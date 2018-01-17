Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Minor International Public Co. Ltd    MINT   TH0128B10Z09

SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Minor International Public : Result of the proposal of the 2018 AGM's agenda, questions and Nominate Candidates for the Board of Director in advance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2018 | 07:09am CET

-Translation-

January 17, 2018

Subject:Result of the proposal of the 2018 AGM's agenda, questions and Nominate Candidates for the Board of Director in advance

To:

The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Minor International Public Company Limited ("the Company") has invited the Company's shareholders to propose the agenda for the 2018 Annual General Shareholder's Meeting, send questions and nominate qualified candidates for the Company's Board of Director in advance from November 15, 2017 to January 16, 2018.

The Company would like to inform that the proposal period was ended and there was no shareholder to propose the agenda for the 2018 Annual General Shareholder's Meeting, send questions and nominate a name of qualified candidate as the Company's director in advance.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely Yours,

-Signed -

Ms. Somsri Ruchdaponkul

VP of Corporate Finance and Corporate Secretary

Minor International pcl published this content on 17 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2018 06:09:07 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC
07:09a MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Result of the proposal of the 2018 AGM's agenda, qu..
01/12 MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Update the progress of the investment of Patara Fin..
01/09 MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Resignation of an Independent Director and Audit Co..
2017 AIR ARABIA : Minor Hotels plans new Sharjah resort
2017 MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Notification of new set up company, capital increas..
2017 MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Hotels to spread new brand
2017 MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Thai hotel group takes control of posh London eater..
2017 MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Notification of new set up company, capital increas..
2017 MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Hotels announces entrance to the UK with Corbin & K..
2017 MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Wolseley owner to unveil takeover by Thai-listed ho..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Minor International (MINOF) Investor Presentations - Slideshow
2017 Minor International (MINOF) Presents At Opportunity Day
Financials ( THB)
Sales 2017 56 720 M
EBIT 2017 7 111 M
Net income 2017 5 683 M
Debt 2017 42 496 M
Yield 2017 0,87%
P/E ratio 2017 34,94
P/E ratio 2018 29,68
EV / Sales 2017 4,33x
EV / Sales 2018 3,96x
Capitalization 203 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 47,6  THB
Spread / Average Target 8,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Ellwood Heinecke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuel Jude Dillipraj Rajakarier Chief Operating Officer & Director
Brian Delaney Chief Financial Officer
Steve Delano Herndon Chief Information Officer
Paul Charles Kenny Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC CO. LTD6 407
STARBUCKS CORPORATION5.17%85 937
COMPASS GROUP PLC-4.28%33 452
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC0.23%28 922
SODEXO-3.84%19 948
DARDEN RESTAURANTS2.08%12 122
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.