News

Mitsubishi Motors : opens new training center in Vietnam

08/03/2018 | 09:06am CEST

Binh Duong, Vietnam - August 3, 2018: Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) announced today that it has taken a further step to improve customer service and satisfaction with the opening of a new training center in Vietnam.

The new facility was officially opened at Mitsubishi Motors Vietnam (MMV) in Binh Duong Province today by Kenichi Horinouchi, General Director of MMV.

The new facility is the latest training center to be opened in the ASEAN region, following similar events in Thailand and the Philippines earlier this year. All of the centers are key to ensuring quality and customer satisfaction are enhanced as Mitsubishi Motors expands its business in the region.

The new Vietnamese training center will allow MMV to increase the number of service training courses on offer from 17 to 28, and sales courses from six to 21.

The site also includes a new parts warehouse, which will increase the storage capacity from 700 cubic meters to 2700 cubic meters. This will further improve customer service by ensuring more parts are kept in stock and available to dealers.

Horinouchi said: 'The new training center is a development which will allow us to invest in people. It will play a vital role in providing our employees with knowledge and skills to prepare them for the new values we want to deliver to our customers.'

About MITSUBISHI MOTORS

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV - the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 - a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200 and OUTLANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2017 was 1,101,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2017 was 2.19 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 07:05:02 UTC
