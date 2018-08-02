Log in
MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC
Mitchells & Butlers : food sales drop, offsetting drinks demand during World Cup

08/02/2018

(Reuters) - Mitchells & Butlers Plc's quarterly comparable sales growth came in just under 1 percent, as its food sales dropped due to Britons favouring its pubs during the football World Cup over its restaurants.

Comparable food sales fell 1.8 percent in the 11 weeks ended July 28, the company said on Thursday, while sustained sunny weather also helped drinks sales grow 3.9 percent.

The company, which operates over 1,800 pubs, bars and restaurants and owns brands such as All Bar One, Harvester and Toby Carvery, said higher overall costs would likely dent margins more than the previous year.

Mitchells & Butlers has been struggling with cost pressures and warned in May as wage inflation and increased food and drink costs drag margins.

"We have been encouraged to see sales recover now that the World Cup has finished", Chief Executive Phil Urban said on Thursday.

The company, which reiterated its full-year outlook, said year-to-date sales were up 0.4 percent.

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 2 163 M
EBIT 2018 301 M
Net income 2018 140 M
Debt 2018 1 725 M
Yield 2018 0,97%
P/E ratio 2018 7,74
P/E ratio 2019 7,49
EV / Sales 2018 1,30x
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
Capitalization 1 084 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2,56  GBP
Spread / Average Target -0,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phil Urban Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Lewis Ivell Non-Executive Chairman
Tim C. Jones Finance Director & Executive Director
Ronald Alexander Robson Deputy Chairman
Edward Irwin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC-9.08%1 421
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-9.58%71 622
COMPASS GROUP PLC1.72%33 801
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC7.40%29 772
SODEXO-15.84%16 717
DARDEN RESTAURANTS10.95%13 147
