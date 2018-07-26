Log in
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP INC (MSBI)
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2018 Second Quarter Results

07/26/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

Highlights

  • Net income of $12.8 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share

  • Adjusted earnings of $14.5 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share, primarily reflects the exclusion of $2.0 million of integration and acquisition expenses

  • Total loans increased $66.7 million from end of prior quarter, or 6.6% annualized

  • Efficiency ratio improved to 67.8%

  • Wealth management revenue surpassed $5.0 million for the quarter

EFFINGHAM, Ill., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq:MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income of $12.8 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2018, which included $2.0 million of integration and acquisition expenses. This compares to net income of $1.8 million, or $0.08 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2018, which included $11.9 million of integration and acquisition expenses, and net income of $3.5 million, or $0.20 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2017, which included $7.5 million of integration and acquisition expenses.

“Our second quarter results reflected the initial full quarter benefits of the Alpine Bancorporation acquisition, which resulted in improved profitability and a more favorable revenue mix weighted towards recurring income generated from our core community banking and wealth management operations,” said Leon J. Holschbach, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.  “While we continue to prudently manage our balance sheet in order to maintain stability in our net interest margin, we saw a pick-up in loan growth during the second quarter driven by our expanded equipment financing business and our consumer lending programs.  We recently completed the Alpine system conversion and are ahead of schedule in realizing the projected cost savings from the Alpine acquisition.  These cost savings have helped us to drive improvement in our level of efficiency, and we believe we are well-positioned to deliver additional earnings growth in 2019.”

Factors Affecting Comparability

The Company acquired Alpine Bancorporation, Inc. (“Alpine”), and Centrue Financial Corporation (“Centrue”) in February 2018 and June 2017, respectively. The financial position and results of operations of these entities prior to their acquisition dates are not included in the Company’s financial results.

Adjusted Earnings

Adjusted earnings were $14.5 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2018, which primarily reflects the exclusion of $2.0 million in integration and acquisition expenses.  This compares to adjusted earnings of $11.3 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2018, which primarily reflects the exclusion of $11.9 million in integration and acquisition expenses.

The increase in adjusted earnings per share was primarily attributable to the earnings contribution from Alpine.

A reconciliation of adjusted earnings to net income according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) is provided in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2018 was $48.3 million, an increase of 26.5% from $38.2 million for the first quarter of 2018.  The increase in net interest income was primarily attributable to the full quarter of net interest income contributed by Alpine.

The Company’s net interest income benefits from accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios.  Accretion income totaled $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2018, compared with $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2018. 

Relative to the second quarter of 2017, net interest income increased $18.9 million, or 64.2%.  Accretion income for the second quarter of 2017 was $1.3 million.  The increase in net interest income resulted from the increase in accretion income and a $23.8 million increase in interest income on interest-earning assets, offset in part by a $4.9 million increase in interest expense.  These increases were due to the full quarter impact of Alpine and Centrue, as well as organic growth.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2018 was 3.91%, compared to 3.69% for the first quarter of 2018.  The Company’s net interest margin benefits from accretion income on purchased loan portfolios, which contributed 40 and 16 basis points to net interest margin in the second quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2018, respectively.  Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin was relatively unchanged compared to the first quarter of 2018.

Relative to the second quarter of 2017, net interest margin increased from 3.70%.  Accretion income on purchased loan portfolios contributed 13 basis points to net interest margin in the second quarter of 2017.  Excluding the impact of accretion income, the net interest margin declined due to non-deposit funding costs increasing faster than the yield on earning assets. 

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2018 was $15.9 million, a decrease of 4.0% from $16.6 million for the first quarter of 2018.  The decrease was primarily attributable to a decline in commercial FHA revenue, which was partially offset by increases in most of the Company’s other fee generating areas due to the full quarter benefit of Alpine.

Wealth management revenue for the second quarter of 2018 was $5.4 million, an increase of 29.5% from $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2018.  The increase was primarily attributable to the full quarter contribution of Alpine’s wealth management business, which added $1.1 billion in assets under administration.  Compared to the second quarter of 2017, wealth management revenue increased 59.0%, which was attributable to 7.9% organic growth in assets under administration and the addition of Alpine’s wealth management business.

Commercial FHA revenue for the second quarter of 2018 was $0.3 million, a decrease of 90.2% from $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2018.  The Company originated $11.1 million in rate lock commitments during the second quarter of 2018, compared to $80.4 million in the prior quarter.  Compared to the second quarter of 2017, commercial FHA revenue decreased 92.2%.

In response to the recent performance in the commercial FHA business, the Company has made changes in the leadership at Love Funding and implemented cost reductions to better align expenses with the current level of revenue being generated.  On a long-term basis, Midland expects annual commercial FHA revenue to range between $12 million and $20 million, with a pre-tax margin of 20% to 40%.

Relative to the second quarter of 2017, noninterest income increased 17.1% from $13.6 million.  The increase was primarily due to greater wealth management and core banking fees, partially offset by lower commercial FHA and residential mortgage banking revenue.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2018 was $46.6 million, which included $2.0 million in integration and acquisition expense, compared with $49.6 million for the first quarter of 2018, which included $11.9 million in integration and acquisition expense.  Excluding integration and acquisition expense, noninterest expense increased $6.8 million, or 18.1%, from the prior quarter.  The increase was primarily due to a full quarter of expenses associated with the addition of Alpine’s operations.

Relative to the second quarter of 2017, noninterest expense, excluding integration and acquisition expenses, increased 47.5% from $30.2 million.  The increase was primarily due to the addition of personnel and facilities from the two acquisitions completed over the past year. 

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding were $4.10 billion at June 30, 2018, compared with $4.03 billion at March 31, 2018 and $3.18 billion at June 30, 2017.  The increase in total loans from March 31, 2018, was primarily attributable to growth in equipment financing, consumer lending and residential real estate.  Equipment financing balances increased $38.1 million from March 31, 2018, which are booked within either the commercial or the lease financing portfolios.  The increase in total loans from June 30, 2017 was primarily attributable to the addition of Alpine’s loans.

Deposits

Total deposits were $4.16 billion at June 30, 2018, compared with $4.23 billion at March 31, 2018, and $3.33 billion at June 30, 2017.  The decrease in total deposits from March 31, 2018 was primarily attributable to normal fluctuations in servicing deposits and a reduction in brokered time deposits. The increase in total deposits from June 30, 2017 was primarily attributable to the addition of Alpine’s deposits.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans totaled $28.3 million, or 0.69% of total loans, at June 30, 2018, compared with $26.5 million, or 0.66% of total loans, at March 31, 2018, and $27.6 million, or 0.87% of total loans, at June 30, 2017.  

Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2018 were $1.3 million, or 0.13% of average loans on an annualized basis.  

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2018.  The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 0.45% of total loans and 64.4% of non-performing loans at June 30, 2018, compared with 0.44% of total loans and 66.8% of non-performing loans at March 31, 2018.  Fair market value discounts recorded in connection with acquired loan portfolios represented 0.81% of total loans at June 30, 2018, compared with 0.65% of total loans at March 31, 2018.

Capital

At June 30, 2018, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III and was considered to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:

 June 30, 2018Well Capitalized
Regulatory Requirements
Total capital to risk-weighted assets12.27%10.00%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets9.78%8.00%
Tier 1 leverage ratio8.16%5.00%
Common equity Tier 1 capital8.28%6.50%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets6.96%NA 

Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, July 27, 2018 to discuss its financial results.  The call can be accessed via telephone at (877) 516-3531; passcode: 4999299.  A recorded replay can be accessed through August 3, 2018 by dialing (855) 859-2056; passcode: 4999299.

A slide presentation relating to the second quarter 2018 results will be accessible prior to the scheduled conference call.  The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Webcasts and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank.  As of June 30, 2018, the Company had total assets of approximately $5.7 billion and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.2 billion.  Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, and insurance and financial planning services. In addition, multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiary. For additional information, visit www.midlandsb.com or follow Midland on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP.   These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted Earnings,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,”  “Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share” and “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements," including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels.  These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

CONTACTS:
Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President, at [email protected] or (217) 342-7321
Stephen A. Erickson, Chief Financial Officer, at [email protected] or (217) 540-1712
Douglas J. Tucker, Sr. V.P., Corporate Counsel, at [email protected] or (217) 342-7321


                      
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)  
                      
  For the Quarter Ended  
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,   September 30,    June 30,   
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2018  2018  2017  2017  2017  
Earnings Summary                     
Net interest income $  48,286  $  38,185  $  36,036 $   36,765  $  29,400  
Provision for loan losses    1,854     2,006     6,076     1,489     458  
Noninterest income    15,948     16,605     13,998     15,403     13,619  
Noninterest expense    46,553     49,602     36,192     48,363     37,645  
Income before income taxes    15,827     3,182     7,766     2,316     4,916  
Income taxes    3,045     1,376     5,775     280     1,377  
Net income     12,782     1,806     1,991     2,036     3,539  
Preferred stock dividends, net    36     36     37     27     19  
Net income available to common shareholders $  12,746  $  1,770  $  1,954  $  2,009  $  3,520  
                      
Diluted earnings per common share $0.52  $0.08  $0.10  $0.10  $0.20  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  24,268,111   21,351,511   19,741,833   19,704,217   17,320,089  
Return on average assets  0.91%  0.15%  0.18%  0.18%  0.39% 
Return on average shareholders' equity  8.77%  1.47%  1.74%  1.78%  3.93% 
Return on average tangible common equity (1)  13.48%  2.05%  2.31%  2.38%  4.89% 
Net interest margin  3.91%  3.69%  3.73%  3.78%  3.70% 
Efficiency ratio (1)  67.81%  68.45%  64.64%  69.00%  66.54% 
                      
Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary                     
Adjusted earnings (1) $14,486  $11,301  $8,403  $9,173  $8,076  
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (1) $0.59  $0.52  $0.42  $0.46  $0.46  
Adjusted return on average assets (1)  1.03%  0.96%  0.76%  0.82%  0.89% 
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)  9.94%  9.19%  7.34%  8.03%  8.97% 
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1)  15.28%  13.06%  9.88%  10.83%  11.20% 
                      
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 12 - 14 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.               
                


                       
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)  
    
  For the Quarter Ended   
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,   
(in thousands, except per share data) 2018  2018  2017  2017  2017   
Net interest income:                      
Total interest income $  58,283   $46,505  $43,500  $43,246  $34,528   
Total interest expense    9,997    8,320   7,464   6,481   5,128   
Net interest income    48,286    38,185   36,036   36,765   29,400   
Provision for loan losses    1,854    2,006   6,076   1,489   458   
Net interest income after provision for loan losses    46,432    36,179   29,960   35,276   28,942   
Noninterest income:                      
Commercial FHA revenue    326    3,330   3,127   3,777   4,153   
Residential mortgage banking revenue    2,116    1,418   1,556   2,317   2,330   
Wealth management revenue    5,417    4,182   3,587   3,475   3,406   
Service charges on deposit accounts    2,693    1,967   1,828   2,133   1,122   
Interchange revenue    2,929    2,045   1,538   1,724   1,114   
(Loss) gain on sales of investment securities, net    (70)   65   2   98   55   
Other income    2,537    3,598   2,360   1,879   1,439   
Total noninterest income    15,948    16,605   13,998   15,403   13,619   
Noninterest expense:                      
Salaries and employee benefits    23,467    28,395   17,344   22,411   21,842   
Occupancy and equipment    4,708    4,252   3,859   4,144   3,472   
Data processing    4,852    4,286   3,640   5,786   2,949   
Professional    3,575    4,074   3,611   4,151   3,142   
Amortization of intangible assets    1,576    1,675   1,035   1,187   579   
Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale    188      -   442   3,617     -   
Other    8,187    6,920   6,261   7,067   5,661   
Total noninterest expense    46,553    49,602   36,192   48,363   37,645   
Income before income taxes    15,827    3,182   7,766   2,316   4,916   
Income taxes    3,045    1,376   5,775   280   1,377   
Net income    12,782    1,806   1,991   2,036   3,539   
Preferred stock dividends, net    36    36   37   27   19   
Net income available to common shareholders $  12,746   $  1,770  $  1,954  $  2,009  $  3,520   
                       
Basic earnings per common share $0.53   $0.08  $0.10  $0.10  $0.21   
Diluted earnings per common share $0.52   $0.08  $0.10  $0.10  $0.20   
                       


                     
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                     
  As of 
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
(in thousands) 2018  2018  2017  2017  2017
Assets                    
Cash and cash equivalents $276,331   $331,183   $215,202   $183,572   $334,356  
Investment securities   708,001    738,172    450,525    467,852    460,711  
Loans  4,095,811    4,029,150    3,226,678    3,157,972    3,184,063  
Allowance for loan losses  (18,246)   (17,704)   (16,431)   (16,861)   (15,424) 
Total loans, net  4,077,565    4,011,446    3,210,247    3,141,111    3,168,639  
Loans held for sale at fair value  41,449    25,267    50,089    35,874    41,689  
Premises and equipment, net  94,783    95,332    76,162    80,941    76,598  
Other real estate owned  3,911    5,059    5,708    6,379    7,036  
Mortgage servicing rights at lower of cost or market  52,381    56,427    56,352    56,299    70,277  
Mortgage servicing rights held for sale  4,806    3,962    10,176    10,618      -  
Intangible assets  41,081    46,473    16,932    17,966    18,459  
Goodwill  164,044    155,674    98,624    97,351    96,940  
Cash surrender value of life insurance policies  137,681    136,766    113,366    112,591    111,802  
Other assets  128,567    117,611    109,318    137,207    105,135  
Total assets $5,730,600   $5,723,372   $4,412,701   $4,347,761   $4,491,642  
                     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                    
Noninterest-bearing deposits $1,001,802   $1,037,710   $724,443   $674,118   $780,803  
Interest-bearing deposits  3,158,055    3,196,105    2,406,646    2,440,349    2,552,228  
Total deposits  4,159,857    4,233,815    3,131,089    3,114,467    3,333,031  
Short-term borrowings  114,536    130,693    156,126    153,443    170,629  
FHLB advances and other borrowings  678,873    587,493    496,436    488,870    400,304  
Subordinated debt  94,053    94,013    93,972    54,581    54,556  
Trust preferred debentures  47,559    47,443    47,330    47,218    47,107  
Other liabilities  43,187    44,530    38,203    38,493    34,063  
Total liabilities  5,138,065    5,137,987    3,963,156    3,897,072    4,039,690  
Total shareholders’ equity  592,535    585,385    449,545    450,689    451,952  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $5,730,600   $5,723,372   $4,412,701   $4,347,761   $4,491,642  
                     


                      
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) 
                      
  As of  
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  
(in thousands) 2018  2018  2017  2017  2017  
Loan Portfolio                     
Commercial loans $762,549  $802,752  $555,930  $513,544  $571,111  
Commercial real estate loans  1,711,296   1,773,510   1,440,011   1,472,284   1,470,487  
Construction and land development loans  247,889   234,837   200,587   182,513   176,098  
Residential real estate loans  601,808   570,321   453,552   445,747   428,464  
Consumer loans  543,654   424,229   371,455   343,038   335,902  
Lease financing loans  228,615   223,501   205,143   200,846   202,001  
Total loans $4,095,811  $4,029,150  $3,226,678  $3,157,972  $3,184,063  
                      
Deposit Portfolio                     
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $1,001,802  $1,037,710  $724,443  $674,118  $780,803  
Checking accounts  1,024,506   993,253   785,934   800,649   841,640  
Money market accounts  843,984   840,415   646,426   633,844   578,077  
Savings accounts  460,560   466,887   281,212   278,977   291,912  
Time deposits  638,215   672,034   502,810   493,777   525,647  
Brokered deposits  190,790   223,516   190,264   233,102   314,952  
Total deposits $4,159,857  $4,233,815  $3,131,089  $3,114,467  $3,333,031  
                      


                      
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) 
                      
  For the Quarter Ended  
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  
(dollars in thousands) 2018  2018  2017  2017  2017  
Average Balance Sheets                     
Cash and cash equivalents $227,499  $138,275  $173,540  $202,407  $192,483  
Investment securities  731,017   548,168   461,475   474,216   362,268  
Loans  3,982,958   3,477,917   3,198,036   3,173,027   2,621,139  
Loans held for sale  31,220   40,841   40,615   46,441   61,718  
Nonmarketable equity securities  38,872   34,890   33,703   31,224   22,246  
Total interest-earning assets  5,011,566   4,240,091   3,907,369   3,927,315   3,259,854  
Non-earning assets  639,864   536,750   497,502   498,364   372,473  
Total assets $5,651,430  $4,776,841  $4,404,871  $4,425,679  $3,632,327  
                      
Interest-bearing deposits $3,158,816  $2,675,339  $2,433,461  $2,527,490  $2,116,565  
Short-term borrowings  120,794   148,703   181,480   182,015   146,144  
FHLB advances and other borrowings  573,107   489,567   472,709   434,860   290,401  
Subordinated debt  94,035   93,993   88,832   54,570   54,542  
Trust preferred debentures  47,488   47,373   47,263   47,152   40,820  
Total interest-bearing liabilities  3,994,240   3,454,975   3,223,745   3,246,087   2,648,472  
Noninterest-bearing deposits  1,025,308   782,164   684,907   688,986   579,977  
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities  47,229   40,761   42,251   37,289   42,372  
Shareholders' equity  584,653   498,941   453,968   453,317   361,506  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $5,651,430  $4,776,841  $4,404,871  $4,425,679  $3,632,327  
                      
Yields                     
Cash and cash equivalents  1.79%  1.53%  1.28%  1.19%  1.02% 
Investment securities  2.91%  2.87%  3.01%  2.86%  3.33% 
Loans  5.21%  4.85%  4.88%  4.90%  4.71% 
Loans held for sale  3.79%  4.25%  3.62%  3.74%  4.68% 
Nonmarketable equity securities  4.97%  4.64%  4.78%  4.20%  4.31% 
Total interest-earning assets  4.71%  4.49%  4.48%  4.44%  4.33% 
Interest-bearing deposits  0.64%  0.62%  0.58%  0.53%  0.53% 
Short-term borrowings  0.38%  0.34%  0.26%  0.22%  0.23% 
FHLB advances and other borrowings  1.81%  1.55%  1.42%  1.36%  1.16% 
Subordinated debt  6.44%  6.44%  6.46%  6.40%  6.40% 
Trust preferred debentures  6.59%  5.94%  5.51%  5.37%  5.15% 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1.00%  0.98%  0.92%  0.79%  0.78% 
Net interest margin  3.91%  3.69%  3.73%  3.78%  3.70% 
                      


                      
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) 
                      
  As of and for the Quarter Ended  
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2018  2018  2017  2017  2017  
Asset Quality                     
Loans 30-89 days past due $19,362  $20,138  $15,405  $13,526  $13,566  
Nonperforming loans  28,342   26,499   26,760   33,431   27,615  
Nonperforming assets  31,542   29,938   30,894   38,109   33,150  
Net charge-offs   1,312   732   6,506   52   839  
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans  0.47%  0.50%  0.48%  0.43%  0.43% 
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.69%  0.66%  0.83%  1.06%  0.87% 
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.55%  0.52%  0.70%  0.88%  0.74% 
Allowance for loan losses to total loans  0.45%  0.44%  0.51%  0.53%  0.48% 
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans  64.38%  66.81%  61.40%  50.43%  55.81% 
Net charge-offs to average loans  0.13%  0.09%  0.81%  0.01%  0.13% 
                      
Wealth Management                     
Trust assets under administration $3,188,909  $3,125,051  $2,051,249  $2,001,106  $1,929,513  
                      
Market Data                     
Book value per share at period end $24.92  $24.67  $23.35  $23.45  $23.51  
Tangible book value per share at period end (1) $16.25  $16.11  $17.31  $17.41  $17.47  
Market price at period end $34.26  $31.56  $32.48  $31.68  $33.52  
Shares outstanding at period end  23,664,596   23,612,430   19,122,049   19,093,153   19,087,409  
                      
Capital                     
Total capital to risk-weighted assets  12.27%  12.37%  13.26%  12.21%  11.98% 
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  9.78%  9.84%  10.19%  10.20%  10.05% 
Tier 1 leverage ratio  8.16%  9.55%  8.63%  8.54%  10.45% 
Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets  8.28%  8.30%  8.45%  8.50%  8.36% 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)  6.96%  6.89%  7.70%  7.85%  7.62% 
                      
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 12 - 14 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.             
                      


 
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. 
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES 
                      
Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation                      
                      
  For the Quarter Ended  
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2018  2018  2017  2017  2017  
Income before income taxes - GAAP $  15,827   $  3,182  $  7,766   $  2,316  $  4,916   
Adjustments to noninterest income:                     
(Loss) gain on sales of investment securities, net   (70)     65     2      98     55   
Other    (48)     150     37      45     (91)  
Total adjustments to noninterest income    (118)     215     39      143     (36)  
Adjustments to noninterest expense:                     
Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale    188      -     442      3,617     -   
Integration and acquisition expenses    2,019      11,884     2,686      8,303     7,450   
Total adjustments to noninterest expense    2,207      11,884     3,128      11,920     7,450   
Adjusted earnings pre tax   18,152      14,851     10,855      14,093     12,402   
Adjusted earnings tax     3,666      3,550     6,992      4,920     4,326   
Revaluation of net deferred tax assets    -      -     (4,540)     -     -   
Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP   14,486      11,301     8,403      9,173     8,076   
Preferred stock dividends, net    36      36     37      27     19   
Adjusted earnings - available to common shareholders - non-GAAP $  14,450   $  11,265  $  8,366   $  9,146  $  8,057   
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $  0.59   $  0.52  $  0.42   $  0.46  $  0.46   
Adjusted return on average assets    1.03 %    0.96 %    0.76 %    0.82 %    0.89 % 
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity    9.94 %    9.19 %    7.34 %    8.03 %    8.97 % 
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity    15.28 %    13.06 %    9.88 %    10.83 %    11.20 % 
                      


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.  
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)  
                       
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation                      
  For the Quarter Ended   
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,   
(dollars in thousands) 2018  2018  2017  2017  2017   
Noninterest expense - GAAP $  46,553   $  49,602   $  36,192   $  48,363   $  37,645    
Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale    (188)     -      (442)     (3,617)     -    
Integration and acquisition expenses    (2,019)     (11,884)     (2,686)     (8,303)     (7,450)   
Adjusted noninterest expense $  44,346   $  37,718   $  33,064   $  36,443   $  30,195    
                       
Net interest income - GAAP $  48,286   $  38,185   $  36,036   $  36,765   $  29,400    
Effect of tax-exempt income    541      394      659      687      674    
Adjusted net interest income    48,827      38,579      36,695      37,452      30,074    
                       
Noninterest income - GAAP $  15,948   $  16,605   $  13,998   $  15,403   $  13,619    
Mortgage servicing rights impairment     500      133      494      104      1,650    
Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities, net   70      (65)     (2)     (98)     (55)   
Other    48      (150)     (37)     (45)     91    
Adjusted noninterest income    16,566      16,523      14,453      15,364      15,305    
                       
Adjusted total revenue $  65,393   $  55,102   $  51,148   $  52,816   $  45,379    
                       
Efficiency ratio    67.81 %    68.45 %    64.64 %    69.00 %    66.54 %  
                       


                       
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.  
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)  
                       
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share               
                       
  As of   
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,   
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2018  2018  2017  2017  2017   
Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity                      
Total shareholders' equity—GAAP $  592,535   $  585,385   $  449,545   $  450,689   $  451,952    
Adjustments:                      
Preferred stock    (2,876)     (2,923)     (2,970)     (3,015)     (3,134)   
Goodwill    (164,044)     (155,674)     (98,624)     (97,351)     (96,940)   
Other intangibles    (41,081)     (46,473)     (16,932)     (17,966)     (18,459)   
Tangible common equity $  384,534   $  380,315   $  331,019   $  332,357   $  333,419    
                       
Total Assets to Tangible Assets:                      
Total assets—GAAP $  5,730,600   $  5,723,372   $  4,412,701   $  4,347,761   $  4,491,642    
Adjustments:                      
Goodwill    (164,044)     (155,674)     (98,624)     (97,351)     (96,940)   
Other intangibles    (41,081)     (46,473)     (16,932)     (17,966)     (18,459)   
Tangible assets $  5,525,475   $  5,521,225   $  4,297,145   $  4,232,444   $  4,376,243    
                       
Common Shares Outstanding    23,664,596      23,612,430      19,122,049      19,093,153      19,087,409    
                       
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets    6.96 %    6.89 %    7.70 %    7.85 %    7.62 %  
Tangible Book Value Per Share $  16.25   $  16.11   $  17.31   $  17.41   $  17.47    
                       
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROATCE)                   
                       
 For the Quarter Ended  
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,   
(dollars in thousands) 2018  2018  2017  2017  2017   
Net income available to common shareholders $  12,746   $  1,770   $  1,954   $  2,009   $  3,520    
                       
Average total shareholders' equity—GAAP $  584,653   $  498,941   $  453,968   $  453,317   $  361,335    
Adjustments:                      
Preferred stock     (2,905)     (2,952)     (2,997)     (3,126)     (654)   
Goodwill    (158,461)     (118,996)     (97,406)     (97,129)     (61,424)   
Other intangibles    (44,098)     (27,156)     (17,495)     (18,153)     (10,812)   
Average tangible common equity $  379,189   $  349,837   $  336,070   $  334,909   $  288,445    
ROATCE    13.48 %    2.05 %    2.31 %    2.38 %    4.89 %  
                       


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
