Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  MiMedx Group Inc    MDXG

MIMEDX GROUP INC (MDXG)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

MiMedx Group Inc : IMPORTANT DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against MiMedx Group Inc. And Reminds Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 06:34pm CET

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against MiMedx Group Inc. ("MiMedx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MDXG) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/Schall.jpg

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between March 7, 2013, and February 19, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 25, 2018, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss during the Class Period, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964 to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) MiMedx was engaged in a "channel-stuffing" scheme designed to inappropriately recognize revenue that had not yet been realized; (2) MiMedx lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; and (3) as a result, MiMedx's publicly disseminated financial statements were materially false and misleading. When the truth was revealed to the investing public, shares dropped, causing shareholders harm.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
Schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MIMEDX GROUP INC
06:34pMIMEDX GROUP INC : IMPORTANT DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces th..
AC
05:06pMDXG The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Invo..
BU
03/15MIMEDX GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/15MIMEDX : AmnioFix Injectable Granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy Desi..
AQ
03/15Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of MiMedx Group Inc. of Commenceme..
BU
03/14MIMEDX : FDA grants regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation to inject..
AQ
03/13MIMEDX GROUP INC : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Clas..
AC
03/13Brower Piven Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses in Excess of $100,000 fr..
BU
03/12THE KLEIN LAW FIRM : Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MiMedx Group In..
BU
03/11MIMEDX GROUP INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on Their ..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/15MiMedx sees Q1 sales above $92M; investors unmoved, shares down 4% 
03/13THE SPECULATIVE-TEAM : March 2018 Review 
03/12VALUATION DASHBOARD : Healthcare - Update 
03/09MiMedx AmnioFix designated for accelerated review in U.S. for knee osteoarthr.. 
02/27MiMedx denies claims in Bloomberg report; shares -1.6% 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 323 M
EBIT 2017 58,9 M
Net income 2017 38,3 M
Finance 2017 32,9 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 22,20
P/E ratio 2018 21,54
EV / Sales 2017 2,40x
EV / Sales 2018 2,00x
Capitalization 807 M
Chart MIMEDX GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
MiMedx Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MDXG | US6024961012 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MIMEDX GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,8 $
Spread / Average Target 130%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Parker H. Petit Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William Charles Taylor President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael J. Senken VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Frank Burrows Vice President-Clinical & Scientific Liaison
Thomas J. Koob Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIMEDX GROUP INC-42.35%818
MEDTRONIC PLC3.37%113 133
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL4.56%36 778
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS-3.94%23 535
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY22.63%21 613
HOYA CORPORATION-0.70%20 648
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.