Mirvac : MGR 1H18 Dividend Distribution (pdf | 193 kB)

Notification of dividend / distribution
Update Summary
Entity name MIRVAC GROUP
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
MGR - STAPLED SECURITIES
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday February 6, 2018
Reason for the Update
Confirming actual distribution information.
Additional Information
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.2 Registered Number Type other
1.1 Name of +Entity
MIRVAC GROUP
1.3 ASX issuer code
MGR
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
-
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
Confirming actual distribution information.
-
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
Thursday December 14, 2017
1.5 Date of this announcement
Tuesday February 6, 2018
1.6 ASX +Security Code
MGR
ASX +Security Description
STAPLED SECURITIES
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Sunday December 31, 2017
2A.4 +Record Date
Friday December 29, 2017
2A.5 Ex Date
Thursday December 28, 2017
2A.6 Payment Date
Wednesday February 28, 2018
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approvalCourt approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount
per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this formEstimated or Actual?
Actual
AUD 0.05000000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
No
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
Yes
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3A.1a(i) Date that actual ordinary amount will be announced
Thursday February 8, 2018
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 0.05000000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
No
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 0.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
AUD 0.00000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
AUD 0.05000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
AUD 0.00000000
Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax
AUD 0.05000000
Estimated or Actual?
Actual
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 100.0000 %
3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).
The components of the distribution will be available at http://groupir.mirvac.com/page/My_Securities/Distributions on or around 28 February 2018 (before payment of the distribution).
Part 5 - Further information
The distribution per Stapled Security of 5.0 cents is a distribution from Mirvac Property Trust only. No dividend is being paid from Mirvac Limited.