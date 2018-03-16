MDXG The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving MiMedx Group Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 25, 2018

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has
been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern
District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased MiMedx Group
Inc. ("MiMedx") (NASDAQ: MDXG) securities between March
7, 2013 and February 19, 2018.
According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company
issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to
disclose that: (i) MiMedx was engaged in a "channel-stuffing" scheme
designed to inappropriately recognize revenue that had not yet been
realized; (ii) the Company lacked adequate internal controls over
financial reporting; and (iii) that as a result of the foregoing,
MiMedx’s publicly disseminated financial statements were materially
false and misleading. On February 20, 2018, MiMedx announced that it
would postpone the release of its financial results and Form 10-K filing
for the year ended December 31, 2017. MiMedx stated it had engaged
“independent legal and accounting advisors to conduct an internal
investigation into current and prior-period matters relating to the
allegations regarding certain sales and distribution practices at the
Company.” Following this news, shares of MiMedx fell from a close of
$14.47 per share on February 16, 2018 to a close of $8.75 on February
20, 2018.
