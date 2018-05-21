Midwest Energy Emissions Corp : Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. to Host Earnings Call

Log in
05/21/2018 | 06:11pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2018 / Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q1 Earnings Call to be held on May 21, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/7542.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. MacPherson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Greenberg Chairman
James Trettel Vice President-Operations
Richard H. Gross Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
John Pavlish Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP29
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.-2.74%6 156
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD-10.98%2 580
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP-21.17%2 157
YONKER ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION CO LTD--.--%948
WUXI XUELANG ENVIRONMENTAL TECH CO LTD--.--%469
