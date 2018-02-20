Milacron Holdings Corp. : Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2017 Results

Milacron Holdings Corp. (“Milacron”) (NYSE:MCRN), a leading industrial
technology company serving the plastic processing industry, today
announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31,
2017.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
In millions (except per share data)
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
Change
|
|
% Change
(Constant Currency)
|
New orders
|
|
|
|
$
|
316.3
|
|
|
$
|
291.1
|
|
|
8.7
|
%
|
|
5.3
|
%
|
Sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
324.9
|
|
|
$
|
289.1
|
|
|
12.4
|
%
|
|
9.0
|
%
|
Operating earnings
|
|
|
|
$
|
10.1
|
|
|
$
|
8.8
|
|
|
14.8
|
%
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
|
|
|
$
|
60.4
|
|
|
$
|
53.6
|
|
|
12.7
|
%
|
|
|
% of sales
|
|
|
|
18.6
|
%
|
|
18.5
|
%
|
|
+10 bps
|
|
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
150.0
|
%
|
|
|
Diluted adjusted EPS (1)
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.59
|
|
|
$
|
0.47
|
|
|
25.5
|
%
|
|
|
Cash flow from operations
|
|
|
|
$
|
103.0
|
|
|
$
|
55.4
|
|
|
85.9
|
%
|
|
|
Free cash flow (1)
|
|
|
|
$
|
95.5
|
|
|
29.2
|
|
|
$
|
66.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
In millions (except per share data)
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
Change
|
|
% Change
(Constant Currency)
|
New orders
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,299.9
|
|
|
$
|
1,191.3
|
|
|
9.1
|
%
|
|
8.5
|
%
|
Sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,234.2
|
|
|
$
|
1,166.7
|
|
|
5.8
|
%
|
|
5.2
|
%
|
Operating earnings
|
|
|
|
$
|
88.0
|
|
|
$
|
105.6
|
|
|
(16.7
|
)%
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
|
|
|
$
|
227.3
|
|
|
$
|
212.8
|
|
|
6.8
|
%
|
|
|
% of sales
|
|
|
|
18.4
|
%
|
|
18.2
|
%
|
|
+20 bps
|
|
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
$
|
0.43
|
|
|
(95.3
|
)%
|
|
|
Diluted adjusted EPS (1)
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.81
|
|
|
$
|
1.51
|
|
|
19.9
|
%
|
|
|
Cash flow from operations
|
|
|
|
$
|
110.4
|
|
|
$
|
116.2
|
|
|
(5.0
|
)%
|
|
|
Free cash flow (1)
|
|
|
|
$
|
83.2
|
|
|
$
|
59.8
|
|
|
$
|
23.4
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
See Non-GAAP reconciliations included in the accompanying financial
tables for the reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to its most
directly comparable GAAP measure.
|
|
|
“We delivered a strong fourth quarter and exceeded our full-year sales,
adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow guidance ranges” said Milacron
President and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Goeke. “We delivered nearly
double digit constant currency sales growth in the quarter, driven by
our APPT segment with 16 percent sales growth and our Fluid Technologies
segment grew five percent on a constant currency basis.
For the full year, we achieved nine percent order and five percent sales
growth, on a constant currency basis, and despite numerous inflationary
headwinds, continued to expand EBITDA margins with a 20 basis point
improvement. We also delivered significant free cash flow improvement as
our focus on lowering working capital provided exceptional results to
the quarter and full year.
Looking ahead to 2018, we begin the year with a strong backlog position
of $287.0 million, are focused on concluding our three year
restructuring initiatives and will continue to take the necessary
actions to meaningfully strengthen our balance sheet. Our guidance for
2018 reflects the continued execution of our strategic fundamentals,
which includes driving increased sales from consumables, expanding
margins in all of our businesses and increasing free cash flow
conversion to position our company for growth."
Fourth Quarter Results
For the fourth quarter of 2017, sales of $324.9 million increased 12.4%
from sales of $289.1 million in the same period a year ago. Excluding
the favorable effects of currency movements, sales for the fourth
quarter increased 9.0% versus the prior year period. Operating earnings
for the fourth quarter of 2017 increased 14.8% to $10.1 million compared
to operating earnings of $8.8 million in the prior year period. Adjusted
EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2017 increased 12.7% to $60.4 million,
or 18.6% of sales, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $53.6 million, or
18.5% of sales, in the prior year period. Net earnings totaled $3.3
million, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, in the fourth quarter of
2017 compared to a net earnings of $1.1 million, or $0.02 per basic and
diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted Net Income totaled
$42.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to Adjusted Net
Income of $32.8 million in the prior year period.
Full Year Results
For the year ended December 31, 2017, sales of $1,234.2 million
increased 5.8% from sales of $1,166.7 million in the prior year.
Excluding the favorable effects of currency movements, sales for the
year ended December 31, 2017 rose 5.2% over the prior year. Operating
earnings for the year ended December 31, 2017 decreased 16.7% to $88.0
million compared to operating earnings of $105.6 million in the prior
year. Operating earnings for the year ended December 31, 2017 were
negatively impacted by $9.7 million of incremental restructuring costs
when compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended
December 31, 2017 increased 6.8% to $227.3 million, or 18.4% of sales,
compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $212.8 million, or 18.2% of sales, in the
prior year. Net earnings totaled $1.1 million, or $0.02 per basic and
diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2017 compared to a net
earnings of $30.5 million, or $0.45 and $0.43 per basic and diluted
share, respectively, in the prior year. Adjusted Net Income totaled
$128.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 compared to Adjusted
Net Income of $105.7 million in the prior year.
Impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
In the fourth quarter of 2017, Milacron recorded a net income tax
benefit of $8.9 million, or $0.12 diluted adjusted earnings per share,
relating to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. This benefit was
primarily driven by the release of valuation allowances on our AMT
credits and the revaluation of net deferred tax liabilities, partially
offset by the recognition of withholding tax liabilities on planned cash
repatriation from non-U.S. subsidiaries.
Segment Results
Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT)
Sales for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $190.3 million compared to
$160.1 million in the same period a year ago. Excluding $4.6 million of
favorable effects of currency movements, sales increased 16.0% compared
to the prior year period. The operating loss for the fourth quarter of
2017 increased 168.8% to $4.3 million compared to an operating loss of
$1.6 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth
quarter of 2017 increased 27.7% to $25.8 million, or 13.6% of sales,
from Adjusted EBITDA of $20.2 million, or 12.6% of sales, in the prior
year period.
For the year ended December 31, 2017, sales were $689.1 million compared
to $663.9 million in the same period a year ago. Excluding $6.5 million
of favorable effects of currency movements, sales increased 2.8% over
the prior year. Operating earnings for the year ended December 31, 2017
decreased 69.6% to $10.6 million compared to operating earnings of $34.9
million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year increased
5.8% to $86.3 million, or 12.5% of sales, from Adjusted EBITDA of $81.6
million, or 12.3% of sales, in the prior year.
Melt Delivery & Control Systems (MDCS)
Sales for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $103.6 million compared to
$101.0 million in the same period a year ago. Excluding $3.7 million of
favorable effects of currency movements, sales decreased 1.1% compared
to the prior year period. Operating earnings for the fourth quarter of
2017 increased 8.7% to $20.0 million compared to operating earnings of
$18.4 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth
quarter of 2017 decreased 1.2% to $32.2 million, or 31.1% of sales, from
Adjusted EBITDA of $32.6 million, or 32.3% of sales, in the prior year
period.
For the year ended December 31, 2017, sales were $423.9 million, an
increase of 8.7% compared to sales of $389.9 million in the same period
a year ago. Operating earnings for the year ended December 31, 2017
increased 12.1% to $102.5 million compared to operating earnings of
$91.4 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year
increased 8.6% to $138.2 million, or 32.6% of sales, from Adjusted
EBITDA of $127.2 million, or 32.6% of sales, in the prior year.
Fluid Technologies (Fluids)
Sales for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $31.0 million compared to
$28.0 million in the same period a year ago. Excluding $1.5 million of
favorable effects of currency movements, sales increased 5.4% compared
to the prior year period. Operating earnings for the fourth quarter of
2017 increased 40.5% to $5.9 million compared to operating earnings of
$4.2 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth
quarter of 2017 increased 25.4% to $7.4 million, or 23.9% of sales, from
Adjusted EBITDA of $5.9 million, or 21.1% of sales, in the prior year
period.
For the year ended December 31, 2017, sales were $121.2 million compared
to $112.9 million in the same period a year ago. Excluding $0.9 million
of favorable effects of currency movements, sales increased 6.6%
compared to the prior year. Operating earnings for the year ended
December 31, 2017 increased 19.0% to $20.7 million compared to operating
earnings of $17.4 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the
full year increased 10.2% to $26.9 million, or 22.2% of sales, from
Adjusted EBITDA of $24.4 million, or 21.6% of sales, in the prior year.
Additional Financial Information
Milacron ended the fourth quarter of 2017 with cash and cash equivalents
of $187.9 million and total debt of $945.1 million resulting in net debt
of $757.2 million and a net total leverage ratio of 3.3x.
2018 Outlook
In line with current market conditions, Milacron forecasts 2.0% to 4.0%
sales growth in 2018, which is inclusive of an anticipated 1.0% foreign
currency tailwind. Adjusted EBITDA is forecasted to be between $237
million and $243 million. Free cash flow is forecasted to be between $80
million and $90 million.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Guidance Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Expenditures
|
|
|
|
~$45 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Expense (P&L)
|
|
|
|
~$45 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Interest (Cash Flow)
|
|
|
|
~$45 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Tax Provision (P&L)
|
|
|
|
~$34 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Taxes (Cash Flow)
|
|
|
|
~$34 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted Shares Outstanding
|
|
|
|
~72.5 million shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Conference Call
Milacron will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2017
financial results at 8 a.m. Eastern Time on February 20, 2018. The live
webcast of the call can be accessed at the Milacron Investor Relations
website at http://investors.milacron.com,
along with the company's earnings press release and related presentation
materials. The U.S. dial-in for the call is 1-877-407-8037
(1-201-689-8037 for non-U.S. callers). A replay of the conference call
will be available until March 6, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, while
an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Milacron
Investor Relations website for 90 days. The U.S. dial-in for the
conference call replay is 1-877-660-6853 (1-201-612-7415). The replay
access code is 13676323.
Website Information
We routinely post important information for investors on the Investor
Relations section of our website, http://investors.milacron.com.
We intend to use this website as a means of disclosing material,
non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations
under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor
Relations section of our website, in addition to following our press
releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and
webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through,
our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of,
this document.
About Milacron
Milacron is a global leader in the manufacture, distribution and service
of highly engineered and customized systems within the plastic
technology and processing industry. Milacron is the only global company
with a full-line product portfolio that includes hot runner systems,
injection molding, blow molding and extrusion equipment.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words
“believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” "plan," “intend,” "should,"
“estimate” and other expressions that are predictions of or indicate
future events and trends and that do not relate to historical matters
identify forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance
on these forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements
reflect management’s good faith beliefs, reliance should not be placed
on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown
risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual
results, performance or achievements to differ materially from
anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or
implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements
speak only as of the date the statements are made. Except as required by
law, Milacron undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. These forward-looking
statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including,
but not limited to demand for our products being significantly affected
by general economic conditions, any decline in the use of plastic, the
competitiveness of the industries in which we operate and the financial
resources of our competitors, our ability to successfully develop and
implement strategic initiatives to increase cost savings and improve
operating margins and the other risk factors set forth in our Annual
Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, as filed with
the SEC on February 28, 2017, and other SEC filings, copies of which are
available free of charge on our website at investors.milacron.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We prepare our financial statements in conformity with United States
generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"). To supplement
this information, we also use the following non-GAAP financial measures:
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per
Share and Free Cash Flow. Because not all companies use identical
calculations, these presentations may not be comparable to other
similarly titled measures of other companies.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA represents net earnings (loss) before interest expense,
taxes, depreciation and amortization, as further adjusted for the other
items reflected in the reconciliation table set forth below. Adjusted
EBITDA is a measure used by management to measure operating performance.
Adjusted EBITDA is not a presentation made in accordance with U.S. GAAP,
is not a measure of financial condition or profitability, and should not
be considered as an alternative to net earnings (loss) determined in
accordance with U.S. GAAP or operating cash flows determined in
accordance with U.S. GAAP or any other performance measure derived in
accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be construed as an inference
that our future results will be unaffected by unusual non-recurring
items. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of
free cash flow for management’s discretionary use, as it does not
include certain cash requirements such as interest payments, tax
payments, debt service requirements and certain other cash costs that
may recur in the future.
We view Adjusted EBITDA as a key measure of our performance. We present
Adjusted EBITDA not only due to its importance for purposes of our
credit agreements but also because it assists us in comparing our
performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis as it
excludes items that we do not believe are indicative of our core
operating performance. Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA:
-
as a measurement used in evaluating our consolidated and segment-level
operating performance on a consistent basis;
-
to calculate incentive compensation for our employees
-
for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal
annual operating budget;
-
to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational
strategies; and
-
to assess compliance with various metrics associated with our debt
agreements.
We believe that the inclusion of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to provide
additional information to investors about certain material non-cash
items as well as items considered to be one-time or non-recurring to the
operations of the business. While we believe these financial measures
are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of
our competitors, because not all companies use identical calculations,
this presentation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other
similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be
considered as an alternative to performance measures derived in
accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net earnings
(loss) before income tax expense, interest expense, net, depreciation
and amortization further adjusted to exclude other items as reflected in
the reconciliation table below.
In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we
will incur expenses such as those used in calculating Adjusted EBITDA.
Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an
inference that our future results will be unaffected by usual or
non-recurring items. Because of these limitations, Adjusted EBITDA
should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to
us to invest in the growth of our business. We compensate for these
limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using
Adjusted EBITDA only supplementary.
Adjusted Net Income
Adjusted Net Income measures our operating performance by adjusting net
earnings (loss) to exclude amortization expense, non-cash currency
effect on intercompany loans, organizational redesign costs, long-term
equity awards, acquisition integration costs, professional services and
certain other non-recurring items. Management uses this measure to
evaluate our core operating results as it excludes certain items whose
fluctuations from period-to-period do not necessarily correspond to
changes in the core operations of the business, but includes certain
items such as depreciation, interest expense and interest tax expense,
which are otherwise excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. We believe the
presentation of Adjusted Net Income enhances our investors’ overall
understanding of the financial performance and cash flow of our
business. You should not consider Adjusted Net Income as an alternative
to net earnings (loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an
indicator of operating performance.
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is defined as Adjusted Net Income
divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding. We believe
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is useful to investors because it
measures our operating performance, on a per share basis, by adjusting
net earnings (loss), on a per share basis, to exclude amortization
expense, non-cash currency effect on intercompany loans, organizational
redesign costs, long-term equity awards, acquisition integration costs,
professional services and certain other non-recurring items. We believe
the presentation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share enhances our
investors’ overall understanding of the financial performance and cash
flow of our business. You should not consider Adjusted Diluted Earnings
Per Share as an alternative to earnings per share, determined in
accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an indicator of operating performance.
Free Cash Flow
Free Cash Flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities, plus
proceeds from disposals of property and equipment, plus proceeds from
sale-leaseback financing less cash used in additions to property and
equipment. We believe Free Cash Flow is useful to investors because it
measures the operating cash flow of the Company, excluding the capital
that is spent to continue and improve business operations, such as
investment in the Company's existing business. Further, Free Cash Flow
provides an indication of the ongoing cash that is available for debt
repayment, returning capital to shareholders and other opportunities. We
also believe the presentation of this measure enhances investors'
ability to analyze trends in the business and evaluate the Company's
underlying performance relative to other companies in the industry.
Limitations associated with the use of Free Cash Flow include that it
does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary
expenditures as it does not incorporate certain cash payments including
payments made on the Company's indebtedness or cash payments for
business acquisitions. You should not consider Free Cash Flow as an
alternative to similar metrics, determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP,
as an indicator of operating performance.
MCRN-IR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP.
|
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2017
(Unaudited)
|
|
December 31, 2016
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
$
|
187.9
|
|
|
$
|
130.2
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
|
186.3
|
|
|
182.3
|
|
Inventories, net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Raw materials
|
|
|
|
90.2
|
|
|
81.3
|
|
Work-in-process
|
|
|
|
56.0
|
|
|
52.6
|
|
Finished products
|
|
|
|
121.7
|
|
|
115.6
|
|
Total inventories
|
|
|
|
267.9
|
|
|
249.5
|
|
Prepaid and other current assets
|
|
|
|
62.8
|
|
|
46.3
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
704.9
|
|
|
608.3
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
260.8
|
|
|
243.7
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
535.1
|
|
|
507.9
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
|
332.4
|
|
|
341.8
|
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
|
|
|
25.6
|
|
|
20.3
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,858.8
|
|
|
$
|
1,722.0
|
|
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
|
|
$
|
7.4
|
|
|
$
|
7.0
|
|
Long-term debt and capital lease obligations due within one year
|
|
|
|
9.4
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
121.6
|
|
|
92.5
|
|
Advanced billings and deposits
|
|
|
|
62.8
|
|
|
52.7
|
|
Accrued salaries, wages and other compensation
|
|
|
|
29.7
|
|
|
26.7
|
|
Accrued interest
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
13.9
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
|
75.1
|
|
|
59.7
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
306.6
|
|
|
252.8
|
|
Long-term debt and capital lease obligations, less unamortized
discount and debt
|
|
|
|
916.4
|
|
|
934.1
|
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
|
|
|
60.4
|
|
|
64.4
|
|
Accrued pension liabilities
|
|
|
|
30.9
|
|
|
27.8
|
|
Other noncurrent accrued liabilities
|
|
|
|
23.8
|
|
|
8.0
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
1,338.1
|
|
|
1,287.1
|
|
Shareholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
Capital in excess of par value
|
|
|
|
675.9
|
|
|
661.0
|
|
Retained deficit
|
|
|
|
(70.5
|
)
|
|
(68.9
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
|
(85.4
|
)
|
|
(157.9
|
)
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
520.7
|
|
|
434.9
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,858.8
|
|
|
$
|
1,722.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP.
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions, except share and per share data)
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
324.9
|
|
|
$
|
289.1
|
|
|
$
|
1,234.2
|
|
|
$
|
1,166.7
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
239.3
|
|
|
196.4
|
|
|
852.3
|
|
|
770.9
|
|
Manufacturing margins
|
|
|
|
85.6
|
|
|
92.7
|
|
|
381.9
|
|
|
395.8
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
63.4
|
|
|
65.4
|
|
|
254.0
|
|
|
252.4
|
|
Amortization expense
|
|
|
|
7.3
|
|
|
7.8
|
|
|
28.7
|
|
|
31.3
|
|
Loss (gain) on currency translation
|
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
(7.3
|
)
|
|
(3.3
|
)
|
Other expense, net
|
|
|
|
3.9
|
|
|
5.7
|
|
|
18.5
|
|
|
9.8
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
|
75.5
|
|
|
83.9
|
|
|
293.9
|
|
|
290.2
|
|
Operating earnings
|
|
|
|
10.1
|
|
|
8.8
|
|
|
88.0
|
|
|
105.6
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
10.6
|
|
|
15.3
|
|
|
44.5
|
|
|
60.9
|
|
Loss on debt extinguishment
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
25.2
|
|
|
—
|
|
(Loss) earnings before income taxes
|
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|
|
(6.5
|
)
|
|
18.3
|
|
|
44.7
|
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
|
|
(3.8
|
)
|
|
(7.6
|
)
|
|
17.2
|
|
|
14.2
|
|
Net earnings
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.3
|
|
|
$
|
1.1
|
|
|
$
|
1.1
|
|
|
$
|
30.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
68,857,833
|
|
|
67,845,658
|
|
|
68,574,631
|
|
|
67,504,065
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
71,251,879
|
|
|
70,446,657
|
|
|
71,001,907
|
|
|
70,130,062
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
$
|
0.45
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
$
|
0.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP.
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.1
|
|
|
$
|
30.5
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
58.6
|
|
|
59.9
|
|
Unrealized gain on currency translation of intercompany advances
|
|
|
|
(8.7
|
)
|
|
(1.6
|
)
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
Loss on debt extinguishment
|
|
|
|
25.2
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other non-cash asset impairment
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
Goodwill impairment
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
—
|
|
Inventory write-down - discontinued product line
|
|
|
|
7.7
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
8.8
|
|
|
5.3
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
(8.4
|
)
|
|
(8.6
|
)
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
16.2
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
(11.9
|
)
|
|
(16.0
|
)
|
Prepaid and other current assets
|
|
|
|
(9.9
|
)
|
|
(8.9
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
24.6
|
|
|
12.5
|
|
Advanced billings and deposits
|
|
|
|
7.8
|
|
|
13.9
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
|
(2.7
|
)
|
|
1.8
|
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
Other noncurrent accrued liabilities
|
|
|
|
4.5
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
110.4
|
|
|
116.2
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
|
(39.8
|
)
|
|
(57.3
|
)
|
Proceeds from disposals of property and equipment
|
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
|
(2.1
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
(38.1
|
)
|
|
(56.4
|
)
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt (original maturities longer
than 90 days)
|
|
|
|
1,016.3
|
|
|
—
|
|
Payments on long-term debt and capital lease obligations (original
maturities longer than 90 days)
|
|
|
|
(1,025.6
|
)
|
|
(0.8
|
)
|
Net decrease in short-term borrowings (original maturities of 90
days or less)
|
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Debt extinguishment costs
|
|
|
|
(18.0
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
|
|
|
5.3
|
|
|
7.0
|
|
Proceeds from lease financing transaction
|
|
|
|
10.9
|
|
|
—
|
|
Debt issuance costs
|
|
|
|
(10.7
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
|
|
|
(21.9
|
)
|
|
6.2
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
|
|
|
7.3
|
|
|
(3.3
|
)
|
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
57.7
|
|
|
62.7
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
|
|
130.2
|
|
|
67.5
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
|
|
$
|
187.9
|
|
|
$
|
130.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP.
|
|
SALES BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
Sales by segment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies
|
|
|
|
$
|
190.3
|
|
|
$
|
160.1
|
|
$
|
689.1
|
|
|
$
|
663.9
|
Melt Delivery and Control Systems
|
|
|
|
103.6
|
|
|
101.0
|
|
423.9
|
|
|
389.9
|
Fluid Technologies
|
|
|
|
31.0
|
|
|
28.0
|
|
121.2
|
|
|
112.9
|
Total
|
|
|
|
$
|
324.9
|
|
|
$
|
289.1
|
|
$
|
1,234.2
|
|
|
$
|
1,166.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP.
|
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
Net earnings
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.3
|
|
|
$
|
1.1
|
|
|
$
|
1.1
|
|
|
$
|
30.5
|
|
Amortization expense
|
|
|
|
7.3
|
|
|
7.8
|
|
|
28.7
|
|
|
31.3
|
|
Currency effect on intercompany advances (a)
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
5.7
|
|
|
(8.7
|
)
|
|
(1.6
|
)
|
Organizational redesign costs (b)
|
|
|
|
17.4
|
|
|
18.2
|
|
|
58.6
|
|
|
32.9
|
|
Long-term equity awards (c)
|
|
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
9.4
|
|
|
7.1
|
|
Debt costs (d)
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
27.1
|
|
|
—
|
|
Professional services (e)
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
6.5
|
|
|
4.7
|
|
Fair market value adjustments (f)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
Annual effective tax rate adjustment (g)
|
|
|
|
(3.7
|
)
|
|
(5.8
|
)
|
|
(7.5
|
)
|
|
(3.4
|
)
|
Other (h)
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
|
|
1.8
|
|
|
13.0
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
|
|
|
$
|
42.0
|
|
|
$
|
32.8
|
|
|
$
|
128.2
|
|
|
$
|
105.7
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
(1.8
|
)
|
|
24.7
|
|
|
17.6
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
10.6
|
|
|
15.3
|
|
|
44.5
|
|
|
60.9
|
|
Depreciation expense
|
|
|
|
7.9
|
|
|
7.3
|
|
|
29.9
|
|
|
28.6
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
$
|
60.4
|
|
|
$
|
53.6
|
|
|
$
|
227.3
|
|
|
$
|
212.8
|
|
(a)
|
|
Non-cash currency effect on intercompany advances primarily relates
to advances denominated in foreign currencies. The most significant
exposure relates to the Canadian dollar pursuant to intercompany
advances within the MDCS segment.
|
|
(b)
|
|
Organizational redesign costs for the three months ended December
31, 2017 primarily include $2.1 million for termination costs as a
result of eliminated positions and $6.8 million of costs related to
relocating our facilities in Belgium, Italy and Germany to the Czech
Republic. Organizational redesign costs for the year ended December
31, 2017 primarily included $17.6 million for termination costs as a
result of eliminated positions and $21.7 million of costs related to
relocating our facilities in Belgium, Italy and Germany to the Czech
Republic. Organizational redesign costs for the three months and
year ended December 31, 2017 also included $1.7 million and $4.0
million, respectively, of costs related to our facility
consolidation in North America. Organizational redesign costs for
the three months ended December 31, 2016 primarily include $8.6
million for termination costs as a result of eliminated positions,
$4.7 million of costs related to relocating our facilities in
Belgium, Italy and Germany to the Czech Republic and $0.2 million of
costs related to the restructuring of Fluids in Europe.
Organizational redesign costs for the year ended December 31, 2016
primarily include $13.3 million for termination costs as a result of
eliminated positions, $4.4 million of costs related to the shutdown
of facilities, $5.2 million of costs related to relocating our
facilities in Belgium, Italy and Germany to the Czech Republic and
$0.5 million of costs related to the restructuring of Fluids in
Europe.
|
|
(c)
|
|
Long-term equity awards include the non-cash charges associated with
stock-based compensation awards granted to certain executives and
independent directors in the three months and years ended December
31, 2017 and 2016.
|
|
(d)
|
|
Debt costs incurred during the year ended December 31, 2017 included
$25.2 million of debt extinguishment costs and $1.9 million of fees
related to the new senior secured term loan facility due September
2023 ("2017 Term Loan Facility").
|
|
(e)
|
|
Professional fees in the three months ended December 31, 2017 and
2016 included $1.6 million and $2.2 million of costs for strategic
organizational initiatives, respectively. Professional fees in the
years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 included $6.5 million and
$4.7 million of costs for strategic organizational initiatives,
respectively.
|
|
(f)
|
|
Non-cash fair market value adjustments in the year ended December
31, 2016 relate to acquisition accounting for the fair market value
of inventory as part of our acquisition of CanGen Holdings Inc.
("CanGen") in the fourth quarter of 2015.
|
|
(g)
|
|
The annual effective tax rate adjustment primarily includes the tax
benefit associated with reconciling net earnings to Adjusted Net
Income.
|
|
(h)
|
|
Other costs for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017
primarily include $7.7 million of costs to write-down the inventory
of a discontinued product line and $1.4 million of goodwill
impairment. Other costs for the year ended December 31, 2016
includes $1.4 million related to the impairment of certain software
licenses and the write-off of a $$0.5 million non-trade receivable.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP
|
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
Operating earnings (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
APPT
|
|
|
|
$
|
(4.3
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.6
|
)
|
|
$
|
10.6
|
|
|
$
|
34.9
|
|
MDCS
|
|
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
18.4
|
|
|
102.5
|
|
|
91.4
|
|
Fluids
|
|
|
|
5.9
|
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
20.7
|
|
|
17.4
|
|
Corporate
|
|
|
|
(11.5
|
)
|
|
(12.2
|
)
|
|
(45.8
|
)
|
|
(38.1
|
)
|
Total operating earnings
|
|
|
|
10.1
|
|
|
8.8
|
|
|
88.0
|
|
|
105.6
|
|
Adjustments to operating earnings:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
APPT Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
4.9
|
|
|
5.3
|
|
|
19.1
|
|
|
20.3
|
|
Currency effect on intercompany advances (a)
|
|
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(2.0
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Organizational redesign costs (b)
|
|
|
|
13.8
|
|
|
14.4
|
|
|
45.9
|
|
|
22.6
|
|
Professional services (e)
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
Fair market value adjustments (f)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
Other (g)
|
|
|
|
11.6
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
11.9
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
Total APPT Adjustments
|
|
|
|
30.1
|
|
|
21.8
|
|
|
75.7
|
|
|
46.7
|
|
MDCS Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
8.7
|
|
|
8.1
|
|
|
33.5
|
|
|
33.2
|
|
Currency effect on intercompany advances (a)
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
3.7
|
|
|
(6.9
|
)
|
|
(3.0
|
)
|
Organizational redesign costs (b)
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
8.3
|
|
|
5.2
|
|
Professional services (e)
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
Fair market value adjustments (f)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
Other (g)
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
Total MDCS Adjustments
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
|
|
14.2
|
|
|
35.7
|
|
|
35.8
|
|
Fluids Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
4.9
|
|
|
5.5
|
|
Organizational redesign costs (b)
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
Other (g)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
0.5
|
|
Total Fluids Adjustments
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
6.2
|
|
|
7.0
|
|
Corporate Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
Currency effect on intercompany advances (a)
|
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
Organizational redesign costs (b)
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
4.1
|
|
Long-term equity awards (c)
|
|
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
9.4
|
|
|
7.1
|
|
Debt costs (d)
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
—
|
|
Professional services (e)
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
5.3
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
Other (g)
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
Total Corporate Adjustments
|
|
|
|
6.5
|
|
|
7.1
|
|
|
21.7
|
|
|
17.7
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
APPT
|
|
|
|
25.8
|
|
|
20.2
|
|
|
86.3
|
|
|
81.6
|
|
MDCS
|
|
|
|
32.2
|
|
|
32.6
|
|
|
138.2
|
|
|
127.2
|
|
Fluids
|
|
|
|
7.4
|
|
|
5.9
|
|
|
26.9
|
|
|
24.4
|
|
Corporate
|
|
|
|
(5.0
|
)
|
|
(5.1
|
)
|
|
(24.1
|
)
|
|
(20.4
|
)
|
Total Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
$
|
60.4
|
|
|
$
|
53.6
|
|
|
$
|
227.3
|
|
|
$
|
212.8
|
|
(a)
|
|
Non-cash currency effect on intercompany advances primarily relates
to advances denominated in foreign currencies. The most significant
exposure relates to the Canadian dollar pursuant to intercompany
advances within the MDCS segment.
|
|
(b)
|
|
Organizational redesign costs in the three months ended December 31,
2017 included $1.9 million for termination costs as a result of
eliminated positions and $6.5 million of costs related to relocating
our facilities in Italy and Germany to the Czech Republic in APPT.
Organizational redesign costs in the three months ended December 31,
2017 also included $0.1 million of termination costs as a result of
eliminated positions and $1.7 million of costs related to our
facility consolidation in North America within MDCS. Organizational
redesign costs in the year ended December 31, 2017 included $13.0
million for termination costs as a result of eliminated positions
and $20.8 million of costs related to relocating our facilities in
Italy and Germany to the Czech Republic in APPT. Organizational
redesign costs in the year ended December 31, 2017 also included
$1.8 million of termination costs as a result of eliminated
positions and $4.0 million of costs related to our facility
consolidation in North America within MDCS. Organizational redesign
costs in the three months ended December 31, 2016 included $4.6
million of costs related to relocating our facilities in Belgium,
Italy and Germany to the Czech Republic in APPT and MDCS and $0.2
million of costs related to the restructuring of Fluids in Europe.
In the year ended December 31, 2016, organizational redesign costs
across all segments included $8.6 million for termination costs as a
result of eliminated positions. Organizational redesign costs in the
year ended December 31, 2016 included $4.4 million of costs related
to the shutdown of facilities in APPT, $5.1 million of costs related
to relocating our facilities in Belgium, Italy and Germany to the
Czech Republic in APPT and MDCS and $0.5 million of costs related to
the restructuring of Fluids in Europe. In the year ended December
31, 2016, organizational redesign costs across all segments included
$13.3 million for termination costs as a result of eliminated
positions.
|
|
(c)
|
|
Long-term equity options in Corporate included the non-cash charges
associated with stock-based compensation awards granted to certain
executives and independent directors in the three months and years
ended December 31, 2017 and 2016.
|
|
(d)
|
|
Debt costs incurred during the year ended December 31, 2017 included
$1.9 million of fees related to the 2017 Term Loan Facility.
|
|
(e)
|
|
Professional fees in the three months ended December 31, 2017 and
2016 included $1.6 million and $2.2 million of costs for strategic
organizational initiatives, respectively. Professional fees in the
years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 included $6.5 million and
$4.7 million of costs for strategic organizational initiatives,
respectively.
|
|
(f)
|
|
Non-cash fair market value adjustments relate to acquisition
accounting for the fair market value of inventory as part of our
acquisition of CanGen in the fourth quarter of 2015.
|
|
(g)
|
|
Other costs in APPT for the three months and year ended December 31,
2017 primarily include $7.7 million of costs to write-down the
inventory of a discontinued product line and $1.4 million of
goodwill impairment. Other costs for APPT in the year ended December
31, 2016 includes $1.4 million related to the impairment of certain
software licenses. Other costs for Fluids in the year ended December
31, 2016 includes the write-off of a $0.5 million non-trade
receivable.
|
|
|
|
MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP.
|
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
GAAP diluted earnings per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
$
|
0.43
|
|
Amortization expense
|
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
0.11
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
0.45
|
|
Currency effect on intercompany advances
|
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
0.08
|
|
|
|
(0.12
|
)
|
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
Organizational redesign costs
|
|
|
|
|
0.25
|
|
|
|
0.26
|
|
|
|
0.83
|
|
|
|
0.47
|
|
Long-term equity awards
|
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
0.13
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
Debt costs
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.38
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Professional services
|
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
Annual effective tax rate adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
|
(0.08
|
)
|
|
|
(0.10
|
)
|
|
|
(0.05
|
)
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
0.17
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
0.18
|
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.59
|
|
|
$
|
0.47
|
|
|
$
|
1.81
|
|
|
$
|
1.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
Cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
$
|
103
|
|
|
$
|
55.4
|
|
|
$
|
110.4
|
|
|
$
|
116.2
|
|
Proceeds from disposals of property and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
(5.5
|
)
|
|
|
(26.3
|
)
|
|
|
(39.8
|
)
|
|
|
(57.3
|
)
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
|
|
(2.1
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(2.1
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from lease financing transaction
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
10.9
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Free cash flow
|
|
|
|
$
|
95.5
|
|
|
$
|
29.2
|
|
|
$
|
83.2
|
|
|
$
|
59.8
|
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180220005584/en/