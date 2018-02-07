Mirvac : MGR 1H18 Dividend Distribution (pdf | 193 kB)

Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

Entity name MIRVAC GROUP

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

MGR - STAPLED SECURITIES

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday February 6, 2018

Reason for the Update

Confirming actual distribution information.

Additional Information

The distribution per Stapled Security of 5.0 cents is a distribution from Mirvac Property Trust only. No dividend is being paid from Mirvac Limited.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.2 Registered Number Type other

1.1 Name of +Entity

MIRVAC GROUP

1.3 ASX issuer code

MGR

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement Confirming actual distribution information.

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Thursday December 14, 2017

1.5 Date of this announcement

Tuesday February 6, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

MGR

ASX +Security Description

STAPLED SECURITIES

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Sunday December 31, 2017

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday December 29, 2017

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday December 28, 2017

2A.6 Payment Date

Wednesday February 28, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount

per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this formEstimated or Actual?

Actual

AUD 0.05000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

No

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

Yes

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1a(i) Date that actual ordinary amount will be announced

Thursday February 8, 2018

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.05000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

No

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 0.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.00000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.05000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax

AUD 0.05000000

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 100.0000 %

3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).

The components of the distribution will be available at http://groupir.mirvac.com/page/My_Securities/Distributions on or around 28 February 2018 (before payment of the distribution).

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution The components of the distribution will be available at http://groupir.mirvac.com/page/My_Securities/Distributions in late August 2018.

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

The distribution per Stapled Security of 5.0 cents is a distribution from Mirvac Property Trust only. No dividend is being paid from Mirvac Limited.