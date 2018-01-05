Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd    7011   JP3900000005

SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : MHPS President Ando delivers New Year Message to Employees for 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/05/2018 | 03:44am CET

No. 115

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN (January 5, 2018) - The following is a summary of the main points of President and CEO Kenji Ando's remarks to employees of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) on starting out the new year of 2018.

'2018 is a year of great importance for MHPS, as this spring we will complete our 2015 Medium-Term Business Plan and launch our new 2018 Business Plan. Meanwhile, all around the world we are witnessing a rapid shift away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energies. As a result, today we continue to face a challenging market environment characterized by limited demand for new thermal power plants.

Given these circumstances, in order to wield competitive strength in the thermal power systems business, we must respond swiftly to diversifying customer needs and take bold and aggressive initiatives to provide solutions that make optimal use of ICT and AI. To do so, it's imperative for us to strive for a lean corporate structure by promoting PMI(Note) and business operations with a greater focus on speed.

Going forward, although demand for new installations will center primarily on renewable energies, a great many thermal power plants are already in operation, and these will require regular maintenance. By applying ICT, AI and other technologies to our current customer sites and providing them with ever-faster and more efficient servicing operations, we can expand our business scope. In addition, in order to go beyond merely supplying individual products as in the past, and to strengthen our ability to provide solutions capable of supporting customers' broad business needs, starting this year we will be establishing a new Power & Energy Solution Business Headquarters. Under our new 2018 Medium-Term Business Plan commencing this spring, we will make servicing operations and our solutions business our two growth engines.

In order for MHPS to be the business partner of choice for customers, I ask that you all make full use of technologies and ideas gleaned worldwide, and apply your individual knowledge and capabilities to the fullest degree. By breaking out of our mold, let's work together to make 2018 a year of decisive change for MHPS-and a year that will mark the start of a robust recovery.'

  • PMI:post-merger integration

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2018 02:44:07 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIE
03:44a MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHPS President Ando delivers New Year Message to E..
03:09a MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHI Completes Investment into France's Framatome (..
03:09a MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : President's 2018 New Year Message
2017 Mitsubishi says on track to deliver long-delayed jets by 2020
2017 In Pakistan, questions raised over GE's flagship power turbines
2017 In Pakistan, questions raised over GE's flagship power turbines
2017 [MITSUBISHI AIRCRAFT CORPORATION] MI : Organizational Changes
2017 MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHI to License CO2 Capture Technology to Major Rus..
2017 MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Successful Launch, H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 37 Enc..
2017 ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF completes 75.5 percent acquisition of Areva NP - sta..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 MITSUBISHI HEAVY IND NEW 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
2017 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries reports 1H results
2017 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries reports Q1 results
2017 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries reports FY results
2017 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 4 061 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 85 447 M
Debt 2018 661 B
Yield 2018 2,89%
P/E ratio 2018 16,58
P/E ratio 2019 13,33
EV / Sales 2018 0,51x
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
Capitalization 1 420 B
Chart MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIE
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Heavy Industrie Technical Analysis Chart | 7011 | JP3900000005 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 4 590  JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shunichi Miyanaga President, CEO & Representative Director
Hideaki Omiya Chairman
Masanori Koguchi CFO & Representative Director
Michisuke Nayama Director & Chief Technology Officer
Christina Ahmadjian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD1.20%12 617
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY4.01%157 398
3M0.11%140 343
SIEMENS0.28%119 118
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL0.23%116 329
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-0.95%56 858
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.