MITSUBISHI MOTORS : RENAULT-NISSAN-MITSUBISHI SENIOR MANAGEMENT CHANGES

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
RENAULT-NISSAN-MITSUBISHI SENIOR MANAGEMENT CHANGES

07/27/2018

Effective August 1, 2018, Marie-Francoise Damesin will retire from her Human Resources leadership positions both at the Alliance and at Groupe Renault.

As regards to her HR position at the Alliance, Arun Bajaj is appointed Alliance SVP, Human Resources. He maintains his current responsibilities as Alliance Talent management and Nissan Human Resources. He will report to Carlos Ghosn.

As for her HR position at Groupe Renault, Francois Roger, who joined the company on June 1, 2018 as Deputy Director Human Resources for Groupe Renault, will be appointed Human Resources SVP, Groupe Renault. He will report to Thierry Bollore, Groupe Renault COO and he will join the Renault Management Committee.

Since 2014, as Alliance EVP for Human Resources, she participated in the development of the Alliance and its 450,000 employees through the establishment of the converged Human Resources function, the exchange of best practices, the increase of synergies and the development of talent management and diversity. During Marie Francoise Damesin's eight year tenure as head of Human Resources at Groupe Renault, she contributed to the HR strategy to develop a culture of innovation and engagement for the workforce. She put in place significant social agreements in various countries, including Cap2020 in France. In 2017, she received the Chief Human Resources Officer of the year award.

'I would like to thank Marie-Francoise Damesin for her contribution to Groupe Renault and the Alliance by supporting the sustainable performance of the companies and its 450,000 employees. Her full engagement, her loyalty and her drive have been key assets for the development of the Alliance member companies,' said Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi.

Marie-Francoise Damesin

On April 1, 2014, Marie-Francoise Damesin, in addition of her responsibilities as EVP, Human Resources for Groupe Renault was appointed Alliance Executive Vice President for Human Resources reporting to C Ghosn . In this role, she was responsible for creating HR as a converged function, implementing common HR processes, finding additional synergies, exchanging on best practices and developing talent and diversity throughout the Alliance.

She began her career in 1979 as an in-house consultant at Compagnie des Wagons Lits & du Tourisme (CIWLT). In March 1984, she joined Renault SAS and held various management positions in the Organization, Marketing and Sales and Human Resources departments before joining Nissan Europe in 2001 as Vice President, Human Resources and General Affairs for the Europe Region. She was a member of Nissan Europe's Management Committee.

In November 2005, Marie-Francoise Damesin returned to Renault as Senior Vice President in charge of Communications for Renault. In November, 2010, she was appointed Groupe Renault Human Resources, Senior Vice President. She has been a member of the Renault management committee since 2005.In April 2011, Marie-Francoise Damesin joined the Executive Committee as Executive Vice President of Human Resources.

Marie-Francoise Damesin holds a MBA from ESSEC business school in France and a post-graduate degree from Paris-Dauphine University.

Arun Bajaj

Arun Bajaj was appointed Senior Vice President, Nissan Global Human Resources and Alliance Senior Vice President, Alliance Talent Management in 2015. In this role, he is responsible for ensuring that the Alliance identifies, attracts, develops and retains top leadership talent to drive business results both today and into the future. His team does this by implementing a full complement of talent management strategies across the Alliance member companies.

In 2003, Arun Bajaj was named General Counsel of Nissan Canada, Inc. and, in 2006, HR Director of Nissan North America, Inc. In 2008, he joined Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan) as General Manager, HR General Overseas Markets and, in 2010, as General Manager, Asia HR. In 2011, he was appointed Division General Manager, Global Talent Management, Asia HR and Infiniti HR. In 2014, he was named Corporate Vice President, Nissan Global Human Resources.

He began his career in 1995 as Legal Counsel at Ford Credit Canada, Limited and in 1999 was promoted to Legal Counsel of Ford of Canada.

Arun Bajaj holds a bachelor of Laws (LL.B) and a bachelor of Civil Law (B.C.L.) from McGill University in Canada. A native of Canada, Mr. Bajaj is based in Yokohama, Japan.

Francois Roger

Francois Roger joined Renault on June 1st, 2018 as Deputy to EVP, Human Resources Groupe Renault.

He spent his first years as a consultant in Total Rewards and Human Resources Management in Hay Management, now Korn Ferry Hay. Mr. Roger joined SC Johnson in 2000, as an international Compensation and Benefits Director and then held various International HR positions there. He joined Novartis in 2005 as Europe Head of HR for the animal health division. He has spent 9 years in General Electric Healthcare as a VP HR between 2008 and 2016. He supported various businesses and geographies. Lately, he was VP global Talent for BIC in Shelton, CT, USA where he supported all talent initiatives, talent acquisition, learning and development across the globe.

Francois Roger is graduated from Ecole de Management de Lyon (ESC Lyon) in 1995 in Finance and Human Resources.

About Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi:

Groupe Renault, Nissan Motor Company and Mitsubishi Motors represent the world's largest automotive alliance. It is the longest-lasting and most productive cross-cultural partnership in the auto industry. Together, the partners sold more than 10.6 million vehicles in nearly 200 countries in 2017. The member companies are focused on collaboration and maximizing synergies to boost competitiveness. They have strategic collaborations with other automotive groups, including Germany's Daimler and China's Dongfeng. This strategic alliance is the industry leader in zero-emission vehicles and is developing the latest advanced technologies, with plans to offer autonomous drive, connectivity features and services on a wide range of affordable vehicles.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 02:11:05 UTC
