Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi Electric Corporation    6503   JP3902400005

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION (6503)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mitsubishi Electric : Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 06:26am CEST

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today its consolidated financial results for the first quarter, ended June 30, 2018, of the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 (fiscal 2019).

The full document on Mitsubishi Electric’s financial results can be viewed at the following link:
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news

 

Consolidated Financial Results

Net sales:     1,050.9       billion yen       (2% increase from the same quarter last year)
Operating income: 61.5 billion yen (18% decrease from the same quarter last year)
Income before income taxes: 68.7 billion yen (15% decrease from the same quarter last year)
Net income attributable to Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders: 47.5 billion yen (17% decrease from the same quarter last year)
 

The global economy in the first quarter, from April through June 2018, of fiscal 2019 saw a slight slowdown in China, a buoyant expansion in the U.S. and gradual trends of recovery in Japan and Europe. In addition, the yen appreciated against the U.S. dollar and weakened against the euro compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Under these circumstances, consolidated net sales in the first quarter increased by 2% compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year to 1,050.9 billion yen with increased sales in the Industrial Automation Systems, Electronic Devices and Home Appliances segments. Consolidated operating income decreased by 18% compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year to 61.5 billion yen, due to decreased profits in all segments.

Income before income taxes decreased by 15% compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year to 68.7 billion yen.

Net income attributable to Mitsubishi Electric Corporation stockholders decreased by 17% compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year to 47.5 billion yen.

Forecast for Fiscal 2019
The current consolidated earnings forecast for fiscal 2019, ending March 31, 2019, is unchanged from the announcement on April 27, 2018 as stated below.

 

Current consolidated forecast for fiscal 2019

Net sales     4,500.0       billion yen       (1% increase from fiscal 2018)
Operating income 315.0 billion yen (4% decrease from fiscal 2018)
Income before income taxes 345.0 billion yen (2% decrease from fiscal 2018)
Net income attributable to Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders 245.0 billion yen (4% decrease from fiscal 2018)
 
 
Note: The results forecast above is based on assumptions deemed reasonable by the Company at the present time, and actual results may differ significantly from forecasts. Please refer to the cautionary statement in the full document.
 

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
With nearly 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Embracing the spirit of its corporate statement, Changes for the Better, and its environmental statement, Eco Changes, Mitsubishi Electric endeavors to be a global, leading green company, enriching society with technology. The company recorded consolidated group sales of 4,444.4 billion yen (in accordance with IFRS; US$ 41.9 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. For more information visit:
www.MitsubishiElectric.com
*At an exchange rate of 106 yen to the US dollar, the rate given by the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2018


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
06:26aMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the First Qua..
BU
07/12MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Support Relief Efforts Following Severe Rainstorms in W..
BU
07/12MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Supply Terminal Doppler Lidar to Météo-France for Enhan..
BU
07/10MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION : Named to FTSE4Good Index Series
BU
07/06MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Announces Strategic Partnership with ITEI
BU
06/29MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Issues Environmental Report 2018
BU
06/28MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION : Press Release
CO
06/07MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Unveils Compact, Flexible and Highly Efficient Optical Mod..
BU
06/07MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Unveils Compact, Flexible and Highly Efficient Optical Mod..
PU
06/01MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Signs UN Global Compact
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/06Mitsubishi Electric announces strategic partnership with ITEI 
04/27Mitsubishi Electric reports FY results 
04/27Tracking Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management Portfolio - Q1 2018 Update 
03/26Mitsubishi Electric announces dividend policy for the Fiscal 2018 
02/21Mitsubishi Electric appoints new President & CEO, Chairman 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 4 570 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 267 B
Finance 2019 484 B
Yield 2019 2,38%
P/E ratio 2019 12,42
P/E ratio 2020 11,49
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
Capitalization 3 330 B
Chart MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 2 021  JPY
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takeshi Sugiyama President & Chief Executive Officer
Masaki Sakuyama Chairman
Akihiro Matsuyama Director, Head-Finance & Accounting
Kenji Kondo Head-Information Technology & Development
Hiroki Yoshimatsu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION-18.92%29 989
3M COMPANY-11.65%123 464
SIEMENS3.99%119 298
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL3.90%118 851
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-25.16%114 212
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED8.42%48 738
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.