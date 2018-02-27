Kirby McInerney LLP Advises MiMedx Group, Inc. Investors of Potential Claims

The law firm of Kirby
McInerney LLP announced today that a class action lawsuit has been
filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of
Georgia, against MiMedx Group, Inc. (“MiMedx” or the “Company”)
(NASDAQ:MDXG) on behalf of investors that acquired MiMedx securities
during the period from March 7, 2013 through February 19, 2018 (the
“Class Period”), seeking recovery of damages for alleged violations of
the federal securities laws. Pursuant to applicable law, investors have
until April 25, 2018 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead
plaintiff in the lawsuit.
On February 20, 2018, before the market opened, MiMedx issued a press
release disclosing a delay in the release of its fourth quarter 2017
financial results due to its Audit Committee conducting "an internal
investigation into current and prior-period matters relating to
allegations regarding certain sales and distribution practices at the
Company." MiMedx is "also reviewing, among other items, the accounting
treatment of certain distributor contracts."
On this news, the Company’s stock price fell from $14.47 to $8.75 (a
decline of $5.72) on January 20, 2018.
If you purchased or otherwise acquired MiMedx securities, have
information or would like to learn more about these claims, please
contact Thomas
W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, Toll-Free at
888-529-4787, by email at [email protected],
or by filling
out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with
respect to these matters without any cost to you.
