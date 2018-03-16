Log in
MiMedx Group Inc    MDXG

MIMEDX GROUP INC (MDXG)
    
 


MDXG The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving MiMedx Group Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 25, 2018

03/16/2018 | 05:06pm CET

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased MiMedx Group Inc. ("MiMedx") (NASDAQ: MDXG) securities between March 7, 2013 and February 19, 2018.

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/mimedx-group-inc?wire=2. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) MiMedx was engaged in a "channel-stuffing" scheme designed to inappropriately recognize revenue that had not yet been realized; (ii) the Company lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; and (iii) that as a result of the foregoing, MiMedx’s publicly disseminated financial statements were materially false and misleading. On February 20, 2018, MiMedx announced that it would postpone the release of its financial results and Form 10-K filing for the year ended December 31, 2017. MiMedx stated it had engaged “independent legal and accounting advisors to conduct an internal investigation into current and prior-period matters relating to the allegations regarding certain sales and distribution practices at the Company.” Following this news, shares of MiMedx fell from a close of $14.47 per share on February 16, 2018 to a close of $8.75 on February 20, 2018.

If you suffered a loss in MiMedx you have until April 25, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected], by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/mimedx-group-inc?wire=2.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 323 M
EBIT 2017 58,9 M
Net income 2017 38,3 M
Finance 2017 32,9 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 22,20
P/E ratio 2018 21,54
EV / Sales 2017 2,40x
EV / Sales 2018 2,00x
Capitalization 807 M
Chart MIMEDX GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
MiMedx Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MDXG | US6024961012 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MIMEDX GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,8 $
Spread / Average Target 130%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Parker H. Petit Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William Charles Taylor President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael J. Senken VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Frank Burrows Vice President-Clinical & Scientific Liaison
Thomas J. Koob Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIMEDX GROUP INC-42.35%818
MEDTRONIC PLC3.37%113 133
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL4.56%36 778
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS-3.94%23 535
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY22.63%21 613
HOYA CORPORATION-0.70%20 648
