Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2018 Second Quarter Results
07/26/2018 | 10:31pm CEST
Highlights
Net income of $12.8 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share
Adjusted earnings of $14.5 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share, primarily reflects the exclusion of $2.0 million of integration and acquisition expenses
Total loans increased $66.7 million from end of prior quarter, or 6.6% annualized
Efficiency ratio improved to 67.8%
Wealth management revenue surpassed $5.0 million for the quarter
EFFINGHAM, Ill., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq:MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income of $12.8 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2018, which included $2.0 million of integration and acquisition expenses. This compares to net income of $1.8 million, or $0.08 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2018, which included $11.9 million of integration and acquisition expenses, and net income of $3.5 million, or $0.20 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2017, which included $7.5 million of integration and acquisition expenses.
“Our second quarter results reflected the initial full quarter benefits of the Alpine Bancorporation acquisition, which resulted in improved profitability and a more favorable revenue mix weighted towards recurring income generated from our core community banking and wealth management operations,” said Leon J. Holschbach, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “While we continue to prudently manage our balance sheet in order to maintain stability in our net interest margin, we saw a pick-up in loan growth during the second quarter driven by our expanded equipment financing business and our consumer lending programs. We recently completed the Alpine system conversion and are ahead of schedule in realizing the projected cost savings from the Alpine acquisition. These cost savings have helped us to drive improvement in our level of efficiency, and we believe we are well-positioned to deliver additional earnings growth in 2019.”
Factors Affecting Comparability
The Company acquired Alpine Bancorporation, Inc. (“Alpine”), and Centrue Financial Corporation (“Centrue”) in February 2018 and June 2017, respectively. The financial position and results of operations of these entities prior to their acquisition dates are not included in the Company’s financial results.
Adjusted Earnings
Adjusted earnings were $14.5 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2018, which primarily reflects the exclusion of $2.0 million in integration and acquisition expenses. This compares to adjusted earnings of $11.3 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2018, which primarily reflects the exclusion of $11.9 million in integration and acquisition expenses.
The increase in adjusted earnings per share was primarily attributable to the earnings contribution from Alpine.
A reconciliation of adjusted earnings to net income according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) is provided in the financial tables at the end of this press release.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2018 was $48.3 million, an increase of 26.5% from $38.2 million for the first quarter of 2018. The increase in net interest income was primarily attributable to the full quarter of net interest income contributed by Alpine.
The Company’s net interest income benefits from accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios. Accretion income totaled $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2018, compared with $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2018.
Relative to the second quarter of 2017, net interest income increased $18.9 million, or 64.2%. Accretion income for the second quarter of 2017 was $1.3 million. The increase in net interest income resulted from the increase in accretion income and a $23.8 million increase in interest income on interest-earning assets, offset in part by a $4.9 million increase in interest expense. These increases were due to the full quarter impact of Alpine and Centrue, as well as organic growth.
Net Interest Margin
Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2018 was 3.91%, compared to 3.69% for the first quarter of 2018. The Company’s net interest margin benefits from accretion income on purchased loan portfolios, which contributed 40 and 16 basis points to net interest margin in the second quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2018, respectively. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin was relatively unchanged compared to the first quarter of 2018.
Relative to the second quarter of 2017, net interest margin increased from 3.70%. Accretion income on purchased loan portfolios contributed 13 basis points to net interest margin in the second quarter of 2017. Excluding the impact of accretion income, the net interest margin declined due to non-deposit funding costs increasing faster than the yield on earning assets.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2018 was $15.9 million, a decrease of 4.0% from $16.6 million for the first quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decline in commercial FHA revenue, which was partially offset by increases in most of the Company’s other fee generating areas due to the full quarter benefit of Alpine.
Wealth management revenue for the second quarter of 2018 was $5.4 million, an increase of 29.5% from $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to the full quarter contribution of Alpine’s wealth management business, which added $1.1 billion in assets under administration. Compared to the second quarter of 2017, wealth management revenue increased 59.0%, which was attributable to 7.9% organic growth in assets under administration and the addition of Alpine’s wealth management business.
Commercial FHA revenue for the second quarter of 2018 was $0.3 million, a decrease of 90.2% from $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2018. The Company originated $11.1 million in rate lock commitments during the second quarter of 2018, compared to $80.4 million in the prior quarter. Compared to the second quarter of 2017, commercial FHA revenue decreased 92.2%.
In response to the recent performance in the commercial FHA business, the Company has made changes in the leadership at Love Funding and implemented cost reductions to better align expenses with the current level of revenue being generated. On a long-term basis, Midland expects annual commercial FHA revenue to range between $12 million and $20 million, with a pre-tax margin of 20% to 40%.
Relative to the second quarter of 2017, noninterest income increased 17.1% from $13.6 million. The increase was primarily due to greater wealth management and core banking fees, partially offset by lower commercial FHA and residential mortgage banking revenue.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2018 was $46.6 million, which included $2.0 million in integration and acquisition expense, compared with $49.6 million for the first quarter of 2018, which included $11.9 million in integration and acquisition expense. Excluding integration and acquisition expense, noninterest expense increased $6.8 million, or 18.1%, from the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to a full quarter of expenses associated with the addition of Alpine’s operations.
Relative to the second quarter of 2017, noninterest expense, excluding integration and acquisition expenses, increased 47.5% from $30.2 million. The increase was primarily due to the addition of personnel and facilities from the two acquisitions completed over the past year.
Loan Portfolio
Total loans outstanding were $4.10 billion at June 30, 2018, compared with $4.03 billion at March 31, 2018 and $3.18 billion at June 30, 2017. The increase in total loans from March 31, 2018, was primarily attributable to growth in equipment financing, consumer lending and residential real estate. Equipment financing balances increased $38.1 million from March 31, 2018, which are booked within either the commercial or the lease financing portfolios. The increase in total loans from June 30, 2017 was primarily attributable to the addition of Alpine’s loans.
Deposits
Total deposits were $4.16 billion at June 30, 2018, compared with $4.23 billion at March 31, 2018, and $3.33 billion at June 30, 2017. The decrease in total deposits from March 31, 2018 was primarily attributable to normal fluctuations in servicing deposits and a reduction in brokered time deposits. The increase in total deposits from June 30, 2017 was primarily attributable to the addition of Alpine’s deposits.
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans totaled $28.3 million, or 0.69% of total loans, at June 30, 2018, compared with $26.5 million, or 0.66% of total loans, at March 31, 2018, and $27.6 million, or 0.87% of total loans, at June 30, 2017.
Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2018 were $1.3 million, or 0.13% of average loans on an annualized basis.
The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2018. The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 0.45% of total loans and 64.4% of non-performing loans at June 30, 2018, compared with 0.44% of total loans and 66.8% of non-performing loans at March 31, 2018. Fair market value discounts recorded in connection with acquired loan portfolios represented 0.81% of total loans at June 30, 2018, compared with 0.65% of total loans at March 31, 2018.
Capital
At June 30, 2018, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III and was considered to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:
June 30, 2018
Well Capitalized Regulatory Requirements
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
12.27%
10.00%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
9.78%
8.00%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.16%
5.00%
Common equity Tier 1 capital
8.28%
6.50%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
6.96%
NA
Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation
The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, July 27, 2018 to discuss its financial results. The call can be accessed via telephone at (877) 516-3531; passcode: 4999299. A recorded replay can be accessed through August 3, 2018 by dialing (855) 859-2056; passcode: 4999299.
A slide presentation relating to the second quarter 2018 results will be accessible prior to the scheduled conference call. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Webcasts and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website.
About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of June 30, 2018, the Company had total assets of approximately $5.7 billion and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.2 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, and insurance and financial planning services. In addition, multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiary. For additional information, visit www.midlandsb.com or follow Midland on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted Earnings,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” “Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share” and “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.
Forward-Looking Statements
Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements," including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.