MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (7211)

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (7211)
  Report  
News 
News Summary

Mitsubishi Motors : Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for June 2018 and First Half of Calendar 2018

07/27/2018 | 06:42am CEST

* Includes imports to Japan

* Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

[ Summary : June 2018 ]

June 2018･･･Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since February, 2018( 119.8% year-on-year ) June 2018･･･Seventh consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since November, 2017( 125.4% year-on-year ) June 2018･･･Thirteenth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May, 2017( 122.6% year-on-year ) June 2018･･･Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since January, 2018( 112.4% year-on-year ) June 2018･･･Seventh consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since November, 2017( 137.1% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

  • Asia
  • ( 59,463 units :
  • 124.0% year-on-year )
  • Asia
  • ( 2,209 units :
  • 133.2% year-on-year )
  • North America
  • ( 13,224 units :
  • 138.0% year-on-year )
  • Europe
  • ( 12,253 units :
  • 143.4% year-on-year )

[ Summary : First half of calender year 2018 (January 2018 - June 2018) ]

First half of calender year 2018 ･･･First year-on-year increase in four years since first half of calender year 2014( 116.1% year-on-year ) First half of calender year 2018･･･First consecutive year-on-year increase since first half of calender year 2017( 131.2% year-on-year ) First half of calender year 2018･･･First consecutive year-on-year increase since first half of calender year 2017( 123.8% year-on-year ) First half of calender year 2018･･･First consecutive year-on-year increase since first half of calender year 2017( 116.2% year-on-year ) First half of calender year 2018･･･First year-on-year increase in two years since first half of calender year 2016( 133.6% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

  • Asia
  • ( 371,690 units
  • 130.5% year-on-year )
  • Asia
  • ( 7,642 units :
  • 167.6% year-on-year )
  • North America
  • ( 75,193 units :
  • 154.0% year-on-year )
  • Europe
  • ( 74,019 units :
  • 149.1% year-on-year )

About MITSUBISHI MOTORS

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV - the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 - a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200 and OUTLANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2017 was 1,101,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2017 was 2.19 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 04:41:04 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 432 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 115 B
Finance 2019 467 B
Yield 2019 2,33%
P/E ratio 2019 11,58
P/E ratio 2020 10,12
EV / Sales 2019 0,36x
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
Capitalization 1 331 B
Chart MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 983  JPY
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Osamu Masuko President, CEO & Representative Director
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Chairman
Trevor Mann Chief Operating Officer
Masao Kuruma Chief Information Officer
Harumi Sakamoto Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION3.88%12 012
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP1.15%215 676
VOLKSWAGEN-8.86%87 284
DAIMLER-15.95%74 297
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-3.96%62 229
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-10.34%55 637
