Mineral Resources : Appointment of new Chief Financial Officer

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

1 August 2018

APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN, MRL, the Company) announces the appointment of Mark Wilson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company, effective from 27 August 2018.

Mr Wilson will be relocating to Perth from his current Sydney-based role with Laing O'Rourke, where he has been Finance Director for seven years. Mr Wilson is an experienced senior executive with a strong track record in development and implementation of business strategy, balance sheet management, organisational design, project management, and transaction execution. Mr Wilson began his professional career with Arthur Andersen in 1991 before spending more than a decade with Multiplex and Brookfield Multiplex, including leading Multiplex's listing on the ASX in 2003.

Effective immediately, MRL's long-serving CFO and Company Secretary, Mr Bruce Goulds, will take a leave of absence to focus on his recovery from health-related issues before formally retiring from the Company on 6 December 2018.

Mr Goulds was the Company's inaugural CFO and Company Secretary having played an instrumental role in listing MRL on the ASX in 2006. Since then, he has been an integral part of the senior leadership team that has delivered market-leading returns for MRL shareholders.

Mr Goulds will remain available to ensure a smooth transition of the CFO duties to Mr Wilson.

Mineral Resources Managing Director Mr Chris Ellison said:

"Bruce has been a key member of the Mineral Resources' leadership team as well as an exceptional friend and colleague since joining our Company in 2005. All of us here at MRL wish Bruce a speedy recovery over the coming months."

Mark Wilson is an able successor whose skills and experience will ensure a smooth transition in our CFO function."

Mr Simon Rushton will continue to act as MRL's Company Secretary.

