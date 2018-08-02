Log in
MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC (MAB)
08/01 05:35:22 pm
257.4 GBp   +1.66%
Mitchells & Butlers : Third Quarter Trading Update

08/02/2018 | 08:29am CEST

2 August 2018

Mitchells & Butlers plc

LEI no. 213800JHYNDNB1NS2W10

Third Quarter Trading Update

Trading statement covering the 43 weeks ended 28 July 2018.

Operating performance

Like-for-like sales for the 11 week period grew by 0.9% with very strong performances in our wet-led estate being offset against more challenging conditions in food-led businesses, reflecting the impact of the World Cup and sustained sunny weather. The overall performance therefore reflects the relative positioning of our estate across these two main offers.

Total sales have increased by 0.4% in the year-to-date.

Like-for-like trading performance since the last update is set out below.

Like-for-like sales

32 weeks to

12 May 2018

11 weeks to

28 July 2018

43 weeks to

28 July 2018

Total

1.4%

0.9%

1.3%

Food

1.0%

(1.8%)

0.3%

Drink

1.9%

3.9%

2.5%

Cost headwinds remain largely unchanged and, as previously advised, are expected to lead to margins being lower than last year.

Investments

We have opened 5 new sites and completed 228 conversions and remodels in the financial year to date.

Phil Urban, Chief Executive, commented:

'Sales performance since the half year was impacted by England's prolonged success in the World Cup and the sustained hot weather. Trading was polarised across the Company, with the wet-led part of the business delivering very strong growth, but some of the more food-led formats, particularly the carvery businesses, were negatively impacted. However, we have been encouraged to see sales recover now that the World Cup has finished and as we continue on our longer-term journey.

We remain confident of delivering a full year performance in line with the Board's expectations. The second wave of transformation activity is beginning to bear fruit and momentum behind this programme of work continues to grow.'

For further information, please contact:

Tim Jones - Finance Director

+44 (0)121 498 6112

Amy de Marsac - Investor Relations

+44 (0)121 498 6514

James Murgatroyd (Finsbury)

+44 (0)20 7251 3801

Notes for editors:

-

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs. Its strong portfolio of brands and formats includes Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's and Ember Inns. In addition, it operates Innkeeper's Lodge hotels in the UK and Alex restaurants and bars in Germany. Further details are available at www.mbplc.comand supporting photography can be downloaded at www.mbplc.com/imagelibrary.

Disclaimer

Mitchells & Butlers plc published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 06:28:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 2 163 M
EBIT 2018 301 M
Net income 2018 140 M
Debt 2018 1 725 M
Yield 2018 0,97%
P/E ratio 2018 7,74
P/E ratio 2019 7,49
EV / Sales 2018 1,30x
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
Capitalization 1 084 M
Chart MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Mitchells & Butlers plc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2,56  GBP
Spread / Average Target -0,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phil Urban Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Lewis Ivell Non-Executive Chairman
Tim C. Jones Finance Director & Executive Director
Ronald Alexander Robson Deputy Chairman
Edward Irwin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC-9.08%1 421
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-9.58%71 622
COMPASS GROUP PLC1.72%33 801
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC7.40%29 772
SODEXO-15.84%16 717
DARDEN RESTAURANTS10.95%13 147
