MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC CO. LTD (MINT)
Minor International Public : Notification of additional shareholding in NH Hotel Group)

07/31/2018 | 03:47am CEST

-Translation-

July 31, 2018

Subject: Notification of additional shareholding in NH Hotel Group

To: The President The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Minor International Public Company Limited ('the Company', 'MINT') would like to inform that MHG Continental Holding (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., (MINT's subsidiary), has secured contractual right to purchase another 22,496,064 shares of NH Hotel Group S.A., a Madrid Stock Exchange-listed company, from Oceanwood Capital Management LLP at EUR 6.3 per shares or EUR 141.73 million (or approximately THB 5,354.17 million) with condition precedent that the transaction is subject to MINT shareholders' approval at the EGM to be held on August 9, 2018.

NH Hotel Group S.A.'s shareholding

Existing shareholding (as of 26 July 2018)

New shareholding

MINT's Group Companies

29.8% (116,945,043 shares)

35.6% (139,441,107 shares)

HNA Group

8.4%

8.4%

Hesperia Group

8.1%

8.1%

Oceanwood Capital Management LLP

5.7%

-

The remaining shareholders are holding not more than 3.0% of NH Hotel Group S.A.'s shares

48.0%

48.0%

Subject to the EGM Approval, after entering into the above transaction, MINT 's Group Companies will hold shares in NH Hotel Group S.A. equal to 35.6% of its total capital (the shareholding will increase to 44.0% upon the acquisition of another 8.4% from Tangla Spain, S.L.U. (HNA Group)), which will result in the number of shares under the Bid Transaction decreases from the previous disclosure.

Please be informed accordingly

Sincerely yours

- Signed - -------------------------------------

Mr. Emmanuel Jude Dillipraj Rajakarier Director

Disclaimer

Minor International pcl published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 01:46:03 UTC
