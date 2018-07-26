Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2018 Second Quarter Results

Highlights

Net income of $12.8 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share





Adjusted earnings of $14.5 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share, primarily reflects the exclusion of $2.0 million of integration and acquisition expenses





Total loans increased $66.7 million from end of prior quarter, or 6.6% annualized





Efficiency ratio improved to 67.8%





Wealth management revenue surpassed $5.0 million for the quarter

EFFINGHAM, Ill., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq:MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income of $12.8 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2018, which included $2.0 million of integration and acquisition expenses. This compares to net income of $1.8 million, or $0.08 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2018, which included $11.9 million of integration and acquisition expenses, and net income of $3.5 million, or $0.20 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2017, which included $7.5 million of integration and acquisition expenses.

“Our second quarter results reflected the initial full quarter benefits of the Alpine Bancorporation acquisition, which resulted in improved profitability and a more favorable revenue mix weighted towards recurring income generated from our core community banking and wealth management operations,” said Leon J. Holschbach, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “While we continue to prudently manage our balance sheet in order to maintain stability in our net interest margin, we saw a pick-up in loan growth during the second quarter driven by our expanded equipment financing business and our consumer lending programs. We recently completed the Alpine system conversion and are ahead of schedule in realizing the projected cost savings from the Alpine acquisition. These cost savings have helped us to drive improvement in our level of efficiency, and we believe we are well-positioned to deliver additional earnings growth in 2019.”

Factors Affecting Comparability

The Company acquired Alpine Bancorporation, Inc. (“Alpine”), and Centrue Financial Corporation (“Centrue”) in February 2018 and June 2017, respectively. The financial position and results of operations of these entities prior to their acquisition dates are not included in the Company’s financial results.

Adjusted Earnings

Adjusted earnings were $14.5 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2018, which primarily reflects the exclusion of $2.0 million in integration and acquisition expenses. This compares to adjusted earnings of $11.3 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2018, which primarily reflects the exclusion of $11.9 million in integration and acquisition expenses.

The increase in adjusted earnings per share was primarily attributable to the earnings contribution from Alpine.

A reconciliation of adjusted earnings to net income according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) is provided in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2018 was $48.3 million, an increase of 26.5% from $38.2 million for the first quarter of 2018. The increase in net interest income was primarily attributable to the full quarter of net interest income contributed by Alpine.

The Company’s net interest income benefits from accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios. Accretion income totaled $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2018, compared with $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2018.

Relative to the second quarter of 2017, net interest income increased $18.9 million, or 64.2%. Accretion income for the second quarter of 2017 was $1.3 million. The increase in net interest income resulted from the increase in accretion income and a $23.8 million increase in interest income on interest-earning assets, offset in part by a $4.9 million increase in interest expense. These increases were due to the full quarter impact of Alpine and Centrue, as well as organic growth.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2018 was 3.91%, compared to 3.69% for the first quarter of 2018. The Company’s net interest margin benefits from accretion income on purchased loan portfolios, which contributed 40 and 16 basis points to net interest margin in the second quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2018, respectively. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin was relatively unchanged compared to the first quarter of 2018.

Relative to the second quarter of 2017, net interest margin increased from 3.70%. Accretion income on purchased loan portfolios contributed 13 basis points to net interest margin in the second quarter of 2017. Excluding the impact of accretion income, the net interest margin declined due to non-deposit funding costs increasing faster than the yield on earning assets.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2018 was $15.9 million, a decrease of 4.0% from $16.6 million for the first quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decline in commercial FHA revenue, which was partially offset by increases in most of the Company’s other fee generating areas due to the full quarter benefit of Alpine.

Wealth management revenue for the second quarter of 2018 was $5.4 million, an increase of 29.5% from $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to the full quarter contribution of Alpine’s wealth management business, which added $1.1 billion in assets under administration. Compared to the second quarter of 2017, wealth management revenue increased 59.0%, which was attributable to 7.9% organic growth in assets under administration and the addition of Alpine’s wealth management business.

Commercial FHA revenue for the second quarter of 2018 was $0.3 million, a decrease of 90.2% from $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2018. The Company originated $11.1 million in rate lock commitments during the second quarter of 2018, compared to $80.4 million in the prior quarter. Compared to the second quarter of 2017, commercial FHA revenue decreased 92.2%.

In response to the recent performance in the commercial FHA business, the Company has made changes in the leadership at Love Funding and implemented cost reductions to better align expenses with the current level of revenue being generated. On a long-term basis, Midland expects annual commercial FHA revenue to range between $12 million and $20 million, with a pre-tax margin of 20% to 40%.

Relative to the second quarter of 2017, noninterest income increased 17.1% from $13.6 million. The increase was primarily due to greater wealth management and core banking fees, partially offset by lower commercial FHA and residential mortgage banking revenue.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2018 was $46.6 million, which included $2.0 million in integration and acquisition expense, compared with $49.6 million for the first quarter of 2018, which included $11.9 million in integration and acquisition expense. Excluding integration and acquisition expense, noninterest expense increased $6.8 million, or 18.1%, from the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to a full quarter of expenses associated with the addition of Alpine’s operations.

Relative to the second quarter of 2017, noninterest expense, excluding integration and acquisition expenses, increased 47.5% from $30.2 million. The increase was primarily due to the addition of personnel and facilities from the two acquisitions completed over the past year.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding were $4.10 billion at June 30, 2018, compared with $4.03 billion at March 31, 2018 and $3.18 billion at June 30, 2017. The increase in total loans from March 31, 2018, was primarily attributable to growth in equipment financing, consumer lending and residential real estate. Equipment financing balances increased $38.1 million from March 31, 2018, which are booked within either the commercial or the lease financing portfolios. The increase in total loans from June 30, 2017 was primarily attributable to the addition of Alpine’s loans.

Deposits

Total deposits were $4.16 billion at June 30, 2018, compared with $4.23 billion at March 31, 2018, and $3.33 billion at June 30, 2017. The decrease in total deposits from March 31, 2018 was primarily attributable to normal fluctuations in servicing deposits and a reduction in brokered time deposits. The increase in total deposits from June 30, 2017 was primarily attributable to the addition of Alpine’s deposits.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans totaled $28.3 million, or 0.69% of total loans, at June 30, 2018, compared with $26.5 million, or 0.66% of total loans, at March 31, 2018, and $27.6 million, or 0.87% of total loans, at June 30, 2017.

Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2018 were $1.3 million, or 0.13% of average loans on an annualized basis.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2018. The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 0.45% of total loans and 64.4% of non-performing loans at June 30, 2018, compared with 0.44% of total loans and 66.8% of non-performing loans at March 31, 2018. Fair market value discounts recorded in connection with acquired loan portfolios represented 0.81% of total loans at June 30, 2018, compared with 0.65% of total loans at March 31, 2018.

Capital

At June 30, 2018, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III and was considered to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:

June 30, 2018 Well Capitalized

Regulatory Requirements Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.27% 10.00% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.78% 8.00% Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.16% 5.00% Common equity Tier 1 capital 8.28% 6.50% Tangible common equity to tangible assets 6.96% NA

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of June 30, 2018, the Company had total assets of approximately $5.7 billion and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.2 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, and insurance and financial planning services. In addition, multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiary. For additional information, visit www.midlandsb.com or follow Midland on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted Earnings,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” “Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share” and “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements," including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Earnings Summary Net interest income $ 48,286 $ 38,185 $ 36,036 $ 36,765 $ 29,400 Provision for loan losses 1,854 2,006 6,076 1,489 458 Noninterest income 15,948 16,605 13,998 15,403 13,619 Noninterest expense 46,553 49,602 36,192 48,363 37,645 Income before income taxes 15,827 3,182 7,766 2,316 4,916 Income taxes 3,045 1,376 5,775 280 1,377 Net income 12,782 1,806 1,991 2,036 3,539 Preferred stock dividends, net 36 36 37 27 19 Net income available to common shareholders $ 12,746 $ 1,770 $ 1,954 $ 2,009 $ 3,520 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.52 $ 0.08 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.20 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 24,268,111 21,351,511 19,741,833 19,704,217 17,320,089 Return on average assets 0.91 % 0.15 % 0.18 % 0.18 % 0.39 % Return on average shareholders' equity 8.77 % 1.47 % 1.74 % 1.78 % 3.93 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 13.48 % 2.05 % 2.31 % 2.38 % 4.89 % Net interest margin 3.91 % 3.69 % 3.73 % 3.78 % 3.70 % Efficiency ratio (1) 67.81 % 68.45 % 64.64 % 69.00 % 66.54 % Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary Adjusted earnings (1) $ 14,486 $ 11,301 $ 8,403 $ 9,173 $ 8,076 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 0.59 $ 0.52 $ 0.42 $ 0.46 $ 0.46 Adjusted return on average assets (1) 1.03 % 0.96 % 0.76 % 0.82 % 0.89 % Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1) 9.94 % 9.19 % 7.34 % 8.03 % 8.97 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1) 15.28 % 13.06 % 9.88 % 10.83 % 11.20 % (1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 12 - 14 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Net interest income: Total interest income $ 58,283 $ 46,505 $ 43,500 $ 43,246 $ 34,528 Total interest expense 9,997 8,320 7,464 6,481 5,128 Net interest income 48,286 38,185 36,036 36,765 29,400 Provision for loan losses 1,854 2,006 6,076 1,489 458 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 46,432 36,179 29,960 35,276 28,942 Noninterest income: Commercial FHA revenue 326 3,330 3,127 3,777 4,153 Residential mortgage banking revenue 2,116 1,418 1,556 2,317 2,330 Wealth management revenue 5,417 4,182 3,587 3,475 3,406 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,693 1,967 1,828 2,133 1,122 Interchange revenue 2,929 2,045 1,538 1,724 1,114 (Loss) gain on sales of investment securities, net (70 ) 65 2 98 55 Other income 2,537 3,598 2,360 1,879 1,439 Total noninterest income 15,948 16,605 13,998 15,403 13,619 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 23,467 28,395 17,344 22,411 21,842 Occupancy and equipment 4,708 4,252 3,859 4,144 3,472 Data processing 4,852 4,286 3,640 5,786 2,949 Professional 3,575 4,074 3,611 4,151 3,142 Amortization of intangible assets 1,576 1,675 1,035 1,187 579 Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale 188 - 442 3,617 - Other 8,187 6,920 6,261 7,067 5,661 Total noninterest expense 46,553 49,602 36,192 48,363 37,645 Income before income taxes 15,827 3,182 7,766 2,316 4,916 Income taxes 3,045 1,376 5,775 280 1,377 Net income 12,782 1,806 1,991 2,036 3,539 Preferred stock dividends, net 36 36 37 27 19 Net income available to common shareholders $ 12,746 $ 1,770 $ 1,954 $ 2,009 $ 3,520 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.53 $ 0.08 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.21 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.52 $ 0.08 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.20





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 276,331 $ 331,183 $ 215,202 $ 183,572 $ 334,356 Investment securities 708,001 738,172 450,525 467,852 460,711 Loans 4,095,811 4,029,150 3,226,678 3,157,972 3,184,063 Allowance for loan losses (18,246 ) (17,704 ) (16,431 ) (16,861 ) (15,424 ) Total loans, net 4,077,565 4,011,446 3,210,247 3,141,111 3,168,639 Loans held for sale at fair value 41,449 25,267 50,089 35,874 41,689 Premises and equipment, net 94,783 95,332 76,162 80,941 76,598 Other real estate owned 3,911 5,059 5,708 6,379 7,036 Mortgage servicing rights at lower of cost or market 52,381 56,427 56,352 56,299 70,277 Mortgage servicing rights held for sale 4,806 3,962 10,176 10,618 - Intangible assets 41,081 46,473 16,932 17,966 18,459 Goodwill 164,044 155,674 98,624 97,351 96,940 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 137,681 136,766 113,366 112,591 111,802 Other assets 128,567 117,611 109,318 137,207 105,135 Total assets $ 5,730,600 $ 5,723,372 $ 4,412,701 $ 4,347,761 $ 4,491,642 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,001,802 $ 1,037,710 $ 724,443 $ 674,118 $ 780,803 Interest-bearing deposits 3,158,055 3,196,105 2,406,646 2,440,349 2,552,228 Total deposits 4,159,857 4,233,815 3,131,089 3,114,467 3,333,031 Short-term borrowings 114,536 130,693 156,126 153,443 170,629 FHLB advances and other borrowings 678,873 587,493 496,436 488,870 400,304 Subordinated debt 94,053 94,013 93,972 54,581 54,556 Trust preferred debentures 47,559 47,443 47,330 47,218 47,107 Other liabilities 43,187 44,530 38,203 38,493 34,063 Total liabilities 5,138,065 5,137,987 3,963,156 3,897,072 4,039,690 Total shareholders’ equity 592,535 585,385 449,545 450,689 451,952 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,730,600 $ 5,723,372 $ 4,412,701 $ 4,347,761 $ 4,491,642





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Loan Portfolio Commercial loans $ 762,549 $ 802,752 $ 555,930 $ 513,544 $ 571,111 Commercial real estate loans 1,711,296 1,773,510 1,440,011 1,472,284 1,470,487 Construction and land development loans 247,889 234,837 200,587 182,513 176,098 Residential real estate loans 601,808 570,321 453,552 445,747 428,464 Consumer loans 543,654 424,229 371,455 343,038 335,902 Lease financing loans 228,615 223,501 205,143 200,846 202,001 Total loans $ 4,095,811 $ 4,029,150 $ 3,226,678 $ 3,157,972 $ 3,184,063 Deposit Portfolio Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,001,802 $ 1,037,710 $ 724,443 $ 674,118 $ 780,803 Checking accounts 1,024,506 993,253 785,934 800,649 841,640 Money market accounts 843,984 840,415 646,426 633,844 578,077 Savings accounts 460,560 466,887 281,212 278,977 291,912 Time deposits 638,215 672,034 502,810 493,777 525,647 Brokered deposits 190,790 223,516 190,264 233,102 314,952 Total deposits $ 4,159,857 $ 4,233,815 $ 3,131,089 $ 3,114,467 $ 3,333,031





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Average Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 227,499 $ 138,275 $ 173,540 $ 202,407 $ 192,483 Investment securities 731,017 548,168 461,475 474,216 362,268 Loans 3,982,958 3,477,917 3,198,036 3,173,027 2,621,139 Loans held for sale 31,220 40,841 40,615 46,441 61,718 Nonmarketable equity securities 38,872 34,890 33,703 31,224 22,246 Total interest-earning assets 5,011,566 4,240,091 3,907,369 3,927,315 3,259,854 Non-earning assets 639,864 536,750 497,502 498,364 372,473 Total assets $ 5,651,430 $ 4,776,841 $ 4,404,871 $ 4,425,679 $ 3,632,327 Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,158,816 $ 2,675,339 $ 2,433,461 $ 2,527,490 $ 2,116,565 Short-term borrowings 120,794 148,703 181,480 182,015 146,144 FHLB advances and other borrowings 573,107 489,567 472,709 434,860 290,401 Subordinated debt 94,035 93,993 88,832 54,570 54,542 Trust preferred debentures 47,488 47,373 47,263 47,152 40,820 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,994,240 3,454,975 3,223,745 3,246,087 2,648,472 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,025,308 782,164 684,907 688,986 579,977 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 47,229 40,761 42,251 37,289 42,372 Shareholders' equity 584,653 498,941 453,968 453,317 361,506 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,651,430 $ 4,776,841 $ 4,404,871 $ 4,425,679 $ 3,632,327 Yields Cash and cash equivalents 1.79 % 1.53 % 1.28 % 1.19 % 1.02 % Investment securities 2.91 % 2.87 % 3.01 % 2.86 % 3.33 % Loans 5.21 % 4.85 % 4.88 % 4.90 % 4.71 % Loans held for sale 3.79 % 4.25 % 3.62 % 3.74 % 4.68 % Nonmarketable equity securities 4.97 % 4.64 % 4.78 % 4.20 % 4.31 % Total interest-earning assets 4.71 % 4.49 % 4.48 % 4.44 % 4.33 % Interest-bearing deposits 0.64 % 0.62 % 0.58 % 0.53 % 0.53 % Short-term borrowings 0.38 % 0.34 % 0.26 % 0.22 % 0.23 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 1.81 % 1.55 % 1.42 % 1.36 % 1.16 % Subordinated debt 6.44 % 6.44 % 6.46 % 6.40 % 6.40 % Trust preferred debentures 6.59 % 5.94 % 5.51 % 5.37 % 5.15 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.00 % 0.98 % 0.92 % 0.79 % 0.78 % Net interest margin 3.91 % 3.69 % 3.73 % 3.78 % 3.70 %





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) As of and for the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Asset Quality Loans 30-89 days past due $ 19,362 $ 20,138 $ 15,405 $ 13,526 $ 13,566 Nonperforming loans 28,342 26,499 26,760 33,431 27,615 Nonperforming assets 31,542 29,938 30,894 38,109 33,150 Net charge-offs 1,312 732 6,506 52 839 Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans 0.47 % 0.50 % 0.48 % 0.43 % 0.43 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.69 % 0.66 % 0.83 % 1.06 % 0.87 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.55 % 0.52 % 0.70 % 0.88 % 0.74 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.45 % 0.44 % 0.51 % 0.53 % 0.48 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 64.38 % 66.81 % 61.40 % 50.43 % 55.81 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.13 % 0.09 % 0.81 % 0.01 % 0.13 % Wealth Management Trust assets under administration $ 3,188,909 $ 3,125,051 $ 2,051,249 $ 2,001,106 $ 1,929,513 Market Data Book value per share at period end $ 24.92 $ 24.67 $ 23.35 $ 23.45 $ 23.51 Tangible book value per share at period end (1) $ 16.25 $ 16.11 $ 17.31 $ 17.41 $ 17.47 Market price at period end $ 34.26 $ 31.56 $ 32.48 $ 31.68 $ 33.52 Shares outstanding at period end 23,664,596 23,612,430 19,122,049 19,093,153 19,087,409 Capital Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.27 % 12.37 % 13.26 % 12.21 % 11.98 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.78 % 9.84 % 10.19 % 10.20 % 10.05 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.16 % 9.55 % 8.63 % 8.54 % 10.45 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 8.28 % 8.30 % 8.45 % 8.50 % 8.36 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 6.96 % 6.89 % 7.70 % 7.85 % 7.62 % (1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 12 - 14 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Income before income taxes - GAAP $ 15,827 $ 3,182 $ 7,766 $ 2,316 $ 4,916 Adjustments to noninterest income: (Loss) gain on sales of investment securities, net (70 ) 65 2 98 55 Other (48 ) 150 37 45 (91 ) Total adjustments to noninterest income (118 ) 215 39 143 (36 ) Adjustments to noninterest expense: Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale 188 - 442 3,617 - Integration and acquisition expenses 2,019 11,884 2,686 8,303 7,450 Total adjustments to noninterest expense 2,207 11,884 3,128 11,920 7,450 Adjusted earnings pre tax 18,152 14,851 10,855 14,093 12,402 Adjusted earnings tax 3,666 3,550 6,992 4,920 4,326 Revaluation of net deferred tax assets - - (4,540 ) - - Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP 14,486 11,301 8,403 9,173 8,076 Preferred stock dividends, net 36 36 37 27 19 Adjusted earnings - available to common shareholders - non-GAAP $ 14,450 $ 11,265 $ 8,366 $ 9,146 $ 8,057 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 0.59 $ 0.52 $ 0.42 $ 0.46 $ 0.46 Adjusted return on average assets 1.03 % 0.96 % 0.76 % 0.82 % 0.89 % Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity 9.94 % 9.19 % 7.34 % 8.03 % 8.97 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 15.28 % 13.06 % 9.88 % 10.83 % 11.20 %





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued) Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Noninterest expense - GAAP $ 46,553 $ 49,602 $ 36,192 $ 48,363 $ 37,645 Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale (188 ) - (442 ) (3,617 ) - Integration and acquisition expenses (2,019 ) (11,884 ) (2,686 ) (8,303 ) (7,450 ) Adjusted noninterest expense $ 44,346 $ 37,718 $ 33,064 $ 36,443 $ 30,195 Net interest income - GAAP $ 48,286 $ 38,185 $ 36,036 $ 36,765 $ 29,400 Effect of tax-exempt income 541 394 659 687 674 Adjusted net interest income 48,827 38,579 36,695 37,452 30,074 Noninterest income - GAAP $ 15,948 $ 16,605 $ 13,998 $ 15,403 $ 13,619 Mortgage servicing rights impairment 500 133 494 104 1,650 Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities, net 70 (65 ) (2 ) (98 ) (55 ) Other 48 (150 ) (37 ) (45 ) 91 Adjusted noninterest income 16,566 16,523 14,453 15,364 15,305 Adjusted total revenue $ 65,393 $ 55,102 $ 51,148 $ 52,816 $ 45,379 Efficiency ratio 67.81 % 68.45 % 64.64 % 69.00 % 66.54 %





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued) Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity Total shareholders' equity—GAAP $ 592,535 $ 585,385 $ 449,545 $ 450,689 $ 451,952 Adjustments: Preferred stock (2,876 ) (2,923 ) (2,970 ) (3,015 ) (3,134 ) Goodwill (164,044 ) (155,674 ) (98,624 ) (97,351 ) (96,940 ) Other intangibles (41,081 ) (46,473 ) (16,932 ) (17,966 ) (18,459 ) Tangible common equity $ 384,534 $ 380,315 $ 331,019 $ 332,357 $ 333,419 Total Assets to Tangible Assets: Total assets—GAAP $ 5,730,600 $ 5,723,372 $ 4,412,701 $ 4,347,761 $ 4,491,642 Adjustments: Goodwill (164,044 ) (155,674 ) (98,624 ) (97,351 ) (96,940 ) Other intangibles (41,081 ) (46,473 ) (16,932 ) (17,966 ) (18,459 ) Tangible assets $ 5,525,475 $ 5,521,225 $ 4,297,145 $ 4,232,444 $ 4,376,243 Common Shares Outstanding 23,664,596 23,612,430 19,122,049 19,093,153 19,087,409 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 6.96 % 6.89 % 7.70 % 7.85 % 7.62 % Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 16.25 $ 16.11 $ 17.31 $ 17.41 $ 17.47 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROATCE) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Net income available to common shareholders $ 12,746 $ 1,770 $ 1,954 $ 2,009 $ 3,520 Average total shareholders' equity—GAAP $ 584,653 $ 498,941 $ 453,968 $ 453,317 $ 361,335 Adjustments: Preferred stock (2,905 ) (2,952 ) (2,997 ) (3,126 ) (654 ) Goodwill (158,461 ) (118,996 ) (97,406 ) (97,129 ) (61,424 ) Other intangibles (44,098 ) (27,156 ) (17,495 ) (18,153 ) (10,812 ) Average tangible common equity $ 379,189 $ 349,837 $ 336,070 $ 334,909 $ 288,445 ROATCE 13.48 % 2.05 % 2.31 % 2.38 % 4.89 %



