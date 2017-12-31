Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd    7011   JP3900000005

SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Mitsubishi says on track to deliver long-delayed jets by 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2017 | 04:16pm CET
Visitor is seen at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' booth during the MAST show in Chiba

Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (>> Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd) is on track to deliver its repeatedly delayed commercial jet by mid-2020, the head of its aircraft unit said, despite a risk of an order cancellation.

Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (>> Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd) is on track to deliver its repeatedly delayed commercial jet by mid-2020, the head of its aircraft unit said, despite a risk of an order cancellation.

The Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ) aircraft has been delayed five times from an original delivery target of 2013, leading to spiraling costs. News this month that an order for the aircraft from Eastern Air Lines was "likely to be lost" has spurred more questions about the outlook of the project.

"We are proceeding pretty much in line with plans," said Hisakazu Mizutani, president of Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp, referring to the mid-2020 deadline. "We can just about make it."

He was speaking to reporters in Nagoya on Dec. 8, on the condition that his comments not be published until Jan 1.

Mizutani said the planemaker was at risk of losing Eastern Air Lines' order for 20 MRJ aircraft with an option for 20 more, but that it was "continuing conversations" with the airline.

Mitsubishi Aircraft said the order has not yet been canceled.

Overall, the Mitsubishi unit has orders for 233 of the 90-seat aircraft, the company has said previously, and aims to sell more than 1,000 of the planes over two decades.

Buyers such as ANA Holdings (>> ANA Holdings Inc) have said they have no plans to cancel orders despite the delays.

Mitsubishi Aircraft is majority owned by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, with Toyota Motor Corp (>> Toyota Motor Corp) and Mitsubishi Corp (>> Mitsubishi Corp) also holding stakes.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Ritsuko Ando and Himani Sarkar)

By Maki Shiraki

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIE
04:16p Mitsubishi says on track to deliver long-delayed jets by 2020
12/28 In Pakistan, questions raised over GE's flagship power turbines
12/28 In Pakistan, questions raised over GE's flagship power turbines
12/27 [MITSUBISHI AIRCRAFT CORPORATION] MI : Organizational Changes
12/26 MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHI to License CO2 Capture Technology to Major Rus..
12/23 MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Successful Launch, H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 37 Enc..
12/23 ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF completes 75.5 percent acquisition of Areva NP - sta..
12/22 MHI : Basic Agreement Reached with JTEKT toward Tie-up in Machine Tool Business
12/22 MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Basic Agreement reached with JTEKT toward Tie-up i..
12/22 MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : The 20th Session of the CSR Committee
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/31 MITSUBISHI HEAVY IND NEW 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
10/31 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries reports 1H results
10/24 MHI Vestas to test 9.5 MW turbine at Clemson test center
10/23 WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Earnings Season Kicks Into High Gear
10/23 Boeing seeks savings for 787 wings
Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 4 069 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 86 903 M
Debt 2018 661 B
Yield 2018 2,89%
P/E ratio 2018 16,35
P/E ratio 2019 13,33
EV / Sales 2018 0,51x
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
Capitalization 1 420 B
Chart MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIE
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Heavy Industrie Technical Analysis Chart | 7011 | JP3900000005 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 4 590  JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shunichi Miyanaga President, CEO & Representative Director
Hideaki Omiya Chairman
Masanori Koguchi CFO & Representative Director
Michisuke Nayama Director & Chief Technology Officer
Christina Ahmadjian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD686.92%12 602
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-45.06%150 547
3M32.00%140 397
SIEMENS-0.56%118 527
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL33.04%116 647
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.36.13%57 115
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.