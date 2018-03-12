Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  MiMedx Group Inc    MDXG

MIMEDX GROUP INC (MDXG)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

The Klein Law Firm : Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MiMedx Group Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 25, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 10:08pm CET

The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) who purchased shares between March 7, 2013 and February 19, 2018. The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) MiMedx was engaged in a "channel-stuffing" scheme designed to inappropriately recognize revenue that had not yet been realized; (ii) the Company lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; and (iii) that as a result of the foregoing, MiMedx’s publicly disseminated financial statements were materially false and misleading. On February 20, 2018, MiMedx announced that it would postpone the release of its financial results and Form 10-K filing for the year ended December 31, 2017. MiMedx stated it had engaged “independent legal and accounting advisors to conduct an internal investigation into current and prior-period matters relating to the allegations regarding certain sales and distribution practices at the Company.” Following this news, shares of MiMedx fell from a close of $14.47 per share on February 16, 2018 to a close of $8.75 on February 20, 2018.

Shareholders have until April 25, 2018 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/mimedx-group-inc.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MIMEDX GROUP INC
10:08pTHE KLEIN LAW FIRM : Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MiMedx Group In..
BU
03/11MIMEDX GROUP INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on Their ..
AC
03/10MIMEDX : Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That Class Actions Have Been Filed Aga..
AQ
03/09MIMEDX GROUP INC : IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the ..
AC
03/08MIMEDX GROUP Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Ex..
BU
03/08MDXG The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Inv..
BU
03/08MIMEDX GROUP INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their ..
AC
03/07MIMEDX GROUP INC : IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the ..
AC
03/06MIMEDX : Receives Notice of Filing Delinquency from NASDAQ
AQ
03/05Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of MiMedx Group Inc. of Commencem..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11:31aVALUATION DASHBOARD : Healthcare - Update 
03/09MiMedx AmnioFix designated for accelerated review in U.S. for knee osteoarthr.. 
02/27MiMedx denies claims in Bloomberg report; shares -1.6% 
02/26MiMedx Sinks After Conference Call, Marc Cohodes' Throwdown 
02/26Midday Gainers / Losers (2/26/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 323 M
EBIT 2017 58,9 M
Net income 2017 38,3 M
Finance 2017 32,9 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 22,66
P/E ratio 2018 21,99
EV / Sales 2017 2,45x
EV / Sales 2018 2,04x
Capitalization 824 M
Chart MIMEDX GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
MiMedx Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MDXG | US6024961012 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MIMEDX GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,8 $
Spread / Average Target 126%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Parker H. Petit Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William Charles Taylor President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael J. Senken VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Frank Burrows Vice President-Clinical & Scientific Liaison
Thomas J. Koob Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIMEDX GROUP INC-41.16%879
MEDTRONIC PLC2.97%112 699
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL6.57%37 210
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS-0.38%24 339
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY22.30%21 502
TERUMO CORP5.95%20 301
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.