Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Middleby Corp    MIDD

MIDDLEBY CORP (MIDD)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/16 10:00:00 pm
135 USD   +1.46%
12:01aMIDDLEBY : Acquires Hinds-Bock Corporation
BU
2017THE MIDDLEBY CO : Acquires Scanico A/S
AQ
2017THE MIDDLEBY CO : Acquires Scanico A/S
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Middleby : Acquires Hinds-Bock Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/17/2018 | 12:01am CET

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) today announced the acquisition of Hinds-Bock Corporation. The company is a leading manufacturer of solutions for filling and depositing bakery and food product, an integral part of the industrial baking and food processing line. The company is based in Bothell, Washington and has approximately $15 million in annual revenues.

“For decades, Hinds-Bock has been a leader in filling and depositing technologies serving industrial baking, food processing and other specialty areas. This acquisition allows Middleby to offer a customized and complete integrated solution for their high volume baking and processing needs,” said Selim Bassoul, Chairman and CEO of The Middleby Corporation. “Hinds-Bock technology will highly complement the existing bakery and processing systems of our current brands. We can now offer our customers more with one supplier.”

Hinds-Bock is a top manufacturer of standard and custom depositing machines and fully automated lines for the baking industry for depositing batters such as muffin, cupcake and cake, depositing fruit pie fillings, mini cake lines, icing equipment and dry toppings such as streusel and nuts. Food factories also rely on Hinds-Bock for liquid bottle filling, high speed meal filling systems, value added protein applications and expertise in the integration of standard and custom filling machines for vertical and horizontal form fill seal applications. More information is available at www.hinds-bock.com.

ABOUT THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice equipment industry. The company develops, manufactures, markets and services a broad line of equipment used in the commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment industries. The company's leading equipment brands serving the commercial foodservice industry include Anets®, Bear Varimixer®, Beech®, Blodgett®, Blodgett Combi®, Blodgett Range®, Bloomfield®, Britannia®, Carter-Hoffmann®, Celfrost®, Concordia®, CookTek®, CTX®, Desmon®, Doyon®, Eswood®, frifri®, Follett®, Giga®, Globe®, Goldstein®, Holman®, Houno®, IMC®, Induc®, Jade®, L2F®, Lang®, Lincat®, MagiKitch'n®, Market Forge®, Marsal®, Middleby Marshall®, MPC®, Nieco®, Nu-Vu®, PerfectFry®, Pitco Frialator®, QualServ®, Southbend®, Star®, Sveba Dahlen®, Toastmaster®, TurboChef®, Wells® and Wunder-Bar®. The company’s leading equipment brands serving the food processing industry include Alkar®, Armor Inox®, Auto-Bake®, Baker® Thermal Solutions®, Burford®, Cozzini®, CVP Systems®, Danfotech®, Drake®, Glimek®, Hinds-Bock®, Maurer-Atmos®, MP Equipment®, RapidPak®, Scanico®, Spooner Vicars®, Stewart Systems® and Thurne®. The company’s leading equipment brands serving the residential kitchen industry include AGA®, AGA Cookshop®, Brigade®, Falcon®, Fired Earth®, Grange®, Heartland®, La Cornue®, Leisure Sinks®, Lynx®, Marvel®, Mercury®, Rangemaster®, Rayburn®, Redfyre®, Sedona®, Stanley®, TurboChef®, U-Line® and Viking®.

For more information about The Middleby Corporation and the company brands, please visit www.middleby.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MIDDLEBY CORP
12:01aMIDDLEBY : Acquires Hinds-Bock Corporation
BU
01/24MIDDLEBY : Viking Range, LLC Secures Viking Trade Name in Canada
AQ
01/23MIDDLEBY : Viking Range, LLC Secures Viking Trade Name in Canada
AQ
2017MIDDLEBY CORP : Free Post Earnings Research Report: Middleby’s Revenue Grew 3.3%
AC
2017THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION : Acquires Scanico A/S
AQ
2017THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION : Acquires Scanico A/S
BU
2017MIDDLEBY : Mark Salman Named President of Middleby Food Processing Group
AQ
2017MIDDLEBY CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2017MIDDLEBY : Wine Cabinet Markets for Virtual Kitchen- Evolving Industry trends, s..
AQ
2017MIDDLEBY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Familiar Concerns Dogging Middleby 
2017MIDDLEBY CORP. : Buy The Dip 
2017The Middleby's (MIDD) CEO Selim Bassoul on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Tr.. 
2017Middleby misses by $0.11, beats on revenue 
2017Middleby acquires food equipment company 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 2 350 M
EBIT 2017 475 M
Net income 2017 307 M
Debt 2017 824 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 24,74
P/E ratio 2018 21,26
EV / Sales 2017 3,52x
EV / Sales 2018 2,94x
Capitalization 7 440 M
Chart MIDDLEBY CORP
Duration : Period :
Middleby Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MIDD | US5962781010 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MIDDLEBY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 140 $
Spread / Average Target 5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Selim A. Bassoul Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy John FitzGerald Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert B. Lamb Independent Director
John R. Miller Independent Director
Gordon J. O'Brien Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIDDLEBY CORP-1.10%7 440
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD--.--%58 499
NEWELL BRANDS-11.97%13 331
ELECTROLUX1.40%10 482
GROUPE SEB6.12%10 312
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.24.01%9 530
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.