Mitsubishi Motors : Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for June 2018 and First Half of Calendar 2018

* Includes imports to Japan

* Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

[ Summary : June 2018 ]

June 2018･･･Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since February, 2018( 119.8% year-on-year ) June 2018･･･Seventh consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since November, 2017( 125.4% year-on-year ) June 2018･･･Thirteenth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May, 2017( 122.6% year-on-year ) June 2018･･･Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since January, 2018( 112.4% year-on-year ) June 2018･･･Seventh consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since November, 2017( 137.1% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

Asia

( 59,463 units :

124.0% year-on-year )

Asia

( 2,209 units :

133.2% year-on-year )

North America

( 13,224 units :

138.0% year-on-year )

Europe

( 12,253 units :

143.4% year-on-year )

[ Summary : First half of calender year 2018 (January 2018 - June 2018) ]

First half of calender year 2018 ･･･First year-on-year increase in four years since first half of calender year 2014( 116.1% year-on-year ) First half of calender year 2018･･･First consecutive year-on-year increase since first half of calender year 2017( 131.2% year-on-year ) First half of calender year 2018･･･First consecutive year-on-year increase since first half of calender year 2017( 123.8% year-on-year ) First half of calender year 2018･･･First consecutive year-on-year increase since first half of calender year 2017( 116.2% year-on-year ) First half of calender year 2018･･･First year-on-year increase in two years since first half of calender year 2016( 133.6% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

Asia

( 371,690 units

130.5% year-on-year )

Asia

( 7,642 units :

167.6% year-on-year )

North America

( 75,193 units :

154.0% year-on-year )

Europe

( 74,019 units :

149.1% year-on-year )

