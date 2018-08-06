Mitsubishi Electric : to Acquire ASTES4 SA in Switzerland

Will strengthen global sheet metal laser processing machine business

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced the acquisition of ASTES4 SA (ASTES4), a company based in Switzerland that is engaged in development, production and sales of patented automated sorting solutions for sheet metal laser processing machines, on August 3. With ASTES4 as a wholly owned subsidiary, Mitsubishi Electric will offer integrated solutions to the global market with ASTES4’s automated sorting systems embedded into Mitsubishi Electric’s high value-added sheet metal laser processing machines. The company aims to further expand its worldwide business through this acquisition.

Mitsubishi Electric’s sheet metal laser processing machine business is developing globally in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, Southeast Asia and India. The lack of human resources in production facilities and the ability of fiber lasers to produce higher volumes generally escalate the demand for a significant increase in productivity by automating sheet metal laser processing, including pre- and post-processing. Sheet metal laser processing involves loading the material, laser cutting, unloading cut materials as well as removing and sorting cut parts from the frame. Lately, worldwide demand for such sorting solutions is on the rise.

ASTES4 provides flexible automated sorting solutions for the loading, unloading and specially sorting of various materials using its own patented technology with superior system engineering capabilities that can integrate the entire automation system.

By acquiring ASTES4, Mitsubishi Electric will further strengthen its lineup of automation systems together with sorting solutions for sheet metal laser processing machines to provide its valued customers with integrated solutions that require less manual loading, unloading and sorting to realize higher productivity and efficiency.

