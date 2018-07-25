MITSUBISHI MOTORS : Alessandro Dambrosio joins Mitsubishi Motors

Tokyo, July 25, 2018 - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) today announced that Alessandro Dambrosio is to join MMC as Executive Design Director of Advanced Design. He will lead teams at three design studios - Okazaki, Tokyo in Japan, and Frankfurt in Germany. He will report directly to Tsunehiro Kunimoto, Corporate Vice President of Design Devision.

'Alessandro is a very experienced and skilled designer with a long career at leading car companies,' said Kunimoto. 'I look forward to him inspiring our teams to shape the next generation of Mitsubishi Design and contributing to rebuild and enhance the Mitsubishi Motors Brand as we aiming for global growth.

'Alessandro is joining at an exciting time when we are working on concepts for the future of Mitsubishi Motors styling. With his passion and well-developed understanding of brand values, he will be an extremely valuable addition to our design team.'

Dambrosio, from Milan, started his career at Fiat, in Centro Stile Lancia, and he spent almost eight years at Alfa Romeo as Chief Designer. He was subsequently head of Maserati Design before joining the Volkswagen Group as head of the Audi Concept Design Studio in Munich.

He will join Mitsubishi Motors in October.

