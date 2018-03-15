Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of MiMedx Group Inc. of Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 25, 2018

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:
To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired
securities of MiMedx Group Inc. ("MiMedx") (NASDAQ: MDXG)
between March 7, 2013 and February 21, 2018.
A securities class action lawsuit
has been commenced in the USDC for the Southern District of New York.
The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued
materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose
that: (i) MiMedx was engaged in a “channel-stuffing” scheme designed to
inappropriately recognize revenue that had not yet been realized; (ii)
the Company lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting;
and (iii) that as a result of the foregoing, MiMedx’s publicly
disseminated financial statements were materially false and misleading.
On February 20, 2018, MiMedx announced that it would postpone the
release of its financial results and Form 10-K filing for 2017. MiMedx
stated it had engaged “independent legal and accounting advisors to
conduct an internal investigation into current and prior-period matters
relating to the allegations regarding certain sales and distribution
practices at the Company.” Following this news, shares of MiMedx fell
from a close of $14.47 per share on February 16, 2018 to a close of
$8.75 on February 20, 2018.
If you suffered a loss in MiMedx you have until April
25, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead
plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that
you serve as a lead plaintiff.
