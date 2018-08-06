Mitsubishi Electric : to Acquire ASTES4 SA in Switzerland

Mitsubishi
Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced the acquisition of
ASTES4 SA (ASTES4), a company based in Switzerland that is engaged in
development, production and sales of patented automated sorting
solutions for sheet metal laser processing machines, on August 3. With
ASTES4 as a wholly owned subsidiary, Mitsubishi Electric will offer
integrated solutions to the global market with ASTES4’s automated
sorting systems embedded into Mitsubishi Electric’s high value-added
sheet metal laser processing machines. The company aims to further
expand its worldwide business through this acquisition.
Mitsubishi Electric’s sheet metal laser processing machine business is
developing globally in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, Southeast
Asia and India. The lack of human resources in production facilities and
the ability of fiber lasers to produce higher volumes generally escalate
the demand for a significant increase in productivity by automating
sheet metal laser processing, including pre- and post-processing. Sheet
metal laser processing involves loading the material, laser cutting,
unloading cut materials as well as removing and sorting cut parts from
the frame. Lately, worldwide demand for such sorting solutions is on the
rise.
ASTES4 provides flexible automated sorting solutions for the loading,
unloading and specially sorting of various materials using its own
patented technology with superior system engineering capabilities that
can integrate the entire automation system.
By acquiring ASTES4, Mitsubishi Electric will further strengthen its
lineup of automation systems together with sorting solutions for sheet
metal laser processing machines to provide its valued customers with
integrated solutions that require less manual loading, unloading and
sorting to realize higher productivity and efficiency.
