Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/24 04:36:25 pm
276 GBp   -1.08%
05:13pMITON GLOBAL OP : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
07/16MITON GLOBAL OP : Annual Financial Report
PR
07/02MITON GLOBAL OP : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
Miton Global Opportunities : Blocklisting - Interim Review

07/24/2018 | 05:13pm CEST

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 24 July 2018  

Name of applicant: Miton Global Opportunities plc
LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
Name of scheme: General
Period of return: From: 21 January 2018 To: 21 July 2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 752,998
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 325,000
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 427,998

   

Name of contact: Kerstin Rucht
Telephone number of contact: 020 3709 8734

© PRNewswire 2018
