MINERVA SA    BEEF3

MINERVA SA (BEEF3)
08/08
7.21 BRL   --.--%
02:31aMINERVA : Material Fact – Athena Foods
02:31aMINERVA : Material Fact – Update Guidance
07/12MINERVA : Notice to the Market - Bonds Buyback and Cancellation
News 
official Publications

Minerva : Material Fact – Update Guidance

08/08/2018 | 02:31am CEST

MINERVA S.A.

Publicly-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 67.620.377/0001-14

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.344.022

MATERIAL FACT

Minerva S.A. ("Minerva" or "Company"), the South American leader in the export of fresh beef and cattle byproducts, which also operates a processed foods segment, in accordance with CVM Instruction 358, of January 3, 2002, as amended, and with CVM Instruction 480, of December 7, 2009, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general the following:

The Net Revenue estimate for 2018 has been updated. Such decision had as principle the exchange devaluation for real and Argentinian pesos in relation of the U.S. dollar. The estimate for 2018 fx rate which was R$3.40/US$ turns to R$3.70/US$ and for Argentinian pesos, which was ARS$19/US$, turns to ARS$27/US$. Thus, the Company's Net Revenue estimate for 2018 would be between R$15,0 billion and R$16,0 billion.

Revenue Estimates (January to December 2018)

R$ million

Minimum

Maximum

Estimated Net Revenue

15.000

16.000

We reiterate our commitment to transparence by following the best corporate governance practices, to always provide accurate information on the events related to our operations.

Disclaimer:

This material fact contains hypothetical data related to future projections of the Company's results. Such projections are based on reasonable assumptions and merely reflect the perception of the Company's management about the future of its business and the current, known reality of its operations, including, among other aspects: (i) the general and economic conditions in Brazil and in other countries relevant to the Company's operations; (ii) regulatory and sanitary conditions; (iii) the operational situation of the plants; and (iv) the prices of inputs and products in the markets where the Company operates. The Company's management has no control over all assumptions leading to the definition of the projections contained herein, consequently any changes in such factors may cause the actual results to differ from the projections presented. In view of that, the information contained herein must not be construed as a promise of the Company's future performance. Furthermore, in the event of significant change in such factors, the above projections may be revised, in which case new projections will be disclosed through Material Fact.

Barretos, August 07, 2018

Minerva S.A.

Eduardo Pirani Puzziello Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Minerva SA published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 00:31:03 UTC
