MISTRAS GROUP INC (MG)

MISTRAS GROUP INC (MG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/06 10:02:01 pm
20.79 USD   +1.56%
08/06MISTRAS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06Mistras Group Announces Second Quarter Results
GL
07/27MISTRAS : Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 R..
AQ
Mistras Group Inc : Mistras Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/07/2018 | 01:21pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 7, 2018 at 9:00:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-6CE4673F9B567

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
08/06Mistras beats by $0.04, beats on revenue 
07/18Cheap Stocks Moving In The Right Direction 
05/08Mistras Group's (MG) CEO Dennis Bertolotti on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call.. 
05/07MISTRAS Group misses by $0.02, beats on revenue 
04/02ASKELADDEN CAPITAL - Q1 2018 LETTER : 'The Asterisks' 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 735 M
EBIT 2018 39,1 M
Net income 2018 22,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 31,03
P/E ratio 2019 22,68
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,80x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,77x
Capitalization 589 M
Chart MISTRAS GROUP INC
Mistras Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MISTRAS GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 22,0 $
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis M. Bertolotti President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sotirios J. Vahaviolos Executive Chairman
Jonathan H. Wolk Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Edward J. Prajzner Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Michael J. Lange Vice Chairman & Executive VP-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MISTRAS GROUP INC-11.42%589
WORLDPAY INC7.04%26 157
CINTAS CORPORATION34.88%22 339
UNITED RENTALS-11.98%12 521
INTERTEK GROUP13.10%12 261
LG CORP--.--%11 568
