®, Marvel®, Mercury®, Rangemaster®, Rayburn®, Redfyre®, Sedona®, Stanley®, TurboChef®, U-Line® and Viking®.

For more information about The Middleby Corporation and the company brands, please visit www.middleby.com.

