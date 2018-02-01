Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Minerva SA    BEEF3   BRBEEFACNOR6

MINERVA SA (BEEF3)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Minerva : Minutes of the Board of Directors‘ Meeting - CFO Election

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2018 | 10:15pm CET

Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting

1. Date, Time and Place: February 1st, 2018, at 11 am, at the Company's office located in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Rua Leopoldo Couto de Magalhães Júnior, No. 758, 8th floor, suite 82, postal code (CEP) 04542-000.

2. Presiding: Edivar Vilela de Queiroz - Chairman; Fernando Galletti de Queiroz - Secretary.

3. Call Notice: The call notice was waived in view of the attendance of the totality of the members of the Company's Board of Directors, pursuant to the Sole Paragraph of Article 15 of the Company's Bylaws.

4. Attendance: The totality of the members of the Company's Board of Directors, some of whom being personally present at the place of the meeting and some attending by conference call, pursuant to Paragraph 1st of Article 18 of the Company's Bylaws.

5. Agenda: The members of the Company's Board of Directors gathered to examine, discuss and vote on the election of the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

6. Resolutions: After discussing the matters of the agenda, the members of the Company's Board of Directors, without any restrictions or exceptions, unanimously resolved:

6.1. To approve the election of Mr. Eduardo de Toledo, Brazilian citizen, married, production engineer and economist bearer of the Identity Card (RG) 4.358.259-X (SSP/SP), enrolled with the CPF under no. 103.264.958-51, resident and domiciled in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Rua Gaivota, No. 202, apartment 61, Moema, postal code (CEP) 04522-030, as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, in substitution of Mr. Fernando Galletti de Queiroz, for a term of office commencing on March 1st, 2018 and ending on the date in which is held the Company's annual shareholders' meeting that will examine the Company's financial statements regarding the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2017. As indicated above, the substitution of the Chief Financial Officer is effective as of March 1st, 2018, in such a manner that Mr. Fernando Galletti de Queiroz, the Company's current Chief Financial Officer, shall continue to cumulate such position until February 28th, 2018.

6.1.1.The officer elected herein shall take office as the Company's Chief Financial Officer as from March 1st, 2018, by means of the execution the Term of Investiture in the Book of Minutes of Board of Officers' Meetings (Livro de Atas das Reuniões da Diretoria).

6.1.2. With due regard to item 6.1.1 above, the investiture and entrance into office of the Company's Chief Financial Officer elected herein is conditioned upon the effective presentation of the clearance certificate mentioned in Paragraph 4th of Article 147 of Law No. 6,404, from December 15th, 1976 and in Article 2nd of Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission's (CVM) Instruction No. 367/02.

6.1.3. Acknowledge that Mr. Fernando Galletti de Queiroz shall leave the position of Chief Financial Officer as of February 28th, 2018, as per item 6.1. above, but shall remain in its position as the Company's Chief Executive Officer, for which he was elected on the Company's Board of Directors' Meeting held on May 2nd, 2016.

7. Closure and Drawing up of the Minutes: There being no further matters to discuss, the Chairman offered the floor to anyone who intended to speak and, as nobody did, the meeting was adjourned for the time necessary to draw up these minutes, which were then read, approved and signed by all attending board members. Place and Date: São Paulo, February 1st, 2018. Presiding Board: (aa) Edivar Vilela de Queiroz - Chairman; Fernando Galletti de Queiroz - Secretary. Attending Members of the Board of Directors: (aa) Edivar Vilela de Queiroz, Antônio Vilela de Queiroz, Ibar Vilela de Queiroz, Alexandre Lahoz Mendonça de Barros, Gabriel Jaramillo Sanint, Sergio Carvalho Mandim Fonseca, Abdullah Ali Aldubaikhi, Salman Abdulrahman Binseaidan, Abdulaziz Saleh Al-Rebdi e José Luiz Rêgo Glaser.

Declaration: This is a free English translation of the original minutes drawn up in the Book of Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meetings of the Company.

To access the Minutes of The Board of Director's Meeting, click here.

Minerva SA published this content on 01 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2018 21:14:32 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MINERVA SA
10:15p MINERVA : Minutes of the Board of Directors‘ Meeting - CFO Election
09:55p MINERVA : Notice to the Market - CFO Election
01/29 MINERVA : Notice to the Market - Director Election
01/18 MINERVA : Notice to the Market - Director Resignation
01/18 MINERVA : Notice to the Market - Director Reseignation
01/16 MINERVA : Notice to the Market - CFO Resignation
2017 MINERVA : Material Fact – Notes 2028 Issuance
2017 MINERVA : Notice to the Market - Notes 2028 and Tender Ofter
2017 MINERVA : Notice to the Market - Notes 2028 and Tender Offer 2023
2017 MINERVA : Notice to the Market - Russia Temporarily Suspension
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Brace For The Russell Reconstitution
2017 Brazil top court ruling, beef ban
2017 JPMorgan sizes up global food sector
2017 Minerva S.A. (MRVSF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow
2017 JBS to sell beef operations in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay
Financials ( BRL)
Sales 2017 11 389 M
EBIT 2017 1 013 M
Net income 2017 139 M
Debt 2017 4 557 M
Yield 2017 1,03%
P/E ratio 2017 16,85
P/E ratio 2018 9,18
EV / Sales 2017 0,59x
EV / Sales 2018 0,50x
Capitalization 2 214 M
Chart MINERVA SA
Duration : Period :
Minerva SA Technical Analysis Chart | BEEF3 | BRBEEFACNOR6 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MINERVA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 15,2  BRL
Spread / Average Target 58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Galletti de Queiroz Chief Executive Officer
Edivar Vilela de Queiroz Chairman
Iain Anderson Mars Chief Operating Officer
Edison Ticle Melo e Souza Filho Financial Officer
Antônio Vilela de Queiroz Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINERVA SA-9.01%696
TYSON FOODS-2.69%27 960
HORMEL FOODS-4.64%18 181
WH GROUP LTD9.91%18 169
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%14 618
BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA-3.14%9 027
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.