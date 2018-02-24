Log in
Millennial Lithium Corp.: Preliminary Economic Assessment Report Filed

0
02/24/2018 | 01:00am CET

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2018) - Millennial Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ML) (FSE: A3N2) (OTCQB: MLNLF) ("Millennial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated January 31, 2018, it has now filed a Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA Report") regarding its Pastos Grandes Project in the province of Salta, Argentina.

The PEA Report, titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Pastos Grandes Project Salta Province, Argentina" and dated February 23, 2018, was prepared by WorleyParsons and can be found on SEDAR by accessing the Company's public filings.

To find out more about Millennial Lithium Corp. please contact Investor Relations at (604) 662-8184 or email [email protected].

MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP.

"Farhad Abasov"

President, CEO and Director

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future prices of lithium, commodities, accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources, regulatory or government requirements or approvals including approvals of title and mining rights or licenses, the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure, currency risks including the exchange rate of USD$ for Cdn$, fluctuations in the market for lithium, changes in exploration costs and government royalties or taxes in Argentina and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
