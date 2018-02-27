Log in
Kirby McInerney LLP Advises MiMedx Group, Inc. Investors of Potential Claims

02/27/2018 | 01:32am CET

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announced today that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, against MiMedx Group, Inc. (“MiMedx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MDXG) on behalf of investors that acquired MiMedx securities during the period from March 7, 2013 through February 19, 2018 (the “Class Period”), seeking recovery of damages for alleged violations of the federal securities laws. Pursuant to applicable law, investors have until April 25, 2018 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On February 20, 2018, before the market opened, MiMedx issued a press release disclosing a delay in the release of its fourth quarter 2017 financial results due to its Audit Committee conducting "an internal investigation into current and prior-period matters relating to allegations regarding certain sales and distribution practices at the Company." MiMedx is "also reviewing, among other items, the accounting treatment of certain distributor contracts."

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell from $14.47 to $8.75 (a decline of $5.72) on January 20, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired MiMedx securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, Toll-Free at 888-529-4787, by email at [email protected], or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
