MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
MITSUBISHI MOTORS : Alessandro Dambrosio joins Mitsubishi Motors

07/25/2018 | 07:38am CEST

Tokyo, July 25, 2018 - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) today announced that Alessandro Dambrosio is to join MMC as Executive Design Director of Advanced Design. He will lead teams at three design studios - Okazaki, Tokyo in Japan, and Frankfurt in Germany. He will report directly to Tsunehiro Kunimoto, Corporate Vice President of Design Devision.

'Alessandro is a very experienced and skilled designer with a long career at leading car companies,' said Kunimoto. 'I look forward to him inspiring our teams to shape the next generation of Mitsubishi Design and contributing to rebuild and enhance the Mitsubishi Motors Brand as we aiming for global growth.

'Alessandro is joining at an exciting time when we are working on concepts for the future of Mitsubishi Motors styling. With his passion and well-developed understanding of brand values, he will be an extremely valuable addition to our design team.'

Dambrosio, from Milan, started his career at Fiat, in Centro Stile Lancia, and he spent almost eight years at Alfa Romeo as Chief Designer. He was subsequently head of Maserati Design before joining the Volkswagen Group as head of the Audi Concept Design Studio in Munich.

He will join Mitsubishi Motors in October.

About MITSUBISHI MOTORS

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV - the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 - a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200 and OUTLANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2017 was 1,101,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2017 was 2.19 trillion yen.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 05:37:06 UTC
