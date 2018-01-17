Minor International Public : Result of the proposal of the 2018 AGM's agenda, questions and Nominate Candidates for the Board of Director in advance

-Translation-

January 17, 2018

Subject:Result of the proposal of the 2018 AGM's agenda, questions and Nominate Candidates for the Board of Director in advance

To:

The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Minor International Public Company Limited ("the Company") has invited the Company's shareholders to propose the agenda for the 2018 Annual General Shareholder's Meeting, send questions and nominate qualified candidates for the Company's Board of Director in advance from November 15, 2017 to January 16, 2018.

The Company would like to inform that the proposal period was ended and there was no shareholder to propose the agenda for the 2018 Annual General Shareholder's Meeting, send questions and nominate a name of qualified candidate as the Company's director in advance.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely Yours,

-Signed -

Ms. Somsri Ruchdaponkul

VP of Corporate Finance and Corporate Secretary