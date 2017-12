Financials ( JPY) Sales 2018 4 424 B EBIT 2018 - Net income 2018 259 B Finance 2018 426 B Yield 2018 1,69% P/E ratio 2018 15,79 P/E ratio 2019 14,97 EV / Sales 2018 0,83x EV / Sales 2019 0,77x Capitalization 4 091 B Chart MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 20 Average target price 2 197 JPY Spread / Average Target 15% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Masaki Sakuyama President & Director Kenichiro Yamanishi Chairman Akihiro Matsuyama Director, Head-Finance & Accounting Kenji Kondo Head-Information Technology & Development Hiroki Yoshimatsu Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION 17.45% 36 103 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -44.62% 151 761 3M 31.45% 139 807 SIEMENS 0.56% 118 401 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL 32.49% 116 163 ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. 36.48% 57 259