MIMEDX SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MiMedx Group Inc. - MDXG

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until April 25, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against MiMedx Group Inc. (NasdaqCM: MDXG), if they purchased the Company’s securities between the expanded period of March 7, 2013 and February 21, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Northern District of Georgia and Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of MiMedx and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-mdxg/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 25, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

MiMedx and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 20, 2018, MiMedx revealed it postponed its 2017 earnings report and “engaged independent legal and accounting advisors to conduct an internal investigation into current and prior-period matters relating to allegations regarding certain sales and distribution practices.” Then, on February 22, 2018, media reports revealed that MiMedx had “financial ties to more than 20 doctors” that it had not disclosed to the government, which MiMedx claimed was not required.

On this news, the price of MiMedx’s shares plummeted.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005736/en/